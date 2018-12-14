VIDEOS

Video: High School Mountain Bike Racing is Blowing Up in the United States Thanks to NICA

Dec 14, 2018
by ifhtfilms  


There are over 18,500 kids currently racing mountain bikes on over 1000 teams in 25 state leagues in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Under NICA’s leadership, organized interscholastic cycling is helping both today’s youth and adult coaches become healthier and more engaged members of their communities. IFHT Films visited a race at the private Trek Trails in Waterloo, Wisconsin and experienced the movement first hand.


#morekidsonbikes #moregirlsonbikes

Learn more: http://www.nationalmtb.org
Follow NICA: http://instagram.com/nationalmtb

MENTIONS: @ifhtfilms


7 Comments

  • + 3
 This is great! I just got my daughter registered and volunteered as a coach! =)
  • + 0
 NICA is great for new riders but I wish they allowed harder courses because our races mostly cater towards roadies and require almost no technical skills. Maybe it's different in other states?
  • + 1
 In NorCal they do hella MTB racing. My friend's kid does it and it seems rad. Pretty sure Kate Courtney was with NICA just a few years ago and now look at her now....
  • + 2
 NICA might be the best thing to happen to our sport in a LONG time
  • + 1
 Go POZ!!!!
  • + 1
 Amazing!
  • - 1
 Freerideaintdead

Post a Comment



