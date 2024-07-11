Here's The eMTB Your Kid Has Been Asking For: Rocky Mountain's New Reaper Powerplay

Rocky Mountain has unveiled what they call the first mid-motor, full-suspension kid’s eMTB. It had to happen eventually.
Its Dyname S4 Mini motor offers 40Nm of torque and 300W peak power. Those numbers are around half of a typical full-power adult system, so if you go e-biking with your kid who's half your weight, they hopefully won't leave you for dead on every climb.
In addition, parents can control the maximum power and assistance speed limit (up to the legal limit, of course). It's not clear how difficult it will be for kids to undo those restrictions. The drive unit is said to be tuned for lower cadences, as kids pedal slower apparently.
Reaper Powerplay Details
• Accommodates 24" or 26" wheels to grow with the rider
• 130 mm rear travel, 120 or 140 mm fork
• 40Nm torque, 300W peak power, 240 Wh battery
• "Parental controls" over assistance power & speed limit
• Rider height: 127cm to 142.5cm (24") / 137cm to 155cm (26")
• Claimed weight: 18.7 Kg / 41.1 lbs (24") / 19.0 Kg / 41.8 lbs (26")
• Price: $4,769 USD | $5,999 CAD (24") / $4,399 USD | $5,679 CAD (26")
Kids grow out of things fast, so Rocky Mountain has a system to switch from 24" to 26" and adjust the geometry as they grow.
A flip chip on the rocker link maintains the BB height with either wheel size. There's also a chainstay length adjuster and a ±5 mm reach-adjust headset to increase the cockpit and wheelbase length to suit taller riders.
Combined, these three adjustments grow the wheelbase by around 30 mm, and slacken the head angle by 1.7 degrees, when comparing the 26" to the 24" version, while keeping the bottom bracket height in the same ballpark.
Rocky Mountain say that the 24" version is designed to fit riders From 4’2” (127cm) to 4’8” (142.5cm), while the Reaper PP 26 is intended for 4’6” (137cm) to 5’1” (155cm). Both versions weigh around 19 kg / 41 lb, which is not especially light compared to some "SL" adult eMTBs and may be tricky for some kids to handle.
The 26" model ships with a 140 mm travel fork, while the 24" has 120 mm fork travel, so it seems you'd have to adjust its travel to achieve the intended geometry when upsizing wheels. I asked Rocky Mountain about this and they told me that both versions will come spec’d with the Rockshox Reba R 26 (not the Manitou Junit shown in the spec sheets below) so either wheel size will fit in both cases - it's just a case of changing the travel
The alloy frame delivers 130 mm of suspension travel via a RockShox Deluxe shock.Reaper Powerplay Specs
Aside from the fork, the components used on the two models are very similar. The 26" bike uses a 125 mm dropper while the 24" has an 80 mm post, presumably to help shorter riders get the saddle low enough.
Too big of jump from this to the small power play.
It just seems like a horrible compromise to avoid buying your kid a proper fitting bike. But this is common, when I worked in a bike shop almost every parent wanted their kid on a bike that's currently way too big, so they would "grow" into it.
Easier than for the parents to set them up..
I think my kids rm 20" had 165, so this is a huge improvement.
I guess then my question would still be what crank length did they test the slower pedalling on.
Do they pedal slower due to e assist or in general?
The only good thing I can think of coming out of this is if the 26' riders start converting these bikes like crazy and absolutely love having an e-bike option, but I do not know if they really want that!