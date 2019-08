Here's Another Weird Marketing Video - OutBraker's Anti-Lock Brake System

It was only a few days ago that we compiled 10 of the strangest mountain bike marketing videos , but it looks like there's another candidate to add to the list. This one's from OutBraker , who make an anti-lock brake device that's designed to prevent riders from going over their handlebars. We've seen the device at tradeshows in the past, but this new video is too good not to share.Highlights include the requisite slow-motion shots of riders preparing to head downhill, complete with the donning of a face mask and American flag gloves, drone shots of a relatively flat dirt road, and then the pseudo-scientific portion of the video where the stopping distances of the two riders are compared.Don't miss the climactic final scene where a wall of brambles mysteriously appears, and the amateur rider narrowly avoids toppling over.