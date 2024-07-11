Here's The eMTB Your Kid Has Been Asking For: Rocky Mountain's New Reaper Powerplay

Rocky Mountain has unveiled what they call the first mid-motor, full-suspension kid’s eMTB. It had to happen eventually.



Its Dyname S4 Mini motor offers 40Nm of torque and 300W peak power. Those numbers are around half of a typical full-power adult system, so if you go e-biking with your kid who's half your weight, they hopefully won't leave you for dead on every climb.



In addition, parents can control the maximum power and assistance speed limit (up to the legal limit, of course). It's not clear how difficult it will be for kids to undo those restrictions. The drive unit is said to be tuned for lower cadences, as kids pedal slower apparently.



Reaper Powerplay Details



• Accommodates 24" or 26" wheels to grow with the rider

• 130 mm rear travel, 120 or 140 mm fork

• 40Nm torque, 300W peak power, 240 Wh battery

• "Parental controls" over assistance power & speed limit

• Rider height: 127cm to 142.5cm (24") / 137cm to 155cm (26")

• Claimed weight: 18.7 Kg / 41.1 lbs (24") / 19.0 Kg / 41.8 lbs (26")

• Price: $4,769 USD | $5,999 CAD (24") / $4,399 USD | $5,679 CAD (26")

• bikes.com

