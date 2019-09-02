Video: Antoine Boulard Shreds Snow, Jumps and a Bobsled Track

French tech wizard and allround nice guy Antoine Boulard is back with another banger!!! He took his Scott Ransom out for a heavy mixture of all kinds: plowing through snow, hitting dirt jumps, insanely technical riding, big tricks and blasting an old bobsled track. So much mindblowing stuff going on. Gotta love a person that approaches bike riding like nobody else.
Watch this now
Video by Arthur Chambre
