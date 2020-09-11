High Above's Slimmer Hip Pack, Smartwool's New Kit, Giant Loop's PLB Holder, & My 2x2 Moto Rack - Across The Pond Beaver





Giant Loop launched the Tracker Packer last summer, but this September they're donating all of the gross profits from Tracker Packers to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. The foundation helps promote motorcycle rider safety in memory of Kurt, who passed away in 2013 after colliding with a large animal during the SCORE Baja 1000.



My initial impression of the holster is that it's probably a little overbuilt for mountain biking, and you could likely find a lighter, slimmer solution. That said, it's super handy to be able to move it from bag to bag, whether I'm hiking, riding, or on my moto. It's going to live right next to the door so I grab it any time I'm going out of service, regardless of the pack I'm bringing. I had a little off last year that left me with a spiral fractured humerus on the side of Mount Barbour. We had a Garmin PLB along, as well as radio contact with the heli base, so search and rescue was able to long-line me off the mountain a few hours later. I'm only just starting to ride properly again, but I'm much more conscious of when I might be out of cell service and I got a Garmin InReach Mini. Hiking out would have been really, really dicey.