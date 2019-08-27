Here's Another Weird Marketing Video - OutBraker's Anti-Lock Brake System

It was only a few days ago that we compiled 10 of the strangest mountain bike marketing videos
, but it looks like there's another candidate to add to the list. This one's from OutBraker
, who make an anti-lock brake device that's designed to prevent riders from going over their handlebars. We've seen the device at tradeshows in the past, but this new video is too good not to share.
Highlights include the requisite slow-motion shots of riders preparing to head downhill, complete with the donning of a face mask and American flag gloves, drone shots of a relatively flat dirt road, and then the pseudo-scientific portion of the video where the stopping distances of the two riders are compared.
Don't miss the climactic final scene where a wall of brambles mysteriously appears, and the amateur rider narrowly avoids toppling over.
27 Comments
Same argument was used for ABS on motorcycles - beginners should just learn how to brake well. While that is good advice, that is not really what happens in practice, and many people buy a motorcycle for recreation or commuting and never learn how to brake properly.
Nobody is forcing you to use this device. Im not going to use it. Im just saying it may be good for beginners that really just want to get out and ride.
Besides, if you can't lock up your brakes, how can you do all kinds of totally tubular skids and stoppies!?
yes....
Buhhhbye brake bumps hahaha
Post a Comment