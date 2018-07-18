Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know

An S-Works frame or carbon Yeti just a little too common for your liking? A US-made Alchemy not exotic enough? Have I got something for you... Made in Barcelona, Spain, the 130mm-travel, 29'' wheeled Unno Dash is about as extravagant as it gets this side of not having a motor. And Unno ain't exactly modest about what they've created, either: ''The Dash mixes geometry, wheel size and travel to generate the closest idea to mountain biking perfection we could think of.''
Damn thing better be good then, especially for the - get this - €5,000 that Unno wants for a frame and custom Öhlins STX 22 Air shock that you order straight off their website. That puts you up in some rarefied air, too, with Unno saying that they'll only build 50 Dash frames per year.
Unno Dash
Intended use: trail / all-mountain
Travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5°
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 455mm
Sizes: Medium only
Weight: 28lb 11oz (as pictured w/o pedals)
Price: €5,000 (frame, Öhlins STX 22 Air shock)
More info: www.unno.com
Unno is far from being some unknown, low-volume start-up, although I wouldn't be surprised if the name is new to some riders. The main man behind Unno is Cesar Rojo, along with his design studio, Cero, although they focus mostly on contract work for other brands who would rather no one know that, along with development for KTM and Superbike teams. Rojo is also responsible for Mondraker's dual-link Zero Suspension layout and the long reach, short stem Forward Geometry concept that's now employed by countless companies.
So yeah, Unno has some chops. That doesn't mean this thing is an automatic winner, though, even if we can all agree that it's a stunner. There's nothing ground-breaking here technology-wise, and nothing that hasn't been done before when it comes to the Dash's rear suspension, which means that it's not relying on some sort of fresh engineering witchcraft to blow minds.
Instead, it just needs to perform really damn well using somewhat conventional means.
Unno's frames are manufactured in-house, but Rojo goes even deeper into its production than that, with them even owning their own carbon-cutting machine and manufacturing their own molds. That's right, Unno makes their own molds using their own CNC machines at their Barcelona HQ. Rojo even built their own destruction and CEN testing machines, too. That's as about in the house as in-house gets.
The last time I had a bike this interesting in my test stable, it was Zerode's gearbox-equipped Taniwha and I posted a 'Tell Me What You Want to Know
' primer that garnered a load of great questions. So let's do this again: What do you want to know about the Unno Dash? Tell me in the comment section below.
