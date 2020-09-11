High Above's Slimmer Hip Pack, Smartwool's New Kit, Giant Loop's PLB Holder, & My 2x2 Moto Rack - Across The Pond Beaver

Sep 11, 2020
by Brian Park  
Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
The Venture is available with a Fidlock bottle attachment.

Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
On...
Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
...and off.

High Above Venture Hip Pack

• Dimensions: 11" x 2" x 7'" (LxWxH)
• Fidlock pack closure
• ETC loops on top for carrying bulky stuff like a rolled jacket
• Available with Fidlock bottle and integrated base OR with standard 'Bottle Rocket' side pouch for traditional bottles
• Waterproof, durable Xpac shell & heavy duty nylon webbing
• Three interior pockets plus a weather resistant external zippered pocket
• YKK Uretek number 8 zippers for weatherproofing and durability
• Made in Seattle from almost entirely domestically sourced materials
• Available with an upgraded Fidlock waist buckle (+$15) or a Cobra waist buckle (+$30)
• Pricing: $105 USD with a single Bottle Rocket, $145 USD with the Fidlock bottle and base (inc. Fidlock waist buckle), and $15 USD for an additional Bottle Rocket
• Available mid-September, pre-orders open now
More Information

Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
Main compartment.
Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
Weatherproof outer pocket.

Across The Pond Beaver High Above Cascadia Hip Pack
The standard version comes with a Bottle Rocket side pouch.

bigquotesJC Canfield from High Above has been busy designing the new Venture hip pack, which combines aspects of their minimalist Nexus pack and their larger Rad Pack into what he feels is the perfect middle ground. I've only pedaled around the alleyway with it so far, but the one-handed access is nice, and I am a fan of the overall much shallower profile than the Rad Pack. After messing around with some larger hip packs, this is about as big as I think hip packs should be, and I like that it's not as complicated as some of High Above's previous offerings.

The Fidlock version of the pack has a cool magnetic twist-locking bottle and base plate integrated into the right side of the pack. It's fairly easy to use, but I think it'll take some time before it's second nature. My main bike only has one bottle cage so it's really nice to have the option to throw a bottle on the pack for longer rides. I think I'll throw a Bottle Rocket pouch on the other side of the pack for sport beers as well.




Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Kit
Aidan's blue steel has come a long way.

Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Kit
The fabric is lighter and more breathable than you'd expect.
Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Kit
A stash pocket is a nice little detail.

Smartwool's New MTB Collection

• Men's Merino Sport 150 Mountain Biking Tee
• Available in short sleeve and 3/4 sleeve versions
• 150 g/m2 weight
• The front is 56% merino wool and 44% polyester, while the more breathable back is 54% merino and 46% polyester
• Combines the moisture management, temperature regulation, and odour resistance of merino with the durability and quick dry time of polyester
• On-seam zip pocket
• Regular fit with a longer back hem
• Short sleeve available in medium gray heather, sage heather, and deep navy colourways
• 3/4 sleeve available in light nepture blue heather, medium gray/green heather, and black/brown colourways
• Sizes S–XXL
• Available Spring 2021
• Pricing: $90 CAD for the short sleeve, $100 CAD for the 3/4 sleeve
More Information

Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Kit
Also available in a 3/4 sleeve.
Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Kit
Again with a pocket.

Across The Pond Beaver Smartwool Socks
We're fans of Smartwool riding socks too.

bigquotesIt's interesting to see Smartwool getting into the MTB game. Their initial offerings of some t-shirts and socks are pretty low key, but apparently they've got shorts and women's kits in the works for the future. Aidan has been using the tees for a month or so now and says he was surprised at how breathable they are. The backs are a very mesh-like weave, and not at all what you'd expect from a standard 150 gsm merino layer.

I've used Smartwool base layers and socks for years, so I'm excited to see what they do in the mountain bike market.




Across The Pond Beaver Giant Loop Garmin Mini Tracker Packer
Safe is sexy.

Across The Pond Beaver Giant Loop Garmin Mini Tracker Packer
Holds a Garmin InReach Mini on backpacks, hip bags, etc.
Across The Pond Beaver Giant Loop Garmin Mini Tracker Packer
Readily accessible, if a little bulky.

Giant Loop's Tracker Packer

• Rugged holster for attaching a personal locator beacon in an accessible location
• Compatible with SPOT Gen3 (plus ACR Beacon) OR Garmin inReach Mini (plus Explorer/SE devices)
• Redundant double hook-and-loop attachment system
• Includes a redundant tether to secure device to apparel or backpack
• Foam padding to absorb shock and vibration
• Elastic shock cord retainer loop for Garmin inReach Mini antenna
• Mil-spec materials and hardware
• Limited Lifetime Warranty
• Giant Loop is donating 100% of gross Tracker Packer sales during September 2020 to the Kurt Caselli Foundation
• Pricing: $39 USD
More Information

Across The Pond Beaver Giant Loop Garmin Mini Tracker Packer
Mounted on a hip pack.

bigquotesI had a little off last year that left me with a spiral fractured humerus on the side of Mount Barbour. We had a Garmin PLB along, as well as radio contact with the heli base, so search and rescue was able to long-line me off the mountain a few hours later. I'm only just starting to ride properly again, but I'm much more conscious of when I might be out of cell service and I got a Garmin InReach Mini. Hiking out would have been really, really dicey.

Giant Loop launched the Tracker Packer last summer, but this September they're donating all of the gross profits from Tracker Packers to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. The foundation helps promote motorcycle rider safety in memory of Kurt, who passed away in 2013 after colliding with a large animal during the SCORE Baja 1000.

My initial impression of the holster is that it's probably a little overbuilt for mountain biking, and you could likely find a lighter, slimmer solution. That said, it's super handy to be able to move it from bag to bag, whether I'm hiking, riding, or on my moto. It's going to live right next to the door so I grab it any time I'm going out of service, regardless of the pack I'm bringing.




Across The Pond Beaver 2x2 Cycles Rack
Levy isn't the only Pinkbike employee with a questionable motor vehicle.

Across The Pond Beaver 2x2 Cycles Rack
I had to cut my luggage rack to make it fit, but installation was super easy.
Across The Pond Beaver Fairdale Taj Bottle
Unrelated, I was stoked to get my hands on some Taj bottles too.

2x2 Cycles Mini Rack Horizontal

• Adjustable arm fits almost all bikes, with pedal holster supporting the bike's weight on the crankarm
• A variety of fork thru-axles is available to fit almost all standards
• No clamping or damaging the frame
• Loads quickly
• Solid Steel Construction
• Handcrafted in USA
• Fits a wide variety of motorcycles, mounting onto the tubular luggage rack
• Pricing: $249 USD
More Information

Across The Pond Beaver 2x2 Cycles Rack
Crankarm mounted, with options for flats or SPDs.
Across The Pond Beaver 2x2 Cycles Rack
Set up with a Boost adapter, but it can be set up for my gravel bike too.

Across The Pond Beaver 2x2 Cycles Rack
The world's nicest bike on the world's shittiest motorcycle.

bigquotesI'm not going to share too much on the 2x2 rack because I'm planning on reviewing it. I will say that it's hilarious, and since nobody else makes anything comparable, it's simultaneously the best and the worst motorcycle mounted bike rack available.

Jokes aside, I'm really enjoying this setup. Garrett Blake fabricates these out of his shop in North Carolina, and has clearly put thought into protecting the bike and minimizing the impact on the motorcycle's handling.

Taking Jabba the Putt to and from the trails almost feels like an extended part of my ride.




Across the Pond Beaver 2020



11 Comments

  • 4 0
 100$ "merino" t-shirt that's not really merino... For this price you should be able to get an actual merino base layer. I guess people who have wasted time and money on those mixed material shirts are later the ones claiming merino doesn't work and/or is overpriced.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, Mons Royale and Icebreaker are cheaper and 84% merino.
Hell, I have a 100% merino knitted jumper that weighs over a kilo and was cheaper than those shirts. Hard pass.
  • 1 0
 Just a note that the price is CAD, so more like 60 GBP.

@riish both Mons Royale and Icebreaker's standard 150 gsm tops are $85-90 CAD. Smartwool's standard (non-bike) 150 gsm top does have less merino, but it also retails for $70 CAD.
  • 1 0
 The main problem I see with the bike rack for the bike is you are going to be parking your bike in a car park in the woods, chances of it being there when you return from your ride are slim. Even less so if it is dual sport or off road orientated, thieving a'holes love stealing them, and takes about 30seconds to put in a van. The police response will be not their problem. I have friends who have high end sports bike in their garage, which thieves walk past to get to the dirt bike.
  • 4 0
 They'd be doing me a favour.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: hard to crash your 350 two stroke if its been stolen, saves on the collar bones
  • 3 0
 Smartwool used to make really good cycling bib shorts and knickers about a decade ago.
  • 2 0
 Surely there is a better way to fix a bike onto the back of a motorcycle?
  • 1 0
 This thing looks a little DIY but it works well. They also do a vertical rack that keeps the back of the bike lower to the ground, but I wanted the departure angle and I'm not a fan of headtube/crown mounted racks.
  • 3 1
 3/4 sleeves look ill fitting, just like 3/4 pants.
  • 1 0
 So is it possible to do a double Wheelie with this Rack?

Post a Comment



