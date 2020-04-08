Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork

Fox isn't the only suspension brand taking the bigger-is-better approach to single-crown forks. There's been a lot of mumbles over the last few months about a new option from RockShox with huge stanchion tubes, something that might remind us of the Totem but using their latest tech, to compete with Fox's new 38.
RockShox used Mitch Ropelato's Instagram to give the public their first look at the new fork today, and Pinkbike member mitch160 grabbed the screenshots below of it on the front of Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash.
We don't know any official details yet, including the diameter of its upper tubes, but I'm going to guess that they're 38.99mm. One thing we do know, however, is that it won't be called a Totem.
86 Comments
Either you're wrong or RS missed the mark. No offence, I hope you're wrong!
Freeride is back baby! Now I am only waiting for some retro 90s inspired clothing.
I think that “one thing they know for sure” bit was intended to provoke us. They are spy shots. How could PB possibly know what the name of the fork is? Unless...
"but they were built by gravity logic"
Let me introduce the Sanitary Covid Release tOTEM
I'm curious if the current Lyrik will exist after this comes out (like the 36 exists beside the 3 , or if it will be entirely removed.
