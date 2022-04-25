High Above Announces All-New Lightweight Nova Hip Pack

PRESS RELEASE: High Above
We started High Above in 2011 out of a back bedroom in Seattle after accepting some bad advice from a friend: "Start a pack company" he said, "it'll be fun". Following some good advice from his brother, Owner, JC Canfield started making mountain bike hip packs, which were different than, and had absolutely no similarity to fanny packs. It's really technical and we don't have time to explain the differences right now. Now deeply rooted in nearby Bellingham, we focus on what we do best, which is making high quality and domestically built mountain bike products for all of your dirt adventures. We are excited to announce an all-new lightweight, smart and clever hip pack - The Nova.
The $90 Nova is our newest Hip Pack, built with the intention to take you further and lighter while spending less money in the process. The Nova is carefully crafted from lightweight waterproof X-Pac material, it features a super clever, integrated water bottle holder that easily folds away when not in use with the help of a low profile Fidlock magnetic buckle. A pared down design gives you nearly the same space as The Lookout Hip Pack, with a sleeker design and lighter weight. SOLAS reflective tape is strategically hidden beneath the lash tab for extra visibility at night, in addition to a place where you can easily attach a blinky light. Currently offered in Blue AF, Coyote, and Red colorways.
Product Features:
- Dimensions: 9" x 3" x 5.25'" (LxWxH)
- Crafted from US made lightweight waterproof VX21 X-Pac
- Integrated water bottle pocket with Fidlock buckle to fold away when not in use
- Heavy duty nylon webbing
- Three interior pockets
- YKK Aquaguard #8
zippers for unrivaled weatherproofing and durability
- Internal key clip
- Extra-Long para-cord zipper pulls for ease of entry
- ETC straps to hold a jacket, knee pads, or your favorite local burrito.
- Option for additional bottle carry on left side
|The Nova has the quality materials you expect from High Above, but come in at a slightly lower price point. Will we ever compete with some $45 alternative or what you found at a thrift store? Absolutely not. We can try to maintain our brand's ethos of making great gear that we stand behind, even in a world of ever inflating prices.—Owner, JC Canfield
We proudly stand behind domestic manufacturing partnerships and supply chain, in addition to sustainable, low waste manufacturing practices. We build products that are able to withstand mud, dirt, blood, beer, and whatever else you put them through. However, from time to time, your bag may need a little extra attention, which is why they offer repairs if needed, gratis.For life. All products are shipped in 100% biodegradable mailers, and are hand sewn in Bellingham and Seattle, Washington.
For more details visit: highabove.net
