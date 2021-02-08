High Jump World Record Holder & Les Gets Speed & Style Winner Daryl Brown Signs With Whyte Bikes

Feb 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

British sender Daryl Brown has signed with Whyte Bikes, bringing things back home to the UK after two years with Intense. He will compete in selected events, produce media content, and help with the development of Whyte's first pump track bike, which is scheduled for release next year.

In addition to earning a Speed and Style title in Les Gets and a handful of other impressive podium results, Daryl Brown has an assortment of biking achievements, including riding at DarkFest for two years and holding the current Guinness World Record for the highest air on a mountain bike.



bigquotesI couldn’t be more happy to join Whyte Bikes. I already feel like part of the family. We all share the same passion for mountain biking and having fun while doing so! They have a great range of bikes which I intend to shred them all! I am also developing a pump track bike with them, which goes back to my roots of being a dirt jumper, which is where it all started for me!Daryl Brown


bigquotesDaryl is a supremely skilled extreme rider and a welcome addition to the Whyte family. For us it’s equally important that he’s a local rider too. He is responsible for building some of the trails in Friston Forest which we ride regularly, and living local to our HQ will allow us to build a close working relationship to make the most of our collaboration.Guy Ferrant, owner of Whyte Bikes

Daryl Brown Joins Whyte Bikes

 Yes Dazzy B! Stoked for ya lad! Well deserved! :-)
 Hopefully he wont Whyte his bike off next time he crashes into the deakinator.

