Here's The eMTB Your Kid Has Been Asking For: Rocky Mountain's New Reaper Powerplay

Jul 11, 2024
by Seb Stott  
Rocky Mountain has unveiled what they call the first mid-motor, full-suspension kid’s eMTB. It had to happen eventually.

Its Dyname S4 Mini motor offers 40Nm of torque and 300W peak power. Those numbers are around half of a typical full-power adult system, so if you go e-biking with your kid who's half your weight, they hopefully won't leave you for dead on every climb.

In addition, parents can control the maximum power and assistance speed limit (up to the legal limit, of course). It's not clear how difficult it will be for kids to undo those restrictions. The drive unit is said to be tuned for lower cadences, as kids pedal slower apparently.
Reaper Powerplay Details

• Accommodates 24" or 26" wheels to grow with the rider
• 130 mm rear travel, 120 or 140 mm fork
• 40Nm torque, 300W peak power, 240 Wh battery
• "Parental controls" over assistance power & speed limit
• Rider height: 127cm to 142.5cm (24") / 137cm to 155cm (26")
• Claimed weight: 18.7 Kg / 41.1 lbs (24") / 19.0 Kg / 41.8 lbs (26")
• Price: $4,769 USD | $5,999 CAD (24") / $4,399 USD | $5,679 CAD (26")
bikes.com

Kids grow out of things fast, so Rocky Mountain has a system to switch from 24" to 26" and adjust the geometry as they grow.

A flip chip on the rocker link maintains the BB height with either wheel size. There's also a chainstay length adjuster and a ±5 mm reach-adjust headset to increase the cockpit and wheelbase length to suit taller riders.

Combined, these three adjustments grow the wheelbase by around 30 mm, and slacken the head angle by 1.7 degrees, when comparing the 26" to the 24" version, while keeping the bottom bracket height in the same ballpark.

Rocky Mountain say that the 24" version is designed to fit riders From 4’2” (127cm) to 4’8” (142.5cm), while the Reaper PP 26 is intended for 4’6” (137cm) to 5’1” (155cm). Both versions weigh around 19 kg / 41 lb, which is not especially light compared to some "SL" adult eMTBs and may be tricky for some kids to handle.

The 26" model ships with a 140 mm travel fork, while the 24" has 120 mm fork travel, so it seems you'd have to adjust its travel to achieve the intended geometry when upsizing wheels. I asked Rocky Mountain about this and they told me that both versions will come spec’d with the Rockshox Reba R 26 (not the Manitou Junit shown in the spec sheets below) so either wheel size will fit in both cases - it's just a case of changing the travel.

The alloy frame delivers 130 mm of suspension travel via a RockShox Deluxe shock.

Kid-specific cockpit and brakes.

Reaper Powerplay Specs

Aside from the fork, the components used on the two models are very similar. The 26" bike uses a 125 mm dropper while the 24" has an 80 mm post, presumably to help shorter riders get the saddle low enough.

Reaper Powerplay 24: $4,399 USD | $5,679 CAD
Reaper Powerplay 26: $4,769 USD | $5,999 CAD
57 Comments
  • 31 0
 How can I filter kid content?
  • 2 0
 The same way you filter Greg Minnaar content.
  • 4 4
 More precisely, how can we filter E-kids contents?
  • 3 0
 by getting a vasectomy. Technically, I guess that is blocking kid content.
  • 39 19
 No kid is asking for an eMTB
  • 12 1
 At least not until someone else in their class has one.
  • 2 4
 @andrewbmxmtb: so, like guns, you say
  • 19 5
 I love e-bikes but for real, buy your kids hardtails! They'll become better riders and since they out-grow them so fast it's not worth spending serious money on your kids bike.
  • 18 3
 My kids switched from HT to FS and they are so much faster. There is no proof that suffering on a hardtail is necessary.
  • 5 1
 @missygiove420: They switched and now they're faster. That's the point.
  • 16 8
 All the haters must not have kids who actually mountain bike. If big climbs can be hard for an adult, imagine being 7-12 years old! Mountain biking is about FUN, and for most, that's descending. I would love for my kids to have these so we can do real rides and descend more together.
  • 1 1
 I pulled them with a rope.. but there were no ebikes back then....
  • 2 0
 Yup have kid and grandkids currently in that range and they have all pedaled since 16 inch wheels. They all also mx. Basically I think ebikes are the urban replacement for mx. Can't store gasoline in an apartment but you can an e bike.
  • 20 8
 Spoiled brats!
  • 11 0
 can you imagine what the cards in the spokes are going to sound like??
  • 9 2
 You may be happy riding your unassisted bike now but wait 'till you're as old as these kids. You'll be happy you can still ride, thanks to pedal assist!
  • 8 2
 It starts here and then suddenly your kids are more jaded than Wade Simmons.
  • 2 0
 Jaded God Papa Simmons hehe
  • 7 4
 Because when I think of small humans developing bike handling skills during the most critical and beneficial time for them to do so... I think of overweight pedal assist bicycles that (checks notes) go up hills a bit easier.
  • 8 4
 kids with these will have such an advantage in terms of bike handling. They will be able to descend way more than others. My kids had a Stacyc E-Scoot when they were little and even that gave them a huge head start with bike handling and comfort with speed.
  • 2 2
 @missygiove420: the stacyc is a 12 inch powered balance bike that weighs 17lbs and is a vast improvement to the 'balance bike' experience, as well as serving 2 sports at once. this rocky mountain is a FORTY TWO pound e-mtb meant for kids riding 26 inch bikes. The normal bike is 30lbs. i wont argue with you against stacyc. thats a great platform that helps in the very early years before strength and pedaling comes up. but an emtb over 40 pounds is just gonna hold a kid back in the critical days where many kids are riding BMX or experimenting with DJing or even trials. fine if you want your kid to ride in passenger mode. i'd rather kids develop critical skills on a lightweight bike.
  • 5 0
 My kids can ask but they likely won't get it. What they will get is a tow up from dad on his sick e-bike Smile
  • 4 2
 Generally I have no problem with E-bikes... but do kids need an E-bike? I can answer for my kids - no they don't. 1/2 the reason we take all 3 of our kids out is to suffer a little bit, to build mental / physical toughness. Anyways..
  • 8 3
 We have e-bikes for kids before GTA 6?
  • 3 0
 Still need a 27.5” one or an extra small instinct 27.5 power play for people 4’10-5’3” ish

Too big of jump from this to the small power play.
  • 5 0
 Exactly what everyone wanted and needed.
  • 1 0
 How about a design wherein the front triangle is easily swapped out as kids grow? Have a rear end that can take 24-26 (or if realistic, 27), and a series(?) of front triangles designed around 24-27 front wheels with various reaches as kids grow?
  • 1 0
 I don't like the concept of bikes that can have the wheels swapped and call it a bigger bike. The geo won't change in a positive manner. The geo on this bike actually gets a shorter reach when you go to 26", and yet the effective top tube gets way longer, the seat tube and headtube get way slacker.

It just seems like a horrible compromise to avoid buying your kid a proper fitting bike. But this is common, when I worked in a bike shop almost every parent wanted their kid on a bike that's currently way too big, so they would "grow" into it.
  • 3 1
 Imagine thinking parental controls are a good idea. If you feel the need to limit your kids speed, just don’t get an e bike - or sign them up for soccer instead.
  • 4 0
 "It's not clear how difficult it will be for kids to undo those restrictions."

Easier than for the parents to set them up..
  • 8 8
 Too funny. All the E karens melting straight tf down. Can't wait for the kids that get these bikes to go flying by the E K's on the up and downs. Thatll prob be next month. Flatty over e karen with a nose bonk lycra burn coming soon!!
  • 1 1
 Tuned for kids lower cadence. I call bs. Maybe if the crank length is the same size as an adult. Oh wait that's exactly what they put on these bikes. Put a 135 or 145 crank on and watch them spin. First thing I did on my son's non e reaper was change the cranks to 145.
  • 4 1
 Internal motor gearing & firmware tuned to operate as desired at lower cadence. Not bullshit.
  • 2 1
 @RMB-PM: that kids spin lower cadence is bs. Not the programming.
  • 2 0
 They come with a 145 (on 24) & 155 (on 26) crankset.
  • 3 1
 @illelli: totally missed that. Much better.

I think my kids rm 20" had 165, so this is a huge improvement.

I guess then my question would still be what crank length did they test the slower pedalling on.

Do they pedal slower due to e assist or in general?
  • 1 1
 This is not the bike my kids would ask for because they know if they did I would say no. Hardtails for kids make for better riders. Learning to read a trail and pick a line, getting your body position correct, moving the bike up and over things at speed. All valuable. Ploughing through stuff... less so. My son had years on a hardtail, mates of mine who plumped to pleasing their kids with full suspension bikes from the outset, have kids who are half his speed.
  • 16 14
 There it is! I've been waiting for something like this to come out. Bravo Rocky Mountain.
  • 5 2
 ebikes are great to help injured, or old riders get out on the trai...
  • 1 2
 kids are sposda start on a bmx bike tho. kids are dumb and will forget to charge, they will get left by their homies who arent going to wait for lil timmy becasue he has no juice to pedal. Lil timmy will then give up on bikes.
  • 2 4
 I am not a fan of a lot of bits of this, (like how no one I have ever known, parent or otherwise, has asked for it to exist in the first place) but honestly one of the weirdest bits of this thing to me is the parental controls...Maybe I am in the unpopular opinion here, but parents being able to directly control their child's bike ride is a huge step in the wrong direction. A whole beautiful part of learning to ride is finding your limits, challenging yourself, and improving. It's a beautiful thing for kids; yes it comes with pitfalls but we all have to make mistakes and learn, and parents have to learn to LET GO! It becomes impossible to embrace all of that process when you give the option to literally control speed limit and power assist...this is a level of control that no one wants, except for the people that probably shouldn't have it. Just my opinion.

The only good thing I can think of coming out of this is if the 26' riders start converting these bikes like crazy and absolutely love having an e-bike option, but I do not know if they really want that!
  • 6 4
 Little pricks can learn to keep up or stay at home
  • 8 6
 The end of the world!
  • 2 0
 PG-26" ain't dead
  • 10 9
 thank god, I had my kids before all that e-thing exist.
  • 4 3
 Are kids asking bikes that weigh as much as they do?
  • 7 5
 This hurts my heart.
  • 5 4
 My (hypothetical) kid is not lazy, thanks.
  • 10 11
 its sad that kids feel like they need e bikes now. Guess that's the gen we live in
  • 17 5
 its sad that *parents feel like their *kids need e bikes now
  • 2 2
 Bikes with batteries are mid
  • 3 3
 Pinkbike, please don't do that again.
  • 3 4
 All of us old guys who have been riding a looong time weep for the future...
  • 5 7
 This makes me fear for the future.
  • 2 4
 Are these even legal to sell in Canada? I don’t think so.
  • 4 1
 100% legal.
  • 2 5
 Sorry, Just noticed we are April 1st. Haha! cool prank







