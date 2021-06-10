Hidden Treasure - Non-Bike Wonders of the Buy&Sell

Welcome to the monthly round-up of the Buy&Sell. What is it you're after? Bikes? Cool bikes? Well, fresh out of luck this month. Although there are currently nearly 40,000 listings in the Buy&Sell in a thriving used market, most of which are bike-related, the news did reach my ears from one, maybe two readers, about how some bicycle parts are hard to come by and some prices are higher than they'd like, a tale old as time itself. Either way, it got me thinking, what non-bike treasures are waiting to be found on the Buy&Sell?
For Sale: 1995 Chevy Fleetwood 29 ft. Garage RV
Price: $9,500 USD
Size: 29 ft
Location: Los Angeles, United StatesView Buy&Sell Listing
There is so much on the Buy&Sell, even a house!
Now, a house is all good and well, but what if you have a yearning for the open road? Well, funnily enough, there is RV on the Buy&Sell. Biking, relaxing, solving mysteries or cooking meth... in a van like this you could do it all. This Chevy Fleetwood, which rumour has it cited Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham's decision to go their own way
as an inspiration for the roaming home's name, is certainly not short on size. In a year of unprecedented levels of words like staycation
and incidentally similarly high levels of concern for the English language, this could be just the ticket.
It has got a relatively low mileage at under 36,000 and has a 10 foot garage inside to store all your toys. The vehicle itself is built on Chevy's P30 chassis.
For Sale: Airbag
Price: $5,000 USD
Size: 30' x 45'
Location: Bellevue, United StatesView Buy&Sell Listing
You want to "stomp some 3s", huh? Want to go upside down, yeah? What's that? You just want to dead sailor into oblivion? No worries, recruit! This airbag could be what dreams are made of. Is it expensive? Admittedly yes. Is it necessary? Well, no. Do we all wish we had one? Undoubtedly.
In a strange twist of fate, this is one of the few times where intimate knowledge of some modern two-chamber air springs for suspension actually comes in useful as the airbag uses a similar design to ensure that it takes you down safely rather than just taking the edge off the fall. The sale also includes the ramp as well as other accessories.
For Sale: 2015 ELF Electric Solar Trike
Price: $5,350 USD
Size: Two Seater
Location: Nashville, United StatesView Buy&Sell Listing
Are you young, hip and single? Do you struggle to keep it on the straight and narrow and fend off the unwanted attention of the opposite sex? Well, this could be the answer to all your problems.
Joking aside, if there were more vehicles like this the world would probably be a far nicer place and commuting would be a far more welcoming prospect. I think they look absolutely brilliant. Besides, if it does fail to stop people literally throwing themselves at your feet and you do give into temptation, it does plan for the eventuality with a spare seat.
It's got solar panels on the roof and a Fallbrook Nuvinci Transmission, lights and lockable storage.
For Sale: 2016 Madsen Black Bucket Bike
Price: $3,950 CAD
Size: 271KG/Bucket
Location: Kelowna, CanadaView Buy&Sell Listing
Think of a bucket, think of a bike, throw them together and what do you get? The Bucket Bike! People love a good bucket, they've even fort wars over them
, and they love a good bike - you cannot lose with this one. It's a watertight hit.
Got a couple of kiddos that you want to strap down on their journey to school? No worries, this bad-boy comes with removable seating that caters for four. Are you stressed out by the little rotters and want to cycle off into the sunset with around 40 gallons of home-brewed wine? Well, unbelievably, it'll do that too! This is the bike for you!
For small businesses with local deliveries or indeed young children a bike like this really could make a lot of sense. It's got most of the mod-cons however to some a motor is a notable absence. For somewhere relatively flat and with a good cycle path network I think it would be fine.
For Sale: Fender Blender Pro
Price: $1,299 USD
Size: It's a bit of a blend
Location: New Canaan, United StatesView Buy&Sell Listing
Do you cycle to blend? Or blend to cycle? Do you wake up in cold sweats in the middle of the night, itching to pulverize some fruit? Are you looking for a PG rated version of the Mac's excercise bike from Always Sunny? All your answers have been blended
together with this ingenious contraption.
Part cooking implement, part art installation and all bike, this weird and wonderful take on the exercise bike means you can use the idea of a blend kale and spinach smoothie as all the motivation you could ever need to get you through your next work out session - and watch it being made inf ront of your very eyes. Lucky you! Down the hatch.
For Sale: Oakley Thump
Price: $125 USD
Size: James Bond
Location: Cave Creek, United StatesView Buy&Sell Listing
Let me preface what I'm about to assert by saying that I have no concept of fashion. I don't know what looks good, I have no appreciation for the aesthetic and still use phrases like "Oh, they're a snappy dresser" and "Neato". All that said, these things are cool! Some might say that they're less James Bond and more Threat Level Midnight but hey - I think they're cool! If Finnie Eilish was in these you wouldn't blink twice.
What did I miss? There's bound to be plenty of weird and wonderful contraptions that escaped me.
