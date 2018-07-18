Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know

An S-Works frame or carbon Yeti just a little too common for your liking? A US-made Alchemy not exotic enough? Have I got something for you... Made in Barcelona, Spain, the 130mm-travel, 29'' wheeled Unno Dash is about as extravagant as it gets this side of not having a motor. And Unno ain't exactly modest about what they've created, either: ''The Dash mixes geometry, wheel size and travel to generate the closest idea to mountain biking perfection we could think of.''



Damn thing better be good then, especially for the - get this - €5,000 that Unno wants for a frame and custom Öhlins STX 22 Air shock that you order straight off their website. That puts you up in some rarefied air, too, with Unno saying that they'll only build 50 Dash frames per year.



Unno Dash



Intended use: trail / all-mountain

Travel: 130mm

Wheel size: 29''

Frame construction: carbon fiber

Head angle: 65.5°

Chainstay length: 430mm

Reach: 455mm

Sizes: Medium only

Weight: 28lb 11oz (as pictured w/o pedals)

Price: €5,000 (frame, Öhlins STX 22 Air shock)

More info:

