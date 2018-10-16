Video: Full Send on an XC Bike

High Post Shredding With Jason Blodgett
Over the summer Jason spent some time ripping the Knoxville area trails. We caught some of the action, his story, and an up close of the bike. Check it out. THE STORY
My name is Jason Blodgett, I am 24 years old and I was born and raised in northern Ohio. My childhood hero growing up was Travis Pastrana, I wanted to be like Travis, I wanted to ride dirt bikes, I wanted to push boundaries, I wanted to build ramps in the middle of our country road. My mom had other ideas… She told me a bicycle was the closest I was going to get to being like the 199. Reluctantly, I grabbed the bars and quickly started racing BMX at the age of five and I fell in love with catching air, building ramps, and being free.
Fast-forward almost two decades, I’ve gotten to race my bike all over the world and see places very few people from northern Ohio have ever seen. I’ve continued to try and push the boundaries on bikes… no, not like Red Bull Rampage or Joyride, but what is possible on an XC bike.
That’s what this project was about, having fun and proving that 100mm travel XC bikes without fancy seat posts are still very capable and much better than the “DH” bikes from the time when I was born. No matter what bike that you have at the moment it should be about having fun. To me, having fun is pushing boundaries- whether that’s seeing how fast you can go uphill, or downhill, or how far can you ride in a summer, or how lost can you get on your local roads. Whatever that may be, just get out and push boundaries.
Details matter, this race machine has a top shelf build that makes world cup bikes look behind.
I would be the last one to say he needs an adjustable seatpost, but if he doesn't like to keep an allen key handy but still would like to raise his saddle from time to time he may like to invest in a quick release type seatpost clamp. The top tube is nice and low. Unfortunately the silly frame design has a very tall seattube with a kink, so it is limited how much he can lower the seat. But it would still help.
Other than the rather upright cornering and rollers, his riding on these groomed trails looks nice and smooth. But he didn't quite get his intended point across. "A 100mm travel XC bike without a fancy dropper post" Sorry this is a top level full suspension XC bike. It should be up to what we see Schurter do at the WC races, so that includes jumps and whips. A dropper post is relatively cheap compared to what this bike has cost. But no need to spend that if you aren't racing and don't mind spending a few seconds lowering that saddle when it is time to hit the fun sections.
