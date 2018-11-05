I love some Bellingham, WA Fall time moisture, it raises the trail shred level to 11! I'm blown away at the progress done every time I pass through for a ride. Eric Brown and the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition (WMBC) trail crew create some great flow. This time through, I had a chance to film and ride Mohawk for the first time with Doug Jambor. We'd been planning on doing a moody rain edit for a while. We originally were thinking somewhere like Black Rock in Falls City, Oregon. Doug sent me the Post Malone track for the edit a while back and I liked the flow, so we waited for the seasons to roll into Fall. During that time Doug moved back to Bellingham from Bend and reacquainted himself with some of the best trails in the world. He said "Bellingham", I said "Yup"! We called Ian Hylands to capture the action and made a date!I'm really stoked when plans like these come together and the art gets made. I feel like a kid again making these videos and filming clips for my Instagram. I always thought that if I never stop doing things that challenge me, I'll never get bored!