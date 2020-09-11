High Above's Slimmer Hip Pack, Smartwool's New Kit, Giant Loop's PLB Holder, & My 2x2 Moto Rack - Across The Pond Beaver

High Above Venture Hip Pack
• Dimensions: 11" x 2" x 7'" (LxWxH)
• Fidlock pack closure
• ETC loops on top for carrying bulky stuff like a rolled jacket
• Available with Fidlock bottle and integrated base OR with standard 'Bottle Rocket' side pouch for traditional bottles
• Waterproof, durable Xpac shell & heavy duty nylon webbing
• Three interior pockets plus a weather resistant external zippered pocket
• YKK Uretek number 8 zippers for weatherproofing and durability
• Made in Seattle from almost entirely domestically sourced materials
• Available with an upgraded Fidlock waist buckle (+$15) or a Cobra waist buckle (+$30)
• Pricing: $105 USD with a single Bottle Rocket, $145 USD with the Fidlock bottle and base (inc. Fidlock waist buckle), and $15 USD for an additional Bottle Rocket
• Available mid-September, pre-orders open now
• More Information
|JC Canfield from High Above has been busy designing the new Venture hip pack, which combines aspects of their minimalist Nexus pack and their larger Rad Pack into what he feels is the perfect middle ground. I've only pedaled around the alleyway with it so far, but the one-handed access is nice, and I am a fan of the overall much shallower profile than the Rad Pack. After messing around with some larger hip packs, this is about as big as I think hip packs should be, and I like that it's not as complicated as some of High Above's previous offerings.
The Fidlock version of the pack has a cool magnetic twist-locking bottle and base plate integrated into the right side of the pack. It's fairly easy to use, but I think it'll take some time before it's second nature. My main bike only has one bottle cage so it's really nice to have the option to throw a bottle on the pack for longer rides. I think I'll throw a Bottle Rocket pouch on the other side of the pack for sport beers as well.
Smartwool's New MTB Collection
• Men's Merino Sport 150 Mountain Biking Tee
• Available in short sleeve and 3/4 sleeve versions
• 150 g/m2 weight
• The front is 56% merino wool and 44% polyester, while the more breathable back is 54% merino and 46% polyester
• Combines the moisture management, temperature regulation, and odour resistance of merino with the durability and quick dry time of polyester
• On-seam zip pocket
• Regular fit with a longer back hem
• Short sleeve available in medium gray heather, sage heather, and deep navy colourways
• 3/4 sleeve available in light nepture blue heather, medium gray/green heather, and black/brown colourways
• Sizes S–XXL
• Available Spring 2021
• Pricing: $90 CAD for the short sleeve, $100 CAD for the 3/4 sleeve
• More Information
|It's interesting to see Smartwool getting into the MTB game. Their initial offerings of some t-shirts and socks are pretty low key, but apparently they've got shorts and women's kits in the works for the future. Aidan has been using the tees for a month or so now and says he was surprised at how breathable they are. The backs are a very mesh-like weave, and not at all what you'd expect from a standard 150 gsm merino layer.
I've used Smartwool base layers and socks for years, so I'm excited to see what they do in the mountain bike market.
Giant Loop's Tracker Packer
• Rugged holster for attaching a personal locator beacon in an accessible location
• Compatible with SPOT Gen3 (plus ACR Beacon) OR Garmin inReach Mini (plus Explorer/SE devices)
• Redundant double hook-and-loop attachment system
• Includes a redundant tether to secure device to apparel or backpack
• Foam padding to absorb shock and vibration
• Elastic shock cord retainer loop for Garmin inReach Mini antenna
• Mil-spec materials and hardware
• Limited Lifetime Warranty
• Giant Loop is donating 100% of gross Tracker Packer sales during September 2020 to the Kurt Caselli Foundation
• Pricing: $39 USD
• More Information
|I had a little off last year that left me with a spiral fractured humerus on the side of Mount Barbour. We had a Garmin PLB along, as well as radio contact with the heli base, so search and rescue was able to long-line me off the mountain a few hours later. I'm only just starting to ride properly again, but I'm much more conscious of when I might be out of cell service and I got a Garmin InReach Mini. Hiking out would have been really, really dicey.
Giant Loop launched the Tracker Packer last summer, but this September they're donating all of the gross profits from Tracker Packers to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. The foundation helps promote motorcycle rider safety in memory of Kurt, who passed away in 2013 after colliding with a large animal during the SCORE Baja 1000.
My initial impression of the holster is that it's probably a little overbuilt for mountain biking, and you could likely find a lighter, slimmer solution. That said, it's super handy to be able to move it from bag to bag, whether I'm hiking, riding, or on my moto. It's going to live right next to the door so I grab it any time I'm going out of service, regardless of the pack I'm bringing.
2x2 Cycles Mini Rack Horizontal
• Adjustable arm fits almost all bikes, with pedal holster supporting the bike's weight on the crankarm
• A variety of fork thru-axles is available to fit almost all standards
• No clamping or damaging the frame
• Loads quickly
• Solid Steel Construction
• Handcrafted in USA
• Fits a wide variety of motorcycles, mounting onto the tubular luggage rack
• Pricing: $249 USD
• More Information
|I'm not going to share too much on the 2x2 rack because I'm planning on reviewing it. I will say that it's hilarious, and since nobody else makes anything comparable, it's simultaneously the best and the worst motorcycle mounted bike rack available.
Jokes aside, I'm really enjoying this setup. Garrett Blake fabricates these out of his shop in North Carolina, and has clearly put thought into protecting the bike and minimizing the impact on the motorcycle's handling.
Taking Jabba the Putt to and from the trails almost feels like an extended part of my ride.
11 Comments
Hell, I have a 100% merino knitted jumper that weighs over a kilo and was cheaper than those shirts. Hard pass.
@riish both Mons Royale and Icebreaker's standard 150 gsm tops are $85-90 CAD. Smartwool's standard (non-bike) 150 gsm top does have less merino, but it also retails for $70 CAD.
Post a Comment