Powered by Outside

Henry's Waffle House: Bike Brands Need to Get A Grip

Jul 12, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo

Welcome to Henry's Waffle House. Here, we serve only absolute waffle, each and every one doused in a hubristic sauce and washed down by an accompanying pint of inane babble. Bon appetite.


I am cursed by an affliction. It might sound like an over-exaggeration, but I'm being very serious. Much like Midas' touch or a money-printing machine in the Weimar Republic, things aren't always as good as they first appear. For I am cursed with the affliction of always being right. The catch is that when you see the world with such clean-cut clarity, you also see all the unjust and illogical wrongs in the world.

Let's take this opportunity to clear things up - the Harry Potter books are derivative waffle, but that's okay; they're meant for children, only the myopic or insecure would be dull enough to take them seriously; small dogs aren't always yappy, but yappy dogs are always small, humanity's relationship with handheld technology peaked with the Blackberry, and every improvement since has been to the enrichment of Silicon Valley, but the detriment of mankind, mayonnaise is a pasta sauce, the Hobbit film franchise is the greatest damage to literary legacy since the burning of the library of Alexandria, anyone that prefaces or curtails a complaint with the phrase "these days" is an idiot. You could have been conscripted to war to fight for a feudal king you've never even heard of, caught in a cholera pandemic or died in childbirth. These days really aren't that bad. Quit your moaning.

Giant Reign in Pemberton BC July 2014
The mid-2010s Reign was a great bike, and even 10 years ago, bikes would benefit from 1200-gram tires.

Now that we've got through that ugly business let's get to bikes. There is a conspiracy afoot and hypocrisy that extends right through the industry. It's not too salacious, and that preamble is probably nauseating enough to turn you off your quite delicious mayonnaise-y pasta.

Product managers in every field usually ride what they sell. They believe in it, they love it, and they're usually very happy to be very even-handed when it comes to discussing the benefits and drawbacks of their products. There are some that are blind to criticism, of course, or the inherent compromise of any piece, but more often than not, the bike industry is full of passionate people who genuinely want to improve their offerings over time and also make them as good as they possibly can be.

Some brands are very happy for you not to like their product, which is always refreshing. The "We make cheese sandwiches, if you don't like cheese sandwiches then you probably won't like our cheese sandwich-centric approach, but, to be honest, we are particularly fond of cheese sandwiches ourselves," philosophy is my personal favourite. They make what they want to ride, and they believe that there are enough people who ride bikes in the way that they do to make a venture profitable or at least self-sustaining.

photo
photo
Bikes like the Trance are the perfect home for the 900-1000g EXO casing, but even then, you can make them scream.

When you get bigger brands or people within companies that have to wear more than one hat, sometimes this irreverence can be watered down slightly. However, much like at Pinkbike, most of the time, contradictions and preferences aren't seen as a weakness but rather an opportunity to understand their products better, as well as inform the next. The key is, I suppose, to acknowledge the subjective nature of experience. I believe this is called a "growth mindset," which was largely considered a good thing until it was co-opted by alpha males that have the critical capacity of Bart Simpson featuring on big-budget podcasts.

Eurobike 2018
Tire inserts can help, but an insert also represents further costs to be soaked up by the customer to make a tire work, that may well not buy again.

The one area where there is a massive discrepancy is the way we spec bikes. The only time I ever really level the accusation of disingenuity at brands is in this instance. Nearly every enduro bike I review has gushing, flowing written copy about how this is the most capable bike they've ever made, better than the old one, offering a different flavour of 'wow' than anything you've ever ridden. Here lies the problem. What did we know the last generation of supposedly less capable bikes needed? That's it, grippy tires, longer droppers and powerful brakes. So why on earth do we end up with bikes specced so very badly?

photo
No tire is immune to damage, and it would be daft to pretend they were, but I would rather take my chances with a heavier tire for most of my riding.

Dear Product Managers.

When you spec a bike for $8,000 and put cheap, crap plastic tires on, you are, if you can excuse my English, taking the absolute bloody piss. You may well be congratulating yourself for scoring a bargain order on too-short outdated droppers, but all you're really doing is passing the expense onto the customer. When they get their new bike, they're going to feasibly have to spend several hundred dollars more to make the bike truly be able to do what you sold it to do. It's absolute nonsense.

photo
Bikes like the Knolly Chilcotin can easily accommodate a 240mm dropper in the large frame. Yes, you notice that 70mm (!) difference.

And the kicker? No product manager rides their size large enduro bike with a 180mm rotor, 170mm dropper or tires with a compound harder, shinier and altogether more plasticy than Simon Cowell's new face. However, you're very happy to sell it to the customer that way. It's not right. Let the enduro bikes be great at what you made them to do - descending.

If you're going to make the superest-duperest shred-tastic buzzword-shitstorm of a bike you've ever invented, please get with the times and please don't be willfully ignorant of how they're actually ridden because you can save a few quid. I would rather you sell the bike with no tires and dropper post than something that is going to sit on the buy-sell for a pittance as somebody tries to recoup a slim slice of the massive costs associated with making the bike fit for the thing you told them it was for.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed Brakes Enduro Bikes Tires Seatposts


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
346 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
120783 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94901 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
45516 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
41330 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
37424 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
36032 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
34354 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
34351 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

41 Comments
  • 21 0
 Better brakes and tires on stock builds please!

You mention the trance and tires - what is your opinion on heavy tires on a 130ish bike?
  • 3 2
 Running DH casing on a 140mm rear travel bike. Why wouldn’t you. Unless you weight 130 lbs
  • 1 0
 @bogdan75:
I ride a 120mm travel bike with dd casing or dh casing tires and weight 140lbs. No insert and run 19-20 psi front 20-21 psi rear. Works great.
  • 7 0
 @bogdan75: because they are heavy as hell. I much prefer the feeling of my Switchblade with a lighter tire. Its always about a balance of weight / durability.

I'm always amazed with what the XC riders do with their tires, and I certainly cannot do that. Riley Amos has handidly a KOM on a highly contested rocky descent in town on his 80mm bike with XC tires with probably 18psi. I couldn't keep those tires inflated on the road out my door.

I'd love to see pinkbike do actual testing of pinch resistant of different casings across different brands. I feel not all 1100g tires are made equal...
  • 3 0
 @henryquinney it randomly occurred to me today that we relate to bikes less as vehicles and more as prosthetics. An extension of (if not part of) our bodies. Money aside, this would partly explain the massive emotional resistance against heavier and also powered versions of bikes - they threaten to cross over from prosthetic to vehicle. You could also argue that the prosthetic role we ascribe to our bikes makes them vulnerable to the same old body image baggage we typically reserve for our actual bodies (light, slim, etc.) which would explain our addiction to lightness.
  • 1 0
 @Blownoutrides: best comment I've read in a while
  • 11 0
 "I believe this is called a "growth mindset," which was largely considered a good thing until it was co-opted by alpha males that have the critical capacity of Bart Simpson featuring on big-budget podcasts."

11/10 no notes (well, I do have some, but they're not about that)
  • 13 0
 Here here! Came for the waffles, stayed for the mayonnaise
  • 8 0
 If you have tire inserts, skill, and the correct PSI, crappy tires can go a long way.
  • 8 0
 I know a lot of people who ride size large enduro bikes with 180 droppers by choice
  • 9 1
 Yes...the part of the biking population that is 5'9 (175cm) or less
  • 6 1
 That's why I never buy complete bikes (for myself), there is always something wrong with them, of course most often than not it's cheaper to sell shitty brakes or tires, but I somehow I don't like doing it.
Btw, the new Knollys look awesome.
  • 3 0
 8-10 years ago people told me "learn to ride" when I wished for longer than 125mm droppers. I'm 190cm, and it's always been simple math, 270mm drop would be optimal. Less than that works, but is a compromise.

What I mean is, people hang on to ideas and principles, for good or bad reasons.
So why would brands bother pleasing part of the consumers, when it would displease the rest?
  • 2 0
 I had somebody tell me the same thing yesterday haha, apparently that line of thinking still exists among some
  • 6 3
 Enduro bikes are sold across the continent. Not everyone lives in the PNW or Colorado. We don't need DH tires and 220mm rotors. My 180mm rotors and 150mm dropper do just find here in the northeast, on our DH runs that are usually 500' or less.
  • 13 0
 If you don't need heavy/grippy tires and big brakes then you also don't need 170mm of travel . . .
  • 1 1
 Unless you’re shorter than 5’6” and under 130lbs, where are you riding in the northeast where you don’t need 220 rotors, at least a 200mm dropper and dh tires?
  • 5 0
 doesnt that mean that a long travel enduro bike wouldnt be what you need either? Im on the east coast too, and im finding if i dont need DH casing tires ( I dont) then i dont need 180mm of travel either. (i dont). but if i did need big travel, it would make sense for it to come with appropriate tires, right?
  • 2 0
 This is exactly why I prefer to buy the frame and build the bike out. Yes it may cost more initially than buying a complete bike but its built to my requirements and I'm happy with knowing those parts won't crap out on me like some of the stuff you would get on a complete bike.
  • 2 0
 Personally, I don't see myself ever buy a complete mountainbike. But there are are different stages between just a frame and a complete bike. Seems like Henry is well served by the brands who offer a rolling chassis. Or a brand like Cotic who'd happily remove or replace a component on a complete bike if you'd otherwise ditch it anyway. So what he wants is available. I've always recommended to sell complete bikes with a rigid seatpost and with pedals. I personally believe pedals are important for bicycle riding and trying to do so without isn't quite the same. I'm not necessarily against dropper seatposts either but I feel (even already in this comment section) that people are super particular about them. Some like 240mm drop, some are happy enough with 170mm. Some like the Reverb, some like BikeYoke, others are just happy with any cheap dropper as long as it works. If I'd go by this comment section (across different articles), I get the impression that most people are going to be unhappy or even swap out the OEM dropper they're getting with their bikes. Possibly more so than people would swap out the cheap but nicely concave Wellgo pedals the bike could come with. Giving people a (very) cheap rigid seatpost allows them to play with what max and what minimum saddle height is going to work for them (as the minimum also depends on the seat tube angle so you may not know up front), cut the seatpost to size if needed, only then get your dreamdropper. Yes you may be wasting a 15 dollar seatpost (unless the bike brand is willing to buy it back) but it may be a whole lot more efficient in the long run.
  • 8 4
 I feel like 99% of bikes are pretty much fine with a DD in the rear and exo up front
  • 2 1
 An exo+ front tire can feel a bit vague compared to a DD sometimes, but the difference in rolling resistance is huge, so I got back on exo+ front and so far no problems
  • 3 0
 @nskerb I run DD up front and full DH casing on the rear on my 165/170 bike. Personally, I'll take the weight penalty for more reliability. I never had good luck with EXO's.
  • 2 3
 @tmwjr777: I'm 200lbs and I've never had an issue running EXOs at the bike park. Only time I blew one was because it was at 18psi instead of the 25 it should have been.
  • 3 0
 Schwalbe Super Trail front and rear, and occasionally Super Gravity rear = Maxxis problems solved.
  • 1 0
 @totaltoads: I've shredded side walls on EXO's out here in the desert before. And the sidewalls are too squirmy for me. But to be honest, I hate pedaling anyhow. I'm usually catching a lift, a ride, or walking uphill. So the EXO's don't really offer me much benefit in having less rolling resistance. I used to run strictly DH casing, wire bead tires, front and rear. Only decided to try DD on the front fairly recently. If that works out well, I may try DD on the rear at some point.
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ: I agree, just switched to MM Trail up front and MM Gravity rear, rolls and feels great, feels supportive, tons of grip.
  • 1 0
 @tmwjr777:
Two flats in Exo/Exo+ front rear in the last nine years or so. Don't know what I do wrong...living in the middle of the Alps during that time but I know enough friends who kill a DD uphill on the way to the trail and can't go without DH casings
  • 1 0
 I weigh 155 and just like the feel of DD front and rear vs exo+. Could almost definitely get away with exo+ on the front but it's too bouncy.
Also would love to see more complete bikes specced with Hayes Dominions or TRPs (and less Code/Shimano XT).

@henryquinney Thanks again for being so friendly when I interrupted you at Cloudburst a few weeks back - we ended up riding Pleasure Trail and it was a blast Smile
  • 1 0
 I think cheap hubs, wheels, suspension and drivetrains are even bigger problem. You can buy new tires for $160, not cheap but better than paying $1000 to make your bike rideable.
  • 2 0
 Wait wait, didn't you already write this story Henry? www.pinkbike.com/news/opinion-why-weight-doesnt-matter.html
  • 2 1
 To this date I haven’t bought a bike, where I didn’t have to swap the seatpost for longer one. Canyon, YT, Nukeproof, Norco..
  • 3 1
 I was just looking at PB article about Jack Moir's bike setup, he runs 150mm dropper post by the looks of it..
  • 2 0
 He runs a 170 only because the axs reverb doesn’t come in 200. He’s mentioned it before in bike checks on his YouTube channel.
  • 1 0
 @TheSlayer99: yes, sorry for him for being sponsored by SRAM who wants you to buy the full package
  • 1 0
 I'm not even sure why they make lightweight casing big tyres tbh
If the OEM buyers didn't buy them would anyone else?
  • 1 0
 The Knolly Chili is so pritty
  • 1 0
 Here here!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful words.
  • 1 0
 GET EM HENRY!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.091840
Mobile Version of Website