Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know

We usually don't post about bikes that we have in for testing until, well, you read the test that we aim to make that happen every Monday. However, I think that my current review pony deserves a different approach.
Zerode's 160mm-travel, Pinion-equipped Taniwha missed being the first gearbox mountain bike by about a hundred years
or so, but what it is, I believe, is the people's gearbox bike. I don't say that because it's affordable - at $5,000 USD for a frame, shock, Pinion 'box, and all the drivetrain parts, it isn't - but rather because it seems like it has given many riders renewed hope that gearboxes may still be in their future. That there really is an essentially zero maintenance drivetrain. That they won't see a branch destroy a $200 derailleur. And if they're a bit cynical, maybe that they don't need to run Shimano or SRAM parts.
Yes climbs like a possessed mountain goat, the easiest gear is so low it will have you climbing up trees
zero issues
Really impressive bike as soon as you sit on it and point it at any trail up/down/round the smile is on ya dial
Had mine for 3 months now, love it
• What is the action on the shifter like? Precise, smooth, clunky, clicky?
• Given the choice would you prefer a trigger or even e-shift, or do you get used to the grip shift and prefer it?
It's a neat rig. Interested to hear what this dude has to say.
"Thanks to the gearbox and the constant chain position, the Taniwha achieves 'the ideal' amount of anti-squat throughout the bike's 160mm of travel."
" No gears at the rear means a lower unsprung mass for better suspension response"
Does it feel different pedalling? Gearboxs are supposedly more inefficient - can you tell?
How long does it take to unlearn habits from a derailleur system?
I wanted one of these but too many reviews confirmed it was hard work to pedal on long rides.
It's the grip shift, double cable affair, that really puts me off - gear boxes are meant to bring less clutter, not more.
On a second thought, not commenting here is becoming a bit too obvious, so he may troll us by commenting. What a suspense!
Also, I still don't really understand how they haven't developed a trigger shifter for gear boxes, don't think I could ever get along with the inconvenience of a twist shift.
Any one else have thoughts?
I bet with practice you could shift in places with this gearbox that you cannot with a derailleur.
Mike, did you find this to be a problem on the trail?
So whats the honest maintenance on the Pinion?
Assuming the gearbox is bombproof, what is the consequence for shifting under load?
It’s possible that a new user will make this mistake. I wanna know what happens when they inevitably do.
Anyway, it’s quite easy to shift gears during climb when you practised enough.
- some kind of conservatism/disbelief in our community
- lack of cheaper gearbox bikes generates low interest among bikers
- conspiracy of big brands
- or there are some serious disadvantages of this setup? (though I read only amazing reviews on Taniwha)
Thanks!
If you could fit a power meter somehow it would be a relatively simple procedure...
So do a comparison - three riders, three bikes. Pit it against other bikes in the same genre that aren't necessarily supposed to be mountain goats, and that are well known and well respected benchmarks. Pass the bikes around. Maybe use a power meter to see how much this thing does or doesn't impact what it takes to get up fire roads, then do the same thing on climb trails. That will address the whole efficiency thing. Then run shuttle laps on something appropriate to a bike like this, and figure out how it's doing there. Is it playful, monster-trucky, or something in between? Is there anything it does noticeably better than the benchmark bikes? Is there anything it does noticeably worse?
Shoot a metric shit-ton of video showing the same rider on all three bikes over the same features. Something like a sweeping corner; something like a nasty rock garden; something like a steep/loose/freeridey descent; something like a rock roll. Digest how it handles differently by having the riders look at the video and explain to us how it shows what they were feeling when riding. No need to run timed laps - this isn't a race bike, and won't be used by enduro racers necessarily but by people who just like a good aggressive trail bike. Oh, and once the three well-matched (for weight/size/style/skill) riders are done drawing their conclusions, give it to someone of equal height who's more of a light-weight finesse rider, and then to someone of equal height who's more of a heavyweight power rider and see what they have to say that would further inform the big picture.
There's probably something along the lines of five or six full-on front page posts in this, because it goes way beyond just a review or test. Go crazy with this - if you do this right, it may become some of the most referenced and read content ever on PB.
Do you find yourself looking down on other trail users for their plebian drivetrains? Why or Why not?
Does it come in rootbeer?
How many derailleurs have you killed in the last 2 years? Considering that, is the trade-off for drivetrain drag and begin forced to use grip shift worth it?
If yes, should I wait for the "Superboost Plus / 157 trail / my schwartz is bigger than your's" version?
...compared to the[almost] non-existent drag with conventional derailleur.
How easy/difficult it is to get used to the different shifting logic(no power on pedals when shifting) of the gearbox?
Is the bike practically dead silent(except for the freewheel maybe) as there is no chain slap or derailleur rattle?
The wear of the gripshift sucks. is there a tigger shifter available soon?
1. is the weight a problem?
2. most pressing I think, do we really need 600% range? I currently run an 11-40 cassette. 360% range....I could see another gear getting used. maybe even 2. but 600% seems unnecessary, and I wonder specifically in the context of gearboxes if it could help get the weight down in a big way if they produced lets say a 450% range offering.
Thanks in advance to Rob and/or Ali!
Can you time some climbs (and decents) and compare against a derailleur equipped enduro bike of similar price and design?
Any word on electronic shifting for Pinion to ditch the grip shift and dual-cable setup?
I seem to remember there's a freehub in the gearbox and the rear hub - how does that feel? Does it affect the ride? Can you try it with something like an Onyx hub?
Now, where I think this bike really excels is descending. It felt amazing and dialed when I pointed it downhill because of the extra weight centered in the gearbox (along with geometry and etc). The bike tracked over rock gardens, root sections, and through corners exceptionally well. Due to what I mentioned above about weight I wouldn't want this bike as my designated trail bike but as a shuttle bike or even park bike it would be sick. I was also real impressed by the Helm fork mounted to the front, it felt way better than my Pike.
The bike I rode was setup with a chain to drive the rear wheel. I did not like the way the chain felt in comparison the the belt drivetrain I pedaled around the parking lot. I actually managed to drop chain once on the bike which was strange to me and the guys from Cycle Monkey. If I bought the bike I would make sure it was belt driven.
(relatively cheaper i mean)
I'd also be interested to know what you mean by almost never requiring maintenance. Does it only need maintenance if it completely shits the bed?
also where is a trigger shifter for these? i think that would entirely deter me from buying one of these.
What happens to it when a +200lb person has to stand up and power mash through a techinical climb (thing Squamish rocks)?
@mikelevy
-how much drag is really present during pedaling and has it lessened over the course of the test period? Simply: tolerable and worth it for the advantages, irritating and something one needs to look past to enjoy the advantages, or deal breaker.
-how much improvement in tracking, handling, and cornering does the lowering and centralizing of mass, by the reassignment of components normally located at the end of the rear swing arm, actually provide?
-similarly, how much does that reassignment of mass from the end of the rear swing arm to the center of the bike affect the suspension in regards to traction in all aspects (sprinting both seated and standing, climbing, descending, cornering, high speed chatter, and big hits) as well as "feel", and how one approaches tuning?
Super stoked that you're getting the chance to bring this review to all of us, enjoy the ride, I hope it's what all of us are hoping it will be! Cheers man- C
-When you are bombing down a hill does cranking your wrist every jeopardize your riding position?
-600% on a 11 speed drive train leads me to believe that the jumps between the gears would be quite large. Do the gears feel too spaced out?
-How do the detents feel between gears? Do you get a good feel of your gear box being properly engaged.
-Are you stuck with those cranks (not that i care, just interested in knowing)
-If you need lower gearing, can you modify the gear box to change your gearing? (like changing your front chainring)
-Do you smack your feet on the gear box
So the question stands, is it possible?
Would be easier to manufacture different size/type paddles and grips for shifting...
Also interested in how the drivetrain efficiency feels. I think a slightly different method for shifting is an acceptable thing, but adding significant drag when pedaling is not.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15515622
As for belt on Zerode: it's in the works.
How bad is the drag?
Can you get used to stopping pedaling to shift?
Any news on a trigger shifter?
Can you put some decent kit on it and try it again with forks and brakes that actually work!
