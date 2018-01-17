PINKBIKE TECH

Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know

Jan 17, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Zerode Taniwha


We usually don't post about bikes that we have in for testing until, well, you read the test that we aim to make that happen every Monday. However, I think that my current review pony deserves a different approach.

Zerode's 160mm-travel, Pinion-equipped Taniwha missed being the first gearbox mountain bike by about a hundred years or so, but what it is, I believe, is the people's gearbox bike. I don't say that because it's affordable - at $5,000 USD for a frame, shock, Pinion 'box, and all the drivetrain parts, it isn't - but rather because it seems like it has given many riders renewed hope that gearboxes may still be in their future. That there really is an essentially zero maintenance drivetrain. That they won't see a branch destroy a $200 derailleur. And if they're a bit cynical, maybe that they don't need to run Shimano or SRAM parts.
Zerode Taniwha

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 160mm
Wheel size: 27.5"
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Drivetrain: Pinion 12-speed C.Line gearbox w/ 600% ratio
Head angle: 65°
Chainstay length: 431mm
Sizes: med, lrg (tested), x-lrg
Weight: 34lb 4oz (as pictured)
Price: $9,500 USD (as pictured)
More info: www.zerodebikes.com

Or the Taniwha might have so many fans because, let's admit it, the thing is pretty damn cool. The carbon frame is a stunner, that Holy Grail of a drivetrain is bolted to the bottom of it, and it has that stance to it that makes it look the business. Zerode is also one of the small guys doing something different, an approach that always counts for some extra points in my mind.


Zerode Taniwha


But is the Taniwha and its 12-speed Pinion gearbox actually better than any other high-end mid-travel bike with a derailleur and all those other bits? I have a healthy amount of scepticism in me if I'm entirely honest, but that's surely a better approach than believing Christ himself will make his supposed return upon a gearbox bike like some people seem to have concluded.

What's also good is that I get to pit that scepticism against an actual Taniwha, despite them being rarer than a Pinkbike article without a comment from Waki under it. And speaking of comments, this is where you guys come in: I want you to tell me what you want to know about the Taniwha in the upcoming review.

I've got a black, large-sized Taniwha as my test sled for the next month or so before I need to send it home, and I'll do my best to answer your (reasonable) questions about the bike when I write the review. So, while I wait for the snow to melt, you can tell me what is that you want to know about one of most interesting bike we've seen in years... and go.
Zerode Taniwha


  • + 126
 Is it "playful?"

Does it climb like a [agile animal] and descend like a [fierce/mythical animal]?

Will it make me see my local trails in a whole new light?

Are any noted issues due to it being a pre-production sample?
  • + 25
 #commentgold
  • + 24
 Does it inspire confidence? Don't forget about that.
  • + 7
 Yes very playful,

Yes climbs like a possessed mountain goat, the easiest gear is so low it will have you climbing up trees

zero issues

Really impressive bike as soon as you sit on it and point it at any trail up/down/round the smile is on ya dial

Had mine for 3 months now, love it
  • + 4
 Usually it takes time to get used to a new X but this Y was perfectly comfortable. I even liked the house brand components.
  • + 5
 Is it a “weapon”?
  • + 7
 Is it still longer, lower, and slacker? Or is that just my work ethic?
  • + 1
 @rwjones4: where's the motor?
  • + 4
 • Is 600% a sufficient or excessive gear range? Do you think that they could reduce the amount of gears and therefore weight, and still have an effective product?

• What is the action on the shifter like? Precise, smooth, clunky, clicky?

• Given the choice would you prefer a trigger or even e-shift, or do you get used to the grip shift and prefer it?
  • + 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: "How do you start this thing?"
  • + 2
 @Konyp: let's not forget a subjective remark about how easy it is to reach the [insert size] water bottle.
  • + 1
 Poppy, or does it really hug the ground?
  • + 1
 @rwjones4: Should it be lower, longer, slacker? Is reach too short? Is STA not steep enough? Should chainstays be longer?
  • + 2
 @conv3rt: My #1 concern.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: I think you should do a segment on the difference between pedal assist mtbs and full on e bikes with throttles because there are alot of dunskis on here that seem to think they are the same thing.
  • + 67
 So it is 34lbs, but how much does it feel like it weighs with more centralized weight.
  • + 3
 Had the same question
  • + 8
 Along these lines could you tell us how it felt specifically with cornering? I’d imagine compared to other bikes the increased weight and low center of gravity makes a noticeable difference.
  • + 3
 How does this weight feel compared to other bikes of similar price and stature?
  • + 8
 I'm rather curious if the lower unsprung weight thanks to the lack of a cassette and derailleur is noticeable as far as the rear suspension performance is concerned!
  • + 0
 you do not notice the weight while riding, when climbing the gear ratios are so good it has you spinning and grinning
  • + 3
 @Dynex: Wait, my DH and trail bikes both weigh around 37lbs and they corner great. Weight doesn't make you corner bad, you do!
  • + 3
 Add pedals and it will be 35. The only thing that will save this from feeling like a (dead) pig is a light wheelset,IMO.
  • + 1
 @camcoz69: and they didnt say that it does. I believe they are thinking along the lines that it might actually help in this scenario
  • + 1
 It could be good to test it with a couple different wheel-sets to see if there is a difference in feel that is masking what the true differences are between this bike and a standard derailleur/cassette bike. @nozes:
  • + 1
 I agree, it would be cool if PB removed the rear triangle and compared the unsprung weight to a Trek Slash. I'm not sure how you would measure center of mass, but that would be amazing.
  • + 3
 @therealtylerdurden: I test rode one and it did feel like the rear end tracked better due to less weight back there (cassette, derailleur). There's drag in the drivetrain you can feel though, and shifting takes a second to get used to. It really wants almost zero pedal input while shifting, not just back off, like almost stop pedaling. But then you can shift as many gears as you want instantaneously so it's not better or worse, it's both better and worse. Different. I feel like I can get away with more power while shifting on my Rohloff bike, though still not much.

It's a neat rig. Interested to hear what this dude has to say.
  • + 67
 Will this bike provide the competitive advantage to beat Richie Rude in an upcoming EWS event?
  • + 3
 there is no such a bike....
  • + 7
 surely, @mikelevy will be serving a generous portion of humble pie to Sam Hill with a ride like this
  • + 43
 @BartDM: I was just feeling off during that last Humbled. No doubt in my mind that I'd crush him now.
  • + 3
 the nukeproof mega was that bike last season
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: ;-)go for it!
  • + 23
 You could put an Eagle groupset on to get 144 gears. How could you not win against anyone with that many options?
  • + 3
 Sam Hill can give you that answer! LOL
  • - 1
 Motor bike or as there now called EEEEE Ped
  • + 1
 @BMXrad: Sam Pilgrim can probably help here too..... and... cue ebike bashing! LoL
  • - 1
 @BMXrad: big difference between a moter bike and a pedal assisted mtb. Go be a knob somewhere else!!!
  • + 2
 @mhoshal: At the Calgary Motorcycle Show, Piaggio was displaying ebikes with their range of mopeds. We have validation.
  • + 1
 @mhoshal: what about a moter bike vs a motor bike?
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: pedal assist or actual e bike like the stealth bomber?
  • + 46
 Can you send it to my house please
  • + 21
 Highly unlikely but it never hurts to ask.
  • + 11
 It doesn't hurts to ask, but the answer does.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: you know how it goes, there are no dumb questions... Not sure about this response as this bike wouldn't go to me anyway.
  • + 1
 @miketizzle: You beat me to it! Wink
  • + 41
 So reading the previous article do you think these are valid statements.

"Thanks to the gearbox and the constant chain position, the Taniwha achieves 'the ideal' amount of anti-squat throughout the bike's 160mm of travel."

" No gears at the rear means a lower unsprung mass for better suspension response"

Does it feel different pedalling? Gearboxs are supposedly more inefficient - can you tell?

How long does it take to unlearn habits from a derailleur system?
  • + 64
 do you have to make motorcycle sounds while using the grip shift?
  • + 2
 @adrennan: this is the most important question. I hope the answer is "Yes."
  • + 3
 i've ridden one. suspension does feel better. you can feel the drivegears moving, but it was a new bike so I can't confirm if it would go away with some use & an oil change. the shifting wasn't any different IMO. maybe when I was half bonked it would be? You can shift with some very light load but its not most likely not advisable. I hate shifting halfway up my cassette while the chain crunches and pops anyways.
  • + 23
 @adrennan: You don't "have to" but it's highly recommended when riding any bike.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: about how the gearbox feels: is any drag noticeable compared to a more conventional drivetrain ?
  • + 36
 is the weight and the extra inefficiency worth the experience?
  • + 1
 Good question.
  • + 4
 Excellent question.
  • + 32
 Are we still talking about bikes?
  • + 4
 That assumes gearbox is more inefficient. Every change efficiency test uses a clean, new chain. Rarely do you see a test with dirty, used, or an old chain, which is way more relevant as a product ages. How many times a year do most riders replace their chains or keep them perfectly clean?
  • + 1
 @cycling247: unfortunately, I still think the reality is that a gearbox bike will drop more energy than a dirty chain. If you ignore the gear interfaces, the extra bearings and selector mechanism will screw the efficiency.

I wanted one of these but too many reviews confirmed it was hard work to pedal on long rides.
  • + 1
 @ermoldaker: I used to own a Bronson and I've ridden the Zerode a lot. There isn't much difference in feel when it comes down to efficiency. The suspension platforms feel totally different but the there is no epic loss in efficiency while pedaling.
  • + 1
 ....would also make a good mum joke
  • + 21
 All about the shifting, man. Is it as terrible as it is made out to be, or is it a simple "stop pedalling, shift, pedal" type of affair. Also, what are plans for electronic shifting?
  • + 4
 YES. This is the only question that needs answering. IS THE PINION BETTER THAN A MECH.
  • + 6
 @Thustlewhumber piggy backing on your comment slightly, @mikelevy do you miss having a "conventional" shifter.

It's the grip shift, double cable affair, that really puts me off - gear boxes are meant to bring less clutter, not more.
  • + 19
 wow when Waki gets mentioned in an actual article, you know he has reached rock star status!
  • + 3
 I think he was featured in an article not to long ago. I've seen his name on other prominent mtb sites as well. This guy gets around.
  • + 8
 **searches for Waki comment in this thread
  • + 11
 The ultimate pun will be if Waki doesn't comment under this article.
  • + 4
 @rmalexan: Nothing so far - you know he's just sitting there, fully edited comment already typed into the box, mouse pointer hovering over the 'Submit' button, cackling madly as he keeps us waiting Wink
  • + 1
 @Slabrung: So far soo Good! hahaha
  • + 14
 Waki is a disease
  • + 3
 @shutupWAKI: LMAO>>> YOU NAME THO!!! hahah WTF
  • + 1
 @Slabrung: So far he is winning this game. I expect nothing less from him.
  • + 2
 @jollyXroger: he is the Troll Master after all. He knows his stuff.
On a second thought, not commenting here is becoming a bit too obvious, so he may troll us by commenting. What a suspense!
  • + 1
 @jollyXroger: honestly the reason why i keep coming back to pb for 13 years is waki
  • + 13
 The biggest argument these have going against them besides not being as effiecient as a tradition derailluer/chain setup, is that you can't shift under load. Would love for you to explain this a bit more, maybe even with a video. Can there be no torque at all while trying to shift? Or do you just need to back off, shift, then get back to grinding up hill? Kinda curious to know what the limitations are when shifting.

Also, I still don't really understand how they haven't developed a trigger shifter for gear boxes, don't think I could ever get along with the inconvenience of a twist shift.
  • + 11
 Great idea - shifting does require a different approach, so a video will be included.
  • + 1
 I may be wrong, but becuase the derailleur is sprung, only lever adds tension and the other lever releases it back to the previous position. You can see in the photo that the grip shift has 2 cables. The gearbox shift mechanism must need to be "pulled" in both directions. this is also possibly why you can shift under load?

Any one else have thoughts?
  • + 2
 @robhill: You'd think they could add a spring, like a derailleur has, and get it down to one cable with a trigger shifter.
  • + 6
 @mikelevy: Another idea I had that would kind of kill the debate of efficiency. I don't think it has to be a very precise experiment but it would be cool if you would compare the time and energy it would take you to do a climb on a traditional drivetrain setup versus the gear box. Maybe take the average between three rides on an uphill/rolling section of trail that you know well. Compare how much more fatigue you have and the time difference between both drivetrains. More of a feeling and a basic metric so readers can understand what they'd actually be feeling with a gear box on uphills and riding trail.
  • + 1
 Hacks exist if you spend a while googling. Triggers can also be used with Effigear boxes. Mods might be required though.
  • + 2
 If you do a video can you do two and show a comparison shifting in the same trail segment with this bike vs a standard mech model? Maybe with narration, ie: “at this point I needed to unweight the drivetrain to shift down.”
  • + 2
 How does a car or motorbike shift, manual or automatic. There is an interruption in power delivery for all transmissions barring some CVT type ones, conventional bike included since you have to lessen torque and the need to rotate the cranks is only necessary to shift gears, you can't torque during a shift under load anyway. So the whole concern is moot. Its just a matter of being comfortable stopping pedaling for a fraction of a second when it shifts, same for reducing torque when shifting on a conventional system.
  • + 2
 @atrokz: good point atrokz Book
  • + 1
 During the article of pinions operations a few months ago they specifically say that it's not a requirement of the system to stop pedaling while shifting, it's more that they can't generate enough torque with a mechanical shifter to overcome pedaling torque. They test shift the gearboxes under full power on there test stand using an electronic shifter. Basically they hinted at a E-shifter in the future that in theory should allow shifting under full power. It's a sequential gearbox, just like a dirt bike or race car which are shifted under power regularly. Just wait it out if it brothers you that much to back off your power while shifting , which is what we all have been doing since we first started mtb'ing.
  • + 1
 @atrokz: Actually this sounds really cool. With a derailleur you have to reduce load to shift, but not eliminate load or the derailleur won't shift. It has to be not too much not too little.
I bet with practice you could shift in places with this gearbox that you cannot with a derailleur.
  • + 14
 As a guy who has probably ridden countless new bikes, can you comment on the relatively high weight of this thing? Maybe compare climbing effort to other bikes in this travel & cost($) bracket?
  • + 13
 This is a really nice new approach to the review process; much appreciated!
  • + 9
 The thing that I'm not particularly into is the engagement. Even with something awesome like a Project 321 rear hub, the engagement lag with the gearbox makes it feel like it has something like 15º jumps in pawls.

Mike, did you find this to be a problem on the trail?
  • + 1
 Shit, really? That kinda sucks!!!
  • + 11
 Will you place an order for one when you return the test bike? If not, why?
  • + 8
 when you say no drivechain maintenance .... they say that about Rohloff, but we all know you have oil changes and chain/cassette/sprocket wear ..

So whats the honest maintenance on the Pinion?
  • + 2
 Change the oil once a year. Change the cables...periodically.
  • + 3
 I'm curious if cable stretch is a problem - how hard or easy is it to keep the shifting smooth? Does it need constant adjustment or is it set it and forget it for a full season?
  • + 1
 @ertman: It's pretty much set it and forget it. There are some modifications we've made to cable routing on the bike that cuts down on the bend at the shifter but otherwise it's real smooth. Compressionless housing is also a nice mod to make as well.
  • + 7
 Efficiency. It's kinda the elephant in the room with gearbox bikes and probable higher drivetrain losses. Is it noticeable? Measurable? Along with the additional weight, does it significantly detract from the enjoyment of riding this as an everyday trail bike?
  • + 3
 I've wondered this as a broken in drivetrain without perfectly fresh lube and cleaned chain will surely lose some efficiency and fall right in line with the gearbox, no?
  • + 10
 How does it feel/act when you make shifts under full pedal power?
  • + 6
 This. What happens when you do what you weren’t supposed to? Major failure?

Assuming the gearbox is bombproof, what is the consequence for shifting under load?
  • + 2
 @speed10: It's not that it'll break if you shift under power, it's that you physically can't shift under power (I think...)
  • + 2
 @Obidog: Like the cable doesn't move, or that when you finally let off the power, then it shifts?
  • + 1
 @Obidog: if that’s true, then I want to hear how that translates to the rider. The cable binds in the housing? Grip shifter can’t turn? What if you force it? Does the shifter break? Does it make any noise?

It’s possible that a new user will make this mistake. I wanna know what happens when they inevitably do.
  • + 1
 its require 250 Nm to shift gear under load.
Anyway, it’s quite easy to shift gears during climb when you practised enough.
  • + 5
 Why do you think gearboxes are still not mainstream? It is because:

- some kind of conservatism/disbelief in our community
- lack of cheaper gearbox bikes generates low interest among bikers
- conspiracy of big brands Smile
- or there are some serious disadvantages of this setup? (though I read only amazing reviews on Taniwha)

Thanks!
  • + 4
 Can you find any way to measure efficiency from the pedals to the back wheel and compare it to a 1x system as Pinion just won't answer that question?
If you could fit a power meter somehow it would be a relatively simple procedure...
  • + 5
 They could combine a pedal power meter like the Garmin Vector and put the bike on a friction smart trainer like the Kickr Snap to measure the difference. Of course they would have to do a baseline test with a normal drive train bike. That could conclusively answer the question of efficiency if Pinion won't do it.
  • + 1
 Maybe use a pedal based power meter and time a hill climb on the Zerode and a "normal" trail bike while trying to maintain the same average power.
  • + 1
 @Konyp: That's exactly what I was thinking, I just didn't know there are pedal power meters! Make it happen @mikelevy !
  • + 4
 @mikelevy - it's a not-light 160mm trail/enduro bike. Let's assume that what stands between it and a more reasonable price tag would just be economies of scale - so then the question is whether there's something special enough about this bike that would justify enough people buying it to where it could ever get there. Meaning, the question is not whether it's worth an extra $3k (back of the envelope, comparing this frame/suspension/drivetrain package to something like a Bronson or Nomad or Patrol Carbon frame plus the cost of a drivetrain), but whether it can honestly compete with those sort of bikes (and then the numbers will sort themselves out). As in, if it were more expensive only by, say, a few hundred dollars (which is what you'd spend on derailleurs and maintenance time over the lifespan of the thing), would you buy it because it rides as well or better than those bikes, given the typical use of a long legged 27.5 trail/enduro bike.

So do a comparison - three riders, three bikes. Pit it against other bikes in the same genre that aren't necessarily supposed to be mountain goats, and that are well known and well respected benchmarks. Pass the bikes around. Maybe use a power meter to see how much this thing does or doesn't impact what it takes to get up fire roads, then do the same thing on climb trails. That will address the whole efficiency thing. Then run shuttle laps on something appropriate to a bike like this, and figure out how it's doing there. Is it playful, monster-trucky, or something in between? Is there anything it does noticeably better than the benchmark bikes? Is there anything it does noticeably worse?

Shoot a metric shit-ton of video showing the same rider on all three bikes over the same features. Something like a sweeping corner; something like a nasty rock garden; something like a steep/loose/freeridey descent; something like a rock roll. Digest how it handles differently by having the riders look at the video and explain to us how it shows what they were feeling when riding. No need to run timed laps - this isn't a race bike, and won't be used by enduro racers necessarily but by people who just like a good aggressive trail bike. Oh, and once the three well-matched (for weight/size/style/skill) riders are done drawing their conclusions, give it to someone of equal height who's more of a light-weight finesse rider, and then to someone of equal height who's more of a heavyweight power rider and see what they have to say that would further inform the big picture.

There's probably something along the lines of five or six full-on front page posts in this, because it goes way beyond just a review or test. Go crazy with this - if you do this right, it may become some of the most referenced and read content ever on PB.
  • + 1
 The bad news is that there isn't a way to put a powermeter on a Pinion bike. The only thing I could think of is a modified Stages left crankarm with Pinion-compatible splines machined into it. Of course that sounds like a recipe to break off a crankarm.
  • + 2
 Your test only misses Gehrig trplets for full scientific merit.
  • + 7
 Sure looks like its got grip shift not triggers, why? Awkward to use
  • + 2
 My question would be, how hard is it to get used to using gripshift?
  • + 2
 They haven't come up with a good way yet to shift the linkages in the gear box with triggers to my understanding. The hardest part to get used to for me was not being able to shift while transmitting torque, the coolest thing, was being able to change as many gears at once as you wanted when no torque was being transmitted.
  • + 1
 @Adamrideshisbike: 12x rides and it will become second nature
  • + 3
 how have your general feelings toward deraillers developed? Do you feel like a dirty dirty cheater, with all that newly freed up unsprung weight in the rear, ready to be ridden hard and put away wet, with no lube, in the back door... of your garage

Do you find yourself looking down on other trail users for their plebian drivetrains? Why or Why not?

Does it come in rootbeer?
  • + 3
 Are there any plans by pinion or any other company to make a compatible trigger shifter? Could the ergonomics of the gripshifter be improved or do patents prevent that? What is the actual maintaince and service intervals? Obviously the efficiency of the drivetrain is reduced, but how noticeable is it really? Can we get a number to quantify this? For example, it is somewhat noticeable on a road bike, riding on smooth roads, when you’re feeling good, if a bikes drivetrain isn’t as efcient as it could be- but it’s not always a deal breaker. Or put another way, is the difference like riding an aluminum frame vs a carbon frame? Night/day kind of thing. What does it feel like climbing? My Santa Cruz is 2lbs heavier than my Jamis, but the SC’s pedalling efficiency is wayyy better when climbing thanks to the anti-squat numbers. So much so that I never lock out my SC rear shock. Does this bike’s high level of anti-squat negate some of the inherent drag inefficiency of the gearbox? Shifting under load is never ideal, how big is the penalty for error? I’ve torn teeth off my SRAM cassette, folded a cog, and seen plenty of other people do the same when making a boneheaded shift under load while bonking. Especially on the east coast steeps. Sometimes SRAM will warranty it, sometimes not and that’s an expensive mistake. How likely is damage to the pinion’s internals doing the same thing? How expensive are those parts? Can you replace individual cogs? Does it have to be sent back for that kind of service or is it simple enough for the local LBS to repair? What about running a belt drive? Does that add drag? How limiting is the gearbox for suspension/frame designers or is it less limiting?
  • + 2
 In the event that there is an issue with the gear box internals, is there any hope of servicing it yourself? If not, what course of action did you take, and what was the outcome? Put another way, what is the service center situation stateside, and could you comment on turnaround time and cost?
  • + 2
 This is what I honestly want to know:

How many derailleurs have you killed in the last 2 years? Considering that, is the trade-off for drivetrain drag and begin forced to use grip shift worth it?

If yes, should I wait for the "Superboost Plus / 157 trail / my schwartz is bigger than your's" version?
  • + 1
 one Zee every two years. they wear out and get lose. XTRs in the past lasted longer, but generally they losen up now. I've been through many though, mostly smacking them racing DH.
  • + 1
 The slx on my 2012 reign has been on since purchased and still going strong.
  • + 2
 Ok, I rode this exact bike at Outerbik in Moab....let me tell you about the ZCHOAD, suspension is awesome, gearbox creaked like you wouldnt believe.....gripshifter was so uncomfortable my hand hurt for three days after. When I brought it back to the booth I had a hard time saying anything positive. Suspension felt great. Whatever.
  • + 1
 Same experience at Interbike, I was underwhelmed. It was probably the best looking and the most expensive/exotic bike but the experience was nit so good. Not being able to shift under load is really problematic for mtb. I understand ther is a learning curve but It's not practical especially while riding new terrain. I was much more impressed by the Marin WolfRidge...
  • + 2
 I have a question more specific to the pinion gearbox than the whole bike. Do they need to be as heavy as they are? I know they are built for longevity and reliability but realistically your average rider of this bike probably isn't doing massive mileage or putting down huge power, how much lighter could they go and still remain more reliable than a traditional derailleur set up?
  • + 5
 How well does the linkage balance 'gearbox plushness' and pedalling efficiency?
  • + 2
 YouHadMeAtDrugs what an awesome name love it.
  • + 3
 I agree, the bike was really plush and tracked over everything well when I rode it and pointed it down something. Pedaling efficiency was there too, it just felt slightly heavier than what I was used to. Weight however was made up by the range of gears in the gearbox.
  • + 1
 If you pedal backwards, can there be felt any drag from the gearbox?
...compared to the[almost] non-existent drag with conventional derailleur.

How easy/difficult it is to get used to the different shifting logic(no power on pedals when shifting) of the gearbox?

Is the bike practically dead silent(except for the freewheel maybe) as there is no chain slap or derailleur rattle?
  • + 1
 How is climbing? The problem on Pinion is that you cant really shift with force on it. So you have to take a bit of pressure of the pedals to shift. I think thats a huge disadvantage!

The wear of the gripshift sucks. is there a tigger shifter available soon?
  • + 3
 You shouldn't be shifting a conventional system under load anyway. You have to back off force in order to reduce changes of breaking your chain or wearing the cogs excessively (I've seen teeth broken as well). So that is moot. The issue is you can keep rotating the crank to shift on conventional, whereas this you just unload, shift, pedal again, it's ultimately much quicker.
  • + 1
 @Zany2410 If you are shifting uphill in load on a conventional system then you are doing it wrong anyway. You should be in the gear you want by the time you hit the climb or you are just gonna ruin your cassette in no time.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy Is the data proving that the lack of derailleur truly improves rear suspension performance, it all seems to be opinion and subjective. I hear the rear end feels 'dead'. Why focus on this due to such a high cost with nearly no increase in performance
  • + 1
 How well does it hold up to the grime and grit of trail riding? Heard from some local kids who work at Cane Creek, and who actually shred, that the suspension feels better than anything else they have ridden....you have ridden a lot of bikes, can you confirm?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy One main complaint against a gear box drive train is the increased drag the system inherently has. Does using an easier gear than you would with a derailleur system effectively negate this? I understand this wouldn't be a great solution going downhill but I can't imagine the drive train drag is as apparent going down as it is climbing. I also feel like due to the nature of a gear box you could make your gear range wide enough to cover both ends of the spectrum since you don't have to compromise on gear jump percentages.
  • + 1
 the increased resistance is in the single digit numbers.
  • + 1
 Is there a noticeable improvement in rear suspension performance compared to non-gear box bikes that you have ridden? I remember reading a review that claimed better performance in regard to another gear box bike. I wonder whether you can corroborate or debunk this claim.
  • + 1
 As a "youngin" on the MTB scene, I had never ridden any kind of bike with a non-walmart grip shifter. I found this to be my biggest issue with the Zerode that I rode at Outerbike, compounded with the fact that I had to relearn how and when to shift. I was told by the rep that if I got caught in the wrong gear, I could just wrench on the shifter and "force it" in. I did not find this to be true at all. When I was caught off guard or forgot how to shift properly, I simply lost all momentum while trying to "force it" when putting any significant power down. Maybe someone who has potentially ridden grip shift in the past (was this really ever "the thing" for MTB??!!) would have less trouble... I'm curious to see how fast Mike adapts to the change in riding style. I imagine with some time on the bike, it isn't a huge deal.
  • + 1
 After breaking a couple chains shifting under load with a derailleur I've attributed any future need to do so with me not paying attention to what's coming up on the trail. I'm more interested in the learning curve associated with having to twist at my grip on the bars while in a technical situation vs. using my thumb.
  • + 1
 the one question I am genuinely curious about with these is about weight.

1. is the weight a problem?
2. most pressing I think, do we really need 600% range? I currently run an 11-40 cassette. 360% range....I could see another gear getting used. maybe even 2. but 600% seems unnecessary, and I wonder specifically in the context of gearboxes if it could help get the weight down in a big way if they produced lets say a 450% range offering.
  • + 1
 The Pinion gearbox clearly has more range than a system based around a Shimano hub, such as your previous DH bikes, but the Shimano system appears to have better efficiency, is extremely compact, and could be lighter. Please walk us through the decision process and your thoughts on whether the Shimano-based system could return to viability, perhaps with greater range.

Thanks in advance to Rob and/or Ali!
  • + 1
 How does the gearbox FEEL and SOUND? Is there any sense of increased drag? Does it feel different in some gears compared to others?

Can you time some climbs (and decents) and compare against a derailleur equipped enduro bike of similar price and design?

Any word on electronic shifting for Pinion to ditch the grip shift and dual-cable setup?
  • + 1
 Let me know if you ever get used to shifting while climbing uphill. I demoed one from Fanatik not that long ago and on very steep pitches, say to the towers of South Lookout in Bellingham, I was amazed at the gear range (super lowwww), however, if I ever needed to shift to an easier gear on one of these very, very steep climbs, I was SOL and basically had to stop the bike to do so.
  • + 1
 The G2 suffered terribly from brake jack and lock out of the rear suspension under braking. It also pedaled terribly due to the high single pivot and weighed a tonne because of the alfine hub/gearbox. How far does the Taniwha go to solve these issues?
  • + 1
 Scanning through article with some interest... reach " despite them being rarer than a Pinkbike article without a comment from Waki under it." LMHO!!! Then, calm down, reach comment section, and find @shutupWAKI. lol lol lol
  • + 1
 Geometry - How does it fit you compared to something like a Patrol? On paper the reach looks a bit short.

I seem to remember there's a freehub in the gearbox and the rear hub - how does that feel? Does it affect the ride? Can you try it with something like an Onyx hub?
  • + 1
 So, I have ridden this bike on a demo before with Cycle Monkey and I was really impressed by it. The bike did have a slightly heavier feel when ridden up a hill but the range of gears really made up for the difference in weight. I also noticed pedaling was not too bad because of the weight distribution of the gear box, it was fairly even and did not make pedaling with power feel awkward.

Now, where I think this bike really excels is descending. It felt amazing and dialed when I pointed it downhill because of the extra weight centered in the gearbox (along with geometry and etc). The bike tracked over rock gardens, root sections, and through corners exceptionally well. Due to what I mentioned above about weight I wouldn't want this bike as my designated trail bike but as a shuttle bike or even park bike it would be sick. I was also real impressed by the Helm fork mounted to the front, it felt way better than my Pike.

The bike I rode was setup with a chain to drive the rear wheel. I did not like the way the chain felt in comparison the the belt drivetrain I pedaled around the parking lot. I actually managed to drop chain once on the bike which was strange to me and the guys from Cycle Monkey. If I bought the bike I would make sure it was belt driven.
  • + 1
 Can one of these be built on the cheaper side? like, 7k USD?
(relatively cheaper i mean)

I'd also be interested to know what you mean by almost never requiring maintenance. Does it only need maintenance if it completely shits the bed?

also where is a trigger shifter for these? i think that would entirely deter me from buying one of these.
  • + 1
 What about ripped off pants and/or shoe lace since the first pinions used to have the freewheel in the gearbox not the hub? Descending @ 60 km/h and worrying about something getting stuck in the belt seems like a nightmare waiting to happen....
  • + 2
 What happens to it after it's been put away wet and ridden in the cold?

What happens to it when a +200lb person has to stand up and power mash through a techinical climb (thing Squamish rocks)?

@mikelevy
  • + 1
 Sweet rig @mikelevy, looking forward to the full review. My questions would be:

-how much drag is really present during pedaling and has it lessened over the course of the test period? Simply: tolerable and worth it for the advantages, irritating and something one needs to look past to enjoy the advantages, or deal breaker.

-how much improvement in tracking, handling, and cornering does the lowering and centralizing of mass, by the reassignment of components normally located at the end of the rear swing arm, actually provide?

-similarly, how much does that reassignment of mass from the end of the rear swing arm to the center of the bike affect the suspension in regards to traction in all aspects (sprinting both seated and standing, climbing, descending, cornering, high speed chatter, and big hits) as well as "feel", and how one approaches tuning?

Super stoked that you're getting the chance to bring this review to all of us, enjoy the ride, I hope it's what all of us are hoping it will be! Cheers man- C
  • + 1
 I would want to get quite specific with the shifting feel:
-When you are bombing down a hill does cranking your wrist every jeopardize your riding position?
-600% on a 11 speed drive train leads me to believe that the jumps between the gears would be quite large. Do the gears feel too spaced out?
-How do the detents feel between gears? Do you get a good feel of your gear box being properly engaged.
-Are you stuck with those cranks (not that i care, just interested in knowing)
-If you need lower gearing, can you modify the gear box to change your gearing? (like changing your front chainring)
-Do you smack your feet on the gear box
  • + 1
 Is it possible to run a normal trigger style shifter in place of the grip shift? Also, I'm curious in the amount of maintaince you need to do to the gearbox itself. Also living in the NW, how does it hold up to wet slop grime etc
  • + 2
 Do you think all Pinion equipped bikes use gripshift because of a bizarre coincidence?
  • + 1
 @PhillipJ: Newsflash: Not everyone knows about pinion gear boxes. Many bike riders have never seen one in person. That's why someone asks a question like this.

So the question stands, is it possible?
  • + 1
 How about maintenance? do you just lube the chain and thats it? I know one of the supposed advantages of gearboxes is they requiere less maintenance but I Imagine at some point a drivetrain cleaning needs to happen. could you try it out? and let us know how easy or painful the experience is?
  • + 1
 oil change. simple job.
  • + 1
 @atrokz: yeah but he should try it out and report if is really that simple.
  • + 2
 Derailleur breakage argument aside (it's very overblown IMO, and I actually used to be a mechanic), is there a discernible advantage to a gearbox from an absolute ride feel and daily performance perspective?
  • + 2
 Biggest advantage is it's heavier, less efficient and you can't shift under power, so you should crash less or be able to run less burly tires since you'll be going slower.
  • + 3
 Can you really not shift under pressure, so must you stop pedaling on uphills to change gears? Will Pinion EVER come out with a Trigger shifter like say EffiGear have done.
  • + 1
 Electronic shifting maybe...?

Would be easier to manufacture different size/type paddles and grips for shifting...
  • + 1
 Curious to hear how the belt drive performs. I have one real life example of a belt drive system, installed on a Stache singlespeed, and regardless of belt tension, once in a great while the belt will skip a tooth under heavy load (torquing up a climb at low speed). This is due to flexing the frame/rear triangle
Also interested in how the drivetrain efficiency feels. I think a slightly different method for shifting is an acceptable thing, but adding significant drag when pedaling is not.
  • + 2
 Pretty sure it has a chain
  • + 1
 This example definitely has a chain...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15515622
  • + 1
 That Stache was really exciting when it came out because of the easy belt compatibility but we tested the frame stiffness and found it was very soft. Elevated stays aren't particularly stiff it turns out. The gearing options are restricted due to clearance as well so you have to make some compromises there as well. Larger sprocket sizes are less likely to skip at lower tensions.

As for belt on Zerode: it's in the works.
  • + 2
 How do you say the name? Seriously

How bad is the drag?

Can you get used to stopping pedaling to shift?

Any news on a trigger shifter?
  • + 2
 Ta - knee - far
  • + 1
 In the range of 160 mm travel “enduro” bikes, does this one perform any better than the rest in terms of climbing, descending or overall ride quality? How does it compare to some of the other bikes in this category?
  • + 1
 Is it an improvement over traditional design? If so, where? If not, where? In your opinion, will these technologies applied make all bicycles as a whole better? Where does this technology belong? Is it even useful?
  • + 1
 When you really put the power down like you would out of a start gate or during a flat or uphill sprint section on an Enduro. Do you noticeably feel like your losing power due to gearbox drag?
  • + 1
 While I like the idea of a gearbox bike I think they will always be a quirky niche thing, the shere weight of the thing will never be as low as a standard set up, even if it is low and centralised...
  • + 1
 I have Zerode G2 and love it. But I only use it a few weeks a year. I also have a SB6c which is 'similar' to the taniwha. Will this be my next 'do it all' bike? Can you also do a side by side test with the new Deviate?
  • + 1
 How often do you have to tweak/tune it compared to traditional drive-train-type bikes? Or, is it like a motorcycle you can leave in the shed and just hop on one day and ride after 6 months to a year of being idle?
  • + 1
 Ohh dear,ohhh dear, it has grip shift . Some one give them hondas number.. Will some one just rebuild the rno1 ffs,to this day no bike company has made a better looking beast,
  • + 1
 Can you compare the said inefficiency of the gearbox side-by-side with a geared bike and somehow quantify those results? All I've heard from people that ride gearboxes are "It's noticeable". How noticeable?
  • + 2
 Was there a discernible difference in the drivetrain when you gave it the inevitable "brake lever squeeze test" upon receiving the bike?
  • + 2
 Can you *feel* the unsprung weight difference? does it ride any better? does it feel chainless? or are these all legends?
  • + 4
 Is that a pressfit BB?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy Are you going to come to Rotorua and go for a ride with Rob? Perfect excuse for a road trip! (and plane trip, obv.)
  • + 1
 Do you think the concept is now mature enough to ditch the rear derailleur once and for all? (for all-mountain at least, let's take xc and weight-focused disciplines apart)
  • + 2
 Are there any bikes that you would prefer to ride, that you find are better bikes? Is so, which ones are better overall?
  • + 3
 Would you buy this frame for $5k?
  • + 1
 How bad is the pedal kick? It’s main Pivot is pretty neutral but the big cog in the back makes me think that kickback is quite high
  • + 2
 I Don't Believe my Eyes!!! NO WAKI COMMENT YET?!?!? Hahaha Laughed so hard that the writer put that in there!! ;-p
  • + 2
 I want to know if you would buy it. Is it better than a derailleur equipped bike and worth the premium?
  • + 1
 How long does it take to dial in the suspension? Do you have to lower rear rebound at all or is the weight centered? How playful does it feel when properly setup?
  • + 1
 Does this mean that Grip Shift is BACK, will put thumbshifters in the Smithsonian and my friend RossP will be hanging his head in shame for the rest of his MTB life?
  • + 1
 How's the drag on the system? How's brake performance on DH? And how hard would it be to fix gearbox?
  • + 1
 Is this bike capable of all day trail riding on heavy trails Or is it more just a glorified shuttle/park bike?
  • + 1
 Does needing to use a grip shift immediately turn you into a middle-aged man?
  • + 1
 Do whatever you can to make the gearbox fail/break. Report back with the findings.
  • + 1
 It is a 17 kg bike. How heavy does it feel compared to similar all-mountain bikes you have ridden?
  • + 1
 15.5 kg 2.2 lbs equals 1 kg
  • + 1
 @vhdh666: Right. My fault. It is somewhat heavy compared with other all-mountain bikes, anyway, so the question remains valid I guess
  • + 1
 @webermtb: It's about the same weight as some of the new Canyon Torque and Canyon Spectrals
  • + 1
 Do you get dirty, get off my trail looks from folks thinking you are riding a GD Ebike.
  • + 2
 How high is the drag when coasting compared to regular derailleur system?
  • + 1
 It's a bike from NZ. If I buy one,will the skin in my hands grow thicker so I can stop wearing gloves like them kiwis?
  • + 2
 Yes. Because....science.
  • + 2
 how does the gripshift feel
  • + 1
 Can you actually notice the added drag in the climbing gears? I wasn't able to.
  • + 1
 Can you highlight the serviceability of the shifting cables should they stretch or fail?
  • + 2
 How much slower are your Strava times with it? Climbs and descents.
  • + 1
 Why did Zerode abandon their awesome high single pivot design for this frame?
  • + 1
 Graphs with Leverage Ratio, Sunspesion Curve and Anti Squat. Love that stuff
  • + 1
 Can you try to break something in the drivetrain, and fix it in the trail with your normal complement of tools?
  • + 1
 Could you please say something about suspension performance? With respect to the better ratio of unsprung vs. sprung weight.
  • + 3
 Will it blend?
  • + 1
 Just please don't make it the first item on the test case list.
  • + 1
 Did they give it to you to test because of your pro derailleur stance you have taken over the past few years?
  • + 2
 Can someone explain what a 600% ratio means in real world terms?
  • + 1
 I think it is the highest gear divided by the lowest gear multiplied by 100...Example for traditional derailleur drive train...54 tooth large sprocket on cassette divided by 9 tooth small sprocket equals "6". Multiply that by 100 and you get the 600%. I know those aren't real values for any manufactured cassette, but I think the concept is the same.
  • + 2
 SRAM Eagle is 10-50T which is 500% (50/10 X 100), so this would be equivalent to a 10-60T cassette, and in this case, changing the cog to adjust ratio rather than chainring.
  • + 1
 Could you see electronic shifting coming to gear box's in the (near) future?
  • + 1
 If you break it, (assuming you'll break it (please break it!)) how do you go about fixing it?
  • + 3
 Where is WAKI's comment?
  • + 2
 Do you notice drag with the pinion gearbox?
  • + 2
 Is the WTB Convict any good as a front tyre? Oh and the gearbox thing
  • + 1
 Great as a front tire. More better in dry dusty, loam and hardpack, less better in wet.
  • + 2
 Does it do good wheelies good?
  • + 1
 Does it bother you having two different kinda gripthings at the bar side of the shifter?
?
  • + 1
 Does this spell the end of the E-bike?
  • + 1
 Have you ever seen a more beautiful looking bike?
  • + 1
 Can you do wicked skids on it?
  • + 1
 Can you pls write the weight also in kg and not only in Ib.
  • + 1
 what would you change on this bike?
  • + 1
 Please include a full compression slow-mo.
  • + 1
 Does it look like a Session?
  • + 1
 will they reduce the price by $3000 next year
  • + 1
 How much time is saved on average from not having to clean/tune mech?
  • + 1
 Are the cables that long because you plan to do bar spins?
  • + 1
 Does it pass the M check straight out the box?
  • + 1
 What I want to know? When can I test ride it!!
  • + 1
 Do gearbox bikes look like e bikes?
  • + 2
 yep, once got asked by one ebiker where is my batteries? I see motor (and pointing on pinion) but where is batteries?
  • + 1
 Hey, isn't that a Jalopnik-style article???
Hmmm....
  • + 0
 It has a chain, can it run a belt? Does the rear hub take advantage of extra space? Can you fit a 2.6? Is it quiet?
  • + 1
 This suspension layout can't run a belt - you'd need a concentric pivot to the pedal axle to prevent stretching, and then you also need to compromise the rear triangle by allowing it to come apart to fit the belt in the first place. A belt tensioner would be required in the bikes current suspension layout, and belts do not like having too much back pressure on them, especially when formed into such a small radius.
  • + 1
 why do people buy $200 rear derailleurs?
  • + 2
 Because they can't afford the $300 ones
  • + 0
 Superboost++ or TRAIL++? No, then this bike is not to the standards! Get back to us when is updated!
  • + 1
 Are there plans to rid this set up of the grip shift ?
  • + 1
 i´d like to know where you liveBig Grin
  • + 2
 i wait Waki's comment
  • + 2
 Does it Shred?
  • + 1
 yes
  • + 1
 Does it feel like you are pedaling in mud the entire time?
  • + 0
 will people think that i'm riding an ebike?
  • + 1
 Taniwha vs Geometron +/-
  • + 1
 Does it shred?
  • + 0
 not super boost plus? nor DUB? no care
  • + 0
 My DH bike is 34lbs with pedals!
  • + 1
 Does it go to 11?
  • - 2
 Why such a terrible build kit on such a good bike? Was it all free?
Can you put some decent kit on it and try it again with forks and brakes that actually work!
  • - 1
 will the chix dig me more if I buy this bike......?
  • + 0
 Does it come in black?
  • - 3
 Santa Cruz much?
  • + 1
 And you must be basing this on the colour, because it sure as hell can't be the suspension layout...
  • - 3
 Head angle 65 ??
  • + 1
 Rob Metz (Zerode designer) has been a proponent of slack head angles since the mid-1990's. He used to make his own offset headset assemblies, before they were even a thing, when he was designing bikes for KeeWee bikes. He was rocking around the 66-deg mark when the rest of us riding with him were still on 70-deg bikes which was the standard for MTB's back then.
  • - 3
 are there any hidden kiwis in the frame ?
  • - 2
 Can I ride it?
  • - 2
 Dub compatible?
  • - 2
 Can I have it?
  • - 3
 How does it compare to the haibike
  • - 1
 price is fucking crazy
