High Altitude Short Track Showdown - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

High temperatures and a dusty track in Vallnord, Andorra, wowed the crowds before the big show as riders once again red-lined themselves for 25 minutes, vying for a place on the front row. Henrique Avancini continued his dominance with another win in the cross-country short track, while Jolanda Neff earned her first victory of the season. Nino Schurter was second for the men and Maxime Marotte rode to third. Alessandra Keller raced to second place in the women's XCST, while Kate Courtney made some late-race moves to finish in third.
