Video: Full Send on an XC Bike

Jason and his XC shred sled at Baker's Creek in Knoxville TN

THE STORY

Your seat post should never have more travel than your forks. Fast-forward almost two decades, I’ve gotten to race my bike all over the world and see places very few people from northern Ohio have ever seen. I’ve continued to try and push the boundaries on bikes… no, not like Red Bull Rampage or Joyride, but what is possible on an XC bike.



Casual flattie with the post fully extended on an XL frame 29er, just another day in the office for Jason Blodgett.



Details matter, this race machine has a top shelf build that makes world cup bikes look behind.



A dusty, yet fast bike.

High Post Shredding With Jason BlodgettOver the summer Jason spent some time ripping the Knoxville area trails. We caught some of the action, his story, and an up close of the bike. Check it out.My name is Jason Blodgett, I am 24 years old and I was born and raised in northern Ohio. My childhood hero growing up was Travis Pastrana, I wanted to be like Travis, I wanted to ride dirt bikes, I wanted to push boundaries, I wanted to build ramps in the middle of our country road. My mom had other ideas… She told me a bicycle was the closest I was going to get to being like the 199. Reluctantly, I grabbed the bars and quickly started racing BMX at the age of five and I fell in love with catching air, building ramps, and being free.That’s what this project was about, having fun and proving that 100mm travel XC bikes without fancy seat posts are still very capable and much better than the “DH” bikes from the time when I was born. No matter what bike that you have at the moment it should be about having fun. To me, having fun is pushing boundaries- whether that’s seeing how fast you can go uphill, or downhill, or how far can you ride in a summer, or how lost can you get on your local roads. Whatever that may be, just get out and push boundaries.