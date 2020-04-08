Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork

Fox isn't the only suspension brand taking the bigger-is-better approach to single-crown forks. There's been a lot of mumbles over the last few months about a new option from RockShox with huge stanchion tubes, something that might remind us of the Totem but using their latest tech, to compete with Fox's new 38.RockShox used Mitch Ropelato's Instagram to give the public their first look at the new fork today, and Pinkbike member mitch160 grabbed the screenshots below of it on the front of Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash.We don't know any official details yet, including the diameter of its upper tubes, but I'm going to guess that they're 38.99mm. One thing we do know, however, is that it won't be called a Totem.