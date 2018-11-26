Higenamine & Oxilofrine: What Are The Banned Substances That Jared Graves & Richie Rude Tested Positive For?

What does Oxilofrine do?

Who else has tested positive for Oxilofrine?

Stimulants such as Oxilofrine increase focus, alertness and can reduce reaction times.Oxilofrine also causes the body to produce more adrenaline, which has added performance benefits including boosting endurance, increasing the oxygenation of the blood and burning fat.In one of the most famous doping cases in history, 100 metre sprinters Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay tested positive for Oxilofrine in 2013. Both athletes maintained they did not take it knowingly and their bans were overturned a year later.