Video: High School Mountain Bike Racing is Blowing Up in the United States Thanks to NICA

There are over 18,500 kids currently racing mountain bikes on over 1000 teams in 25 state leagues in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Under NICA’s leadership, organized interscholastic cycling is helping both today’s youth and adult coaches become healthier and more engaged members of their communities. IFHT Films
visited a race at the private Trek Trails in Waterloo, Wisconsin and experienced the movement first hand.
