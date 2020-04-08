Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork

Fox isn't the only suspension brand taking the bigger-is-better approach to single-crown forks. There's been a lot of mumbles over the last few months about a new option from RockShox with huge stanchion tubes, something that might remind us of the Totem but using their latest tech, to compete with Fox's new 38.

RockShox used Mitch Ropelato's Instagram to give the public their first look at the new fork today, and Pinkbike member mitch160 grabbed the screenshots below of it on the front of Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash.





We don't know any official details yet, including the diameter of its upper tubes, but I'm going to guess that they're 38.99mm. One thing we do know, however, is that it won't be called a Totem.

  • 75 1
 "One thing we do know, however, is that it won't be called a Totem."

Either you're wrong or RS missed the mark. No offence, I hope you're wrong!
  • 8 0
 When I seen the release I was like please be the totem ... I'm disappointed lol
  • 26 0
 The stanchion graphics on the totem were so cool. They looked like a shitty tribal tattoo, but I love it.
  • 3 0
 Yea I agree recently tried to find a tapered totem but most of them seem to be straight 1.5 which sucks the fork is legendary
  • 6 0
 If its not a totem, I'm not interested. I don't understand why they wouldn't, they revived the pike name.
  • 3 0
 I'm just glad they've put threads on the arch like the new SIDs so I don't need to zip tie a mud guard to them.
  • 34 0
 Don't underestimate the power of the PB comment section. If we want it to be the new Totem, it'll be the new Totem.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure they are calling the the Zeb. Or that's the thought over on Vital.
  • 3 0
 Marzo will soon release 66 in 38 chassis, so not calling this Totem will be a total fail.
Freeride is back baby! Now I am only waiting for some retro 90s inspired clothing.Wink
  • 1 0
 @topherdagopher: I could be wrong, but I thought they were meant to look like a totem pole.

I think that “one thing they know for sure” bit was intended to provoke us. They are spy shots. How could PB possibly know what the name of the fork is? Unless...
  • 6 0
 #bringbackthepowerbulge
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: Someone needs to mass produce Roach gear then.
  • 1 0
 @slickwilly1: ROACH!!
  • 4 1
 RockShox missing the mark? Why I could never imagine such a thing
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: I think you OVERestimate the power of the PB section.
  • 2 0
 RockShox COVID
  • 1 0
 +1million for bringing back the totem. Such a sick fork.
  • 1 0
 someone start a change.org campaign for totem, pls
  • 2 0
 @chriskneeland: everyone give this +1 EVERYONE!!!!! - I just yelled that like the evil cop from the move "The Professional", so do it!
  • 2 1
 Introducing the Rockshox SCROTUM
  • 1 0
 @whattheheel: Who's Zeb? Zeb's deb.
  • 25 0
 I'm just waiting for all these to go on sale so I can buy an "Old" Fox 36 or Lyrik for cheap.
  • 1 3
 may be able to help ya out with that...dm me
  • 1 0
 The Fox stuff all went on sale yesterday, so you should be seeing discounts on "old" 2020 models soon.
  • 1 0
 @tgent: which sites are you seeing the sales on?
  • 1 0
 @dreams-to-ride: Only site I've seen them on is worldwidecyclery, and no discount on 2020s yet, but my LBS had some yesterday and I bet you'll have better luck with them on discounts in the near term.
  • 1 0
 @dreams-to-ride: r2-bike
  • 1 0
 @tgent: I am not seeing them on sale on WWC
  • 1 0
 @TransforDerek: Ahhh nice, too bad I am in the states. Though shipping is not too bad...
  • 1 0
 I JUST EFFING BOUGHT A 170mm 2020 LYRIK
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez: enjoy your new fork that's still just as good as it was yesterday
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: outdated!
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Admit it, you'll be buying a new fork about this time next year also. If not sooner.
  • 22 0
 Scrotem
  • 17 0
 Coils are back, long travel single crowns are back, its ok to have a 35 pound bike again, the only thing we are missing are trails with too sharp lips for the takeoff and sniper landings on singletrack!
  • 5 0
 I saw your comment and IMMEDIATELY knew you were from Utah. Utah really does suck at building jumps (on legal trails)
  • 2 0
 @Ajorda: Haha I say that in the utah mountain bike group and everyone gives me grief.

"but they were built by gravity logic"
  • 6 0
 They were originally going to call it the Totem. But with Covid around they wanted something that would send good vibes across the mtb world nad let people know that the forks will not be a vector for the virus. They've been decontaminated at various points of the production process. Alchohol, bleach & a final UV ray treatment

Let me introduce the Sanitary Covid Release tOTEM
  • 8 0
 And they called it ZEB!!!
  • 1 0
 ZEB is dead. Looks like a Totem
  • 4 0
 2019 lineup had Charger 2, 2020 Charger 2.1 with renamed and slightly redesigned forks and 2021 completely new fork. Are you saying my Lyrik RC 2019 is 3 generations old?? And not even an year has passed ????????????
  • 1 0
 Yes but it doesn’t really matter because they’re just different names fork the same fork. Yours is still really really good.
  • 4 0
 Just went to RS website and images are missing for the pike and lyrik ultimate... I'm guessing they are in the processing of replacing those with the new ones this moment?
  • 3 1
 Since Pinkbike stated the classic "we don't know any official details yet" it will most likely be released with a full few months of testing tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 Not sure about the Ultimate, but I was looking for a new fork before all of this COVID mess, and the distributor I was working with told me that the Lyrik Select and Select+ were discontinued. I haven't confirmed his statement, but I wouldn't be surprised if things are being phased out right now.

I'm curious if the current Lyrik will exist after this comes out (like the 36 exists beside the 3Cool , or if it will be entirely removed.
  • 4 0
 On the 38 article someone posted a link to sram site TOTEM page, which showed 0 products, but it was called the TOTEM!
  • 2 0
 www.sram.com/en/rockshox/products/forks?filters=series|Totem&sort=Relevancy&page=1
  • 9 1
 @davec113: Yeah but you can just do this too: www.sram.com/en/rockshox/products/forks?filters=series|CoronaVirus&sort=Relevancy&page=1
  • 3 0
 @pauluswebster: I saw they are partnered with Fox now though... www.sram.com/en/rockshox/products/forks?filters=series|Fox%2038%20Factory&sort=Relevancy&page=1
  • 3 0
 @CascadeComponents: Good spotting Big Grin I think in light of the current situation, the entire industry should just consolidate into one massive company. On the positive side, back catalog now fully available - www.sram.com/en/rockshox/products/forks?filters=series|Marzocchi%204X%20RC3%20Air%20Fork%202011&sort=Relevancy&page=1
  • 5 0
 dub fork!
  • 4 0
 I’m digging the paint job on that Slash
  • 3 1
 Funny how RS marketing departments had to release this shitty pictures just to counteract Fox release... " Hey guys we are here too! Keep your $ in your pocket!"
  • 2 0
 I mean, Mitch is holding the fork like its a fish he just caught. Gosh, does RS have a fork that shares its name with a fish?
  • 1 0
 word on the street is this fork will be called Zeb. 38mm stanchions.
  • 1 0
 rockshox sturgeon
  • 3 0
 How does he pedal that bike from the rear axle?
  • 1 0
 No word yet on if the limited edition color is going to be "Baby Sh.. Green," or "Community Service Road Worker Vest Flouro Yellow."
  • 13 10
 Full review tomorrow.
  • 3 1
 absolutely... not sure why the downvotes.
  • 3 0
 @jaydawg69: all the pb staff are sick of it
  • 2 1
 @jaydawg69: The truth hurts.
  • 8 6
 Long term ride review tomorrow!!
  • 2 0
 lol RockShox trolling a post about their own fork
  • 1 0
 lol even RS themselves are in on the meme
  • 2 0
 Got pinkbike shitposting on their own website. quality
  • 2 0
 bikes will weight 40pound in a year or too again
  • 1 0
 Hope it comes with a bolt on mudguard. I don't even care about the stiffness.
  • 2 2
 Funny how RS marketing departments had to release this shitty pictures just to counteract Fox release... " Hey guys we are here too! Keep your $ in your pocket!"
  • 1 0
 I'll switch back to RS if the Totem is reborn. I still have the decals that came with the fork.
  • 1 0
 Just ordered a Lyrik for my enduro bike. Oh well. I’m sure I won’t ride past it’s capabilities anytime soon.
  • 1 0
 Psylo? Maybe they're going to revive that name and save Totem for when the 1.8" steerer standard arrives ; )
  • 5 4
 No credit to @zyoungson for the 38.99mm ref on the Fox 38 Post?
  • 3 0
 ruthless @mikelevy
  • 1 0
 I made that joke like a week ago on the RockShox q+a article.
  • 1 0
 also noticed they placed the new sids with integrated fender thingamajig
  • 2 0
 RockShox ZEB
  • 2 1
 It’s just them trying to combat the 38!
  • 1 0
 Lyrik just dropped 30% in value
  • 1 0
 Much better looking than fox’s new offerings
  • 1 0
 Has anyone at RS noticed Boxxer has 35 mm stanchions?
  • 1 0
 whatever the name , it had better have a 20mm axle
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Totem!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



