Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know

Jul 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Unno Dash review
What do you want to know?
UNNO DASH








An S-Works frame or carbon Yeti just a little too common for your liking? A US-made Alchemy not exotic enough? Have I got something for you... Made in Barcelona, Spain, the 130mm-travel, 29'' wheeled Unno Dash is about as extravagant as it gets this side of not having a motor. And Unno ain't exactly modest about what they've created, either: ''The Dash mixes geometry, wheel size and travel to generate the closest idea to mountain biking perfection we could think of.''

Damn thing better be good then, especially for the - get this - €5,000 that Unno wants for a frame and custom Öhlins STX 22 Air shock that you order straight off their website. That puts you up in some rarefied air, too, with Unno saying that they'll only build 50 Dash frames per year.
Unno Dash

Intended use: trail / all-mountain
Travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5°
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 455mm
Sizes: Medium only
Weight: 28lb 11oz (as pictured w/o pedals)
Price: €5,000 (frame, Öhlins STX 22 Air shock)
More info: www.unno.com


Unno Dash review
Unno Dash review


Unno is far from being some unknown, low-volume start-up, although I wouldn't be surprised if the name is new to some riders. The main man behind Unno is Cesar Rojo, along with his design studio, Cero, although they focus mostly on contract work for other brands who would rather no one know that, along with development for KTM and Superbike teams. Rojo is also responsible for Mondraker's dual-link Zero Suspension layout and the long reach, short stem Forward Geometry concept that's now employed by countless companies.

So yeah, Unno has some chops. That doesn't mean this thing is an automatic winner, though, even if we can all agree that it's a stunner. There's nothing ground-breaking here technology-wise, and nothing that hasn't been done before when it comes to the Dash's rear suspension, which means that it's not relying on some sort of fresh engineering witchcraft to blow minds.

Instead, it just needs to perform really damn well using somewhat conventional means.


Unno Dash review

Unno Dash review
Unno Dash review


Unno's frames are manufactured in-house, but Rojo goes even deeper into its production than that, with them even owning their own carbon-cutting machine and manufacturing their own molds. That's right, Unno makes their own molds using their own CNC machines at their Barcelona HQ. Rojo even built their own destruction and CEN testing machines, too. That's as about in the house as in-house gets.

The last time I had a bike this interesting in my test stable, it was Zerode's gearbox-equipped Taniwha and I posted a 'Tell Me What You Want to Know' primer that garnered a load of great questions. So let's do this again: What do you want to know about the Unno Dash? Tell me in the comment section below.

95 Comments

  • + 62
 how many 30 packs of beer can you buy if you buy a commencal instead?
  • + 0
 Or a capra...
  • + 3
 5000 euros vs 1500 euros = €3500, roughly $4k USD, let's say a 30 pack is $24

>160 cases of beer
  • + 0
 @weirc: get this man a cooking (and a beer)
  • + 2
 I don’t think the kind of person who’s looking at buying an Unno is gonna be comparing it to a Commencal
  • + 31
 Why does unno, similar to specialized stock ohlins rear shocks like they are premium suspension? I know they’re moto background, but their mtb air shocks not only aren’t up to par with modern fox/rockshox/dvo stuff, but they aren’t serviceable when they blow up in half the time of any of the other major competitors.
  • + 6
 To match the gold of the Eagle
  • - 1
 so true...
  • + 0
 @Ride406orDie: could've gone Cane Creek Wink
  • + 17
 Which do you enjoy more in your everyday working life; Fillings, Root Canal Work or Braces?
  • + 0
 Hahahahaha
  • + 13
 Does it terrify you to ride such an expensive bike?
  • + 10
 Their site says "exclusive patented dual link suspension" but this looks identical to a DW link bike. How is it different? How well does it work?
  • + 1
 Yeah those are two co-rotating links with a yoke for sure. But also, this wouldn't be the first time DWLink was ripped off.....(looking at you, Maestro).

Also, even if it is identical, it could just be patented in Spain rather than the US.
  • + 1
 I dont have the answer to this. But being apart of the patent process with a product of my own, its such a tricky and weird system. You could have something almost identical in design/looks but if it performs in a different way and signigant enough to deserve a patent, itll be patented.
  • + 1
 Looks like a Pivot Switchblade to me....
  • + 5
 I would love to see you ride that thing reckless AF, spend a day or two just hucking it to flat at Whistler Bike Park, shuttle it up some back roads with it unsecured and jostling around next to lower calibre steeds, case some jumps, huck some stair cases in downtown Calgary as an homage to 2003 Pink Bike, loan it to Bender for a few days, if Jordie Lunn heals let him have a crack at it, use it off a lake jump or two with or without floats- treat that uptown girl like a downtown girl.
  • + 1
 YES PLEASE. Make this happen. Ride the wheels off this bike.
  • + 8
 Have you made love to it yet?
  • + 9
 Does it bike?
  • + 8
 How much would you actually pay for it if it was your own money?
  • + 5
 - Heat uptake of rear brake solution?
- Riding difference to comparable other frames?
- Are you even able to properly throw the bike around the trail when the frame alone costs more than [insert whatever here]?
  • + 6
 To your third point: would you take an expensive escort to a nice dinner then send them home?
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: Very poetic!
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: 'send them home' how many escorts do you need!? No you wouldn't, but if you paid over the odds for a thai bride you would ride her gently.
  • + 1
 @StraightLineJoe: no the term you are looking for is "go to town on" lol
  • + 4
 IS the frame finish durable? Any general thoughts about maintenance? Easy to get new bearings when needed? Does the bearings last well? What is the actual weight of the frame compared to other carbon wonderbikes? Is the downtube protector sufficient? Is there ISCG mounts?
  • + 1
 I don't think many owners of these will actually ride hard so all your questions don't matter, this is just a bike to show off
  • + 3
 The frame is very expensive at €5000 but for a full build bike with Enve wheels and Sram XX1 Eagle they're asking for €8650 while still incredibly expensive, this is around the price you'd be paying for a top spec Santa Cruz or Yeti without the expensive wheelset.
  • + 7
 How many times did you have to send the shock back to öhlins?
  • + 6
 In 2 years when this standards of this bike become obsolete, WTF are you going to do with it.
  • + 2
 Keep riding it. I know guys riding 6 years old bikes now that would destroy most folks on the Pinkbike comment page. One doesn't stop driving a 3 year old Ferrari because a newer, faster model with different tech comes out. Same with a 3 year old VW. The bike just doesn't collapse because a new model comes out.
On another note, Fox 2019 forks include 26" options, Maxxis has 26" options new and ready. Hope and I9 for example offer hubs in for 135 q/r, 135 thru, 142, Boost, 157, etc. etc. Folks like MRP and a few others offer all sorts of adapters for old hubs to work on Boost frames and forks. I see bars and stems with 31.8 and 35 out there brand new as we speak. Why is everyone bitching so much? If you are buying a bike for resale value, you are doing it wrong.
  • + 2
 I don't see much difference between bikes of the same travel in the market- they're all basically the same but with a few different suspension layouts and geometry. Unnos undoubtedly look incredible (and I'm a huge fan!), but is there anything performance-wise that really differentiates this? If I were spending this sort of money, I'd want it to be a game-changer
  • + 4
 comes with a catalonian house wife that will cook all of your meals and service all other needs, bike and otherwise.
  • + 1
 Just read the description.... apparently not! I still want one...
  • + 2
 Well, saying that the "only" things different between bikes is the suspension platform and the geometry is like saying that the only thing different between cars is the engine and the chassis. They're the soul of what the bike is. I agree that a lot of bikes are starting to look and feel the same on paper, but get out and ride 130mm bikes from 5 different manufacturers--hell, use the exact same build kit on them--and tell me that they are the same then.
  • + 6
 Will it blend?
  • + 5
 How much more laid have you gotten since getting the bike?
  • + 3
 Other than the in house manufacturing.... why is this so expensive? If the carbon layup more sophisticated than simple unidirectional sheets?
  • + 1
 A titanium bike made by Potts or Eriksen is a big selling point probably rides the same as a chinese made one but the fact they made it makes it desirable, the Cesar Rojo name behind this probably has the same effect.
  • + 3
 Cesar has got a lot of interviews floating around taking about this. The carbon he’s using is significantly more expensive than anything available in Taiwan. You’re also paying for highly skilled labor in a country with higher wages than Taiwan. Everything down to the clear coat paint he uses is nicer than any other brand at the moment.
Cesar could have easily taken his designs to Taiwan and used cheaper materials to make a similar looking bike, but it wouldn’t have ever been up to his standards or what he wants his brand to be.
He’s selling completes now that compete against many other brands top tier pricing, he’s just not selling himself short on his product, something no master artisan should be forced to do...
  • + 2
 @fercho25: you cannot compare a Potts or Erikson to a Chinese Ti bike. Steve pretty much wrote the book on how to weld Ti frames...not to mention the huge difference in material quality and durability. Let alone the skill Steve and Kent have with a tig torch...again no artisan should ever sell themself short.
If someone wants to buy a cheaper bike over theirs no one will give the slightest of f*cks, but to try and compare them to the cheaper option just because of “names” is hugely disrespectful to the skill these guys have and how long it’s taken to develope their craft...
  • + 1
 @mountainyj: I agree with you they are really skilled but when buying a bike from those guys you are buying a bunch of intangibles that dont really translate into ride quality id pay premium for a dropout made by Eriksen just because it looks nice but that doesnt mean it rides better.
  • + 1
 May not apply to this case but this Starling bike owner says the following in a q&a:

Q: So, let’s say you made a mountain bike frame the same way you would have to for the aerospace industry with high-end lay-up, what would you think would be a realistic figure per frame when it comes to cost?

A: You wouldn’t get much change from € 50,000 really, it would be huge amounts of money

enduro-mtb.com/en/starling-murmur-29-beauty-custom-geometry-starling-cycles
  • + 1
 At that price does it make breakfast for you in the morning?

Or more appropriately, how do you feel abput that frame when you're doing something wildly silly on that Unno when you're so typically underbiked on a Squamish death chute?
  • + 4
 I have a good advice to any owner of such bike. Kick it a few times before use, scratch it with undersole with a cleat in. Ride in mud aand don’t wash it for a few weeks. This will allow you to take more enjoyment out of every ride. But if you start taping it with some thick transparent vinyls... reconsider why you are in this sport. I never cared about looks of my Antidote, it is a fkng bike to be used like any other
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: "it's a tool, not a trophy"
  • + 1
 Does it feel like your riding the value of the bike? or are you likely to have just as much if not more fun on a "cheaper" yeti, Santa Cruz or example, I'm assuming its baller' for the sake of being baller'
  • + 4
 You ever take it off any sweet jumps?
  • + 4
 can you put pegs on it for doing sick grindz?
  • + 3
 Will it make me better than my friends?
  • + 2
 Will it make me better at making friends?
  • + 2
 Hey guys check out my $12k bike!!! Proceeds to get spanked by an 11 year old on a huffy down A-line...
  • + 3
 it just occured to me that the shock looks like it has a ballsack
  • + 1
 When I'm riding this bike will others know how much I spent on it, or is the brand to obscure? It's not worth it if people don't know.
  • + 1
 Stupid money, won't make you a better rider. There's an' old saying..'A fool and his/ her money are easily parted', and me and me mates have a saying..'Leave it wi' ya'.
  • + 1
 Yea meke me feel bad because I'm tall, what an idiotic approach to promote a bike, only for average, whatever that means

Get the f@ck outta here!
  • + 2
 How much for a frame that's been through the destructive testing? I'm digging around in the couch for spare change.
  • + 2
 Does it look like a Session?
  • + 1
 What would you rather have? This sweet bike or a box of delicious donuts delivered to your home every morning?
  • + 1
 The first scratch on that is going to make someone cry like a baby - I suggest ALL THE INVISIFRAME!!!!
  • + 1
 Whats up with what appears to be bondo (grey stuff) at the front shock mount and just above the BB?
  • + 1
 Looks, Price, and Brand aside, is it the best handling bike you ever rode, if so why?? How is fit/sizing working for you?
  • + 2
 Do you feel extra self-conscious riding this bike while blazed?
  • + 1
 Gorgeous. I would have bought one if it had some rear centre adjustment. 430mm is too short for me.
  • + 2
 Does it come in Pink? The raw carbon finish is sooooo common now
  • + 2
 Would Cesar place top 20 in a WC race? Also how big will the XL be?
  • + 1
 how many starving kids in africa can you feed for the price of this complete bike?
  • + 2
 Does it fascinates ladies?
  • + 1
 How come is not running the superior formula fork?
Is this the budget model?
  • + 1
 How does it compare to Enduro, Foxy Carbon 29, weight? Lively or Plow?
  • + 1
 Does it climb like a goat and descend like a DH bike?
  • + 1
 Would you get jealous if your dentist told you he ordered one?
  • + 2
 why the 10mm dropper ?
  • + 1
 Would you spend your own $$$ on it?
  • + 1
 Can it replace your girlfriend/boyfriend/wife/husband?
  • + 1
 Great video recap - I appreciate that.
  • + 1
 Does it feel like a Renault F1 bike?
  • + 1
 How often does it kick into Reverse?
  • + 1
 If it rides better with minions vs magic marys
  • + 1
 Are you compensating for something?
  • + 1
 When will an alloy version be releasesd?
  • + 1
 Nothing to see here. How ridiculous.
  • + 1
 how does it ride with a 26inch rear and 29inch front wheelset?
  • + 1
 Antidote carbonjack looks better
  • + 1
 whoa! pivot is releasing a new 29 tr..... wait a minute....
  • + 1
 so sexy
  • + 1
 29+ compatible?
  • + 1
 More seriously, can it fit a proper 29x2.6 tire like the Ikon, Rekon, or Saber or Mezcal?
  • + 1
 No. 3:37 in vid. How many Trail 429s will this bike sell....
  • + 1
 i dUNNO
  • + 1
 Medium only?
  • + 1
 delete
Below threshold threads are hidden

