Video: Antoine Boulard Shreds Snow, Jumps and a Bobsled Track

Sep 1, 2019
by loose riders  
HERE WE GO with Antoine Boulard

by LooseRiders
Comments: 3


French tech wizard and allround nice guy Antoine Boulard is back with another banger!!! He took his Scott Ransom out for a heavy mixture of all kinds: plowing through snow, hitting dirt jumps, insanely technical riding, big tricks and blasting an old bobsled track. So much mindblowing stuff going on. Gotta love a person that approaches bike riding like nobody else.

Tree ride to drop. As seen in Here We Go

Video by Arthur Chambre

