High Altitude Short Track Showdown - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Good crowds for short track. Race day should be packed.

Strong performance by Anne Terpstra. She led for a while and managed a top five finish.

Kate Courtney attacked near the half way mark, but couldn't hold on in the final lap.

Holeshot climb for Alessandra Keller. She'd finish second.

Kate Courtney was playing the game well, it just wasn't enough today.

Jolanda Neff, fighting her way through the dust cloud.

Courtney, Keller, and Terpstra battle it out in the early laps.

Fourth for Ramona Forchini.

Alessandra Keller leads Kate Courtney in the final laps.

Jolanda Neff takes her first win of the season.

Heat took it's toll.

Neff, Keller, and Courtney: your women's top three.

Men's start: powering up the first climb.

Nino Schurter fought hard to get back to the lead group after a first corner pile up. He wound up in second between the two Cannondale teammates.

Titouan Carod was consistent with his pace, but had to make quite a few passes to earn his fifth place finish.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer was good enough for fourth.

Maxime Marrotte also had some groundwork to do to scratch up to third place.

Try as he did, Nino couldn't match Avancini today.

Henrique Avancini got out front and stayed there.

Avancini, Schurter, and Marotte, your men's podium.

High temperatures and a dusty track in Vallnord, Andorra, wowed the crowds before the big show as riders once again red-lined themselves for 25 minutes, vying for a place on the front row. Henrique Avancini continued his dominance with another win in the cross-country short track, while Jolanda Neff earned her first victory of the season. Nino Schurter was second for the men and Maxime Marotte rode to third. Alessandra Keller raced to second place in the women's XCST, while Kate Courtney made some late-race moves to finish in third.