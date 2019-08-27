Here's Another Weird Marketing Video - OutBraker's Anti-Lock Brake System

Aug 27, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

It was only a few days ago that we compiled 10 of the strangest mountain bike marketing videos, but it looks like there's another candidate to add to the list. This one's from OutBraker, who make an anti-lock brake device that's designed to prevent riders from going over their handlebars. We've seen the device at tradeshows in the past, but this new video is too good not to share.

Highlights include the requisite slow-motion shots of riders preparing to head downhill, complete with the donning of a face mask and American flag gloves, drone shots of a relatively flat dirt road, and then the pseudo-scientific portion of the video where the stopping distances of the two riders are compared.

Don't miss the climactic final scene where a wall of brambles mysteriously appears, and the amateur rider narrowly avoids toppling over.

27 Comments

  • + 19
 ABSolutely a terrible idea.
  • + 8
 Stop it.
  • + 4
 I think they set the bar so high that no one can go over it.
  • + 5
 Give the puns a brake
  • + 2
 @crazyXCsquirrel: give him a brake, he's new here.
  • + 1
 I wouldn't discount it. Plenty of absolute beginners with no exercise background and little coordination are going to enter the sport, and if this little doodad saves them from going OTB, its a good thing. ABS in the motorcycle world was also seen as pretty pointless when it first came on the scene, but it has shown to significantly reduces crashes.
  • + 3
 Look on the bright side, even though there's no DH in Kentucky, you can legally go down on your cousin.
  • + 1
 @phops: Beginners should simply learn how to use their brakes. For mtb use, a brake that doesn't lock up is just dumb. I want to be able to do scandi-flicks and lock my rear brake up when it makes sense. Not possible with that system.
  • + 1
 @bashhard:

Same argument was used for ABS on motorcycles - beginners should just learn how to brake well. While that is good advice, that is not really what happens in practice, and many people buy a motorcycle for recreation or commuting and never learn how to brake properly.

Nobody is forcing you to use this device. Im not going to use it. Im just saying it may be good for beginners that really just want to get out and ride.
  • + 1
 @mihauek: ha ha ha so good
  • + 9
 Should've had Outbraker installed on my computer, because that was so bad I couldn't STOP watching.
  • + 6
 I also have anti-lock braking installed on my bike...it is called pumping the brakes...works like magic
  • + 4
 When was the last time you went over the bars from braking to hard. We all have anti lock built into our heads, it's called a brain. It can relay messages to the fingers to tell them not to squeeze so hard.
  • + 6
 First the upside down bike rack, now this? What day is it?
  • + 1
 If you're constantly crashing because you can't modulate your brakes properly, you just need to get better. Improving your own skills should always be your first step before throwing money at a problem.

Besides, if you can't lock up your brakes, how can you do all kinds of totally tubular skids and stoppies!?
  • + 1
 I don't find the video as bizarre as the product it advertises. If you're going to have such a product, I suppose this is as good a way as any to advertise it. If you really want to get your hackles up, Lobito seems to be a -- gasp! -- ebike company!
  • + 1
 I think I fall of my bike 90% of the time by locking my front wheel...yes I think. This device is all what I need to brake like a "Pro" rider,oh yes!

yes....
  • + 1
 This is silly, brakes just slow you down, Why would you want to go even slower?
  • + 2
 Why would an Spanish company be rocking the American flag?
  • + 1
 What happens if ABS light comes on? How would one turn it off? Disconnect battery or get scanner to find code?
  • + 1
 I have a better solution. Just dab a little oil or grease on your brake pads or rotors. Instant ABS!
  • + 1
 "There is no technology that allows you to prevent the accident" - Don't rip on the front brake.
  • + 1
 Raul seems like a great dude and all... but define "pro biker"
  • + 3
 "pro biker" - someone who bikes who is paid to shill for a sponsor company.
  • + 1
 That was some quality content I must admit.
  • + 1
 #MakeWhistlerSmoothAgain
Buhhhbye brake bumps hahaha
  • + 1
 #dontdoaskid

Post a Comment



