Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger

Nov 5, 2018
by Kirt Voreis  
I love some Bellingham, WA Fall time moisture, it raises the trail shred level to 11! I'm blown away at the progress done every time I pass through for a ride. Eric Brown and the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition (WMBC) trail crew create some great flow. This time through, I had a chance to film and ride Mohawk for the first time with Doug Jambor. We'd been planning on doing a moody rain edit for a while. We originally were thinking somewhere like Black Rock in Falls City, Oregon. Doug sent me the Post Malone track for the edit a while back and I liked the flow, so we waited for the seasons to roll into Fall. During that time Doug moved back to Bellingham from Bend and reacquainted himself with some of the best trails in the world. He said "Bellingham", I said "Yup"! We called Ian Hylands to capture the action and made a date!

I'm really stoked when plans like these come together and the art gets made. I feel like a kid again making these videos and filming clips for my Instagram. I always thought that if I never stop doing things that challenge me, I'll never get bored!

Kirt Voreis doe a tire slide on a log on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis airs to a bank on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.
Doug Jambor films Kirt Voreis riding his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis performs a table top on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis does a table top on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.
Doug Jambor films Kirt Voreis manualing his mountain bike through the whoops at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis gets all tucked up over a step down on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis sinks it deep on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.

Kirt Voreis airing into the green abyss on his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.
Kirt Voreis rides his mountain bike at Galbraith Mountain near Bellingham Washington.


  • + 8
 role model for the 50to01 ... legend
  • + 6
 This guy is an inspiration. I like his fun and mellow style. No matter how technical his riding his, it never looks like showing off. Just good fun, loving it.
  • + 1
 amazing, Uncle Kirt getting it done! loved the edit, great vibe! ...but no recumbent stunts?!?!
  • + 2
 Kirts looks be gettin on with that 275” Niner just fine.
  • + 1
 How you call the trick in 0:55 sec'?
Nose table?
  • + 2
 Damn that shit was DOPE!
  • + 1
 And has a water bottle mount
  • + 2
 Love Voreis riding!
  • + 1
 Pop a wheelie
  • + 1
 One take?

