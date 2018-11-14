Here's the Fastest Bike in the World*

You think that your Pole or Nicolai is long? That's cute. Wheelies and probably out of the question. You think that your Pole or Nicolai is long? That's cute. Wheelies and probably out of the question.

The carbon frame sports extremely thick tubes and aerodynamic sections that were designed to increase rigidity. The carbon frame sports extremely thick tubes and aerodynamic sections that were designed to increase rigidity.

The 17'' rims and spokes (left) come from the vintage drag racing world, and the tires are shaved down to make them as round as possible. There's just a simple V-brake (right) on the back to slow down. The 17'' rims and spokes (left) come from the vintage drag racing world, and the tires are shaved down to make them as round as possible. There's just a simple V-brake (right) on the back to slow down.

Things get really wacky when you look at the number of chainrings and chains, but it's all there to serve a very specific purpose. If you had legs for days and four or five thousand watts to spare, you still probably wouldn't be able to break 40mph on flat ground simply because the gearing of your mountain bike, which is what provides the leverage, is going to top out. Even road bikes with tall gearing will spin out not far past that.



The answer: A compound drivetrain using two chainrings, two cogs, and a whole lot of chain. All this was assembled by Todd Schusterman of Davinci Designs.

Which side is the drive-side? Which side is the drive-side?

Without the compound drivetrain, Denise's chainring would have had to be comically large. Without the compound drivetrain, Denise's chainring would have had to be comically large.

I've always like to push a tall gear, but with a nearly 130ft rollout this is taking things a bit too far no matter how many squats and lunges I do. I've always like to push a tall gear, but with a nearly 130ft rollout this is taking things a bit too far no matter how many squats and lunges I do.

One side of her Speedplay pedals were fitted with these aerodynamic covers that resemble the surface of a golf ball. And no, that's not dirt - it's salt that was thrown up from the ground when Denise was at speed. One side of her Speedplay pedals were fitted with these aerodynamic covers that resemble the surface of a golf ball. And no, that's not dirt - it's salt that was thrown up from the ground when Denise was at speed.

The bumper (in red) is how Denise slows down as she bumps it up against the back of the dragster. The cable-operated hook behind it is what she used to get towed up to 100mph or so before pulling the left lever to release from the car. The bumper (in red) is how Denise slows down as she bumps it up against the back of the dragster. The cable-operated hook behind it is what she used to get towed up to 100mph or so before pulling the left lever to release from the car.

Remember Hopey steering dampers? Denise needs hers (left) to keep the bike stable. And of all the places to use a suspension seatpost (right), this has to be the coolest. Remember Hopey steering dampers? Denise needs hers (left) to keep the bike stable. And of all the places to use a suspension seatpost (right), this has to be the coolest.