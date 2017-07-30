High Speed - Race Day 1, EWS Aspen 2017









In keeping with what had become tradition at the Enduro World Series this season, no sooner than the last practice session ended, the skies opened up to dump a massive amount of moisture on what had been dry and dusty trails. Riders awoke to list rain and sitting water from the deluge that came down overnight, and just like that, it looked as if it was going to be another muddy battle here in Aspen. Luckily though this was not to be the case.



The dirt in Colorado is so dry and loose that it literally sucks up moisture before your eyes, and add some sun to the mix and you have hero dirt under your tires before it's even time for lunch. And while the early starters had a rough go of it in some slippery and sticky trails, the top men and women contested each of the day's three stages with primo conditions.



For the women, it would once again be Cecile Ravanel who dominated the day. Even a slow start by taking fourth on stage one didn't slow her down en route to a thirty-one second lead over Isabeau Courdurier by day's end. Casey Brown made a return to EWS racing this weekend and sits just seven seconds behind Isabeau and just in front of Anita Gehrig and Katy Winton. And while a win may be out of reach, the riders stacked in the top six all have a legitimate shot at getting on the podium with one day of racing still to come.



The men's race saw Sam Hill start the day with a stage win to silence the critics who said he would suffer in the altitude. Proving once again that the myth of Sam not being strong on the pedals is just that. A myth. Of course, the real story of the day was two time defending World Champion, Richie Rude, finally finding his form and top speed. He absolutely dominated stage 2 with a winning margin of ten seconds despite a crash. He crashed again in stage 3, dumping mud and dirt out of his helmet at the finish line, but still finished the day almost nine seconds clear of Hill. If Richie can stay on his bike tomorrow it doesn't look like anyone will be able to touch him. Martin Maes, Jared Graves, and Damien Oton round out the top 5, while series front runners Adrein Dailly and Greg Callaghan sit much further back. And with a tight race between the top three in the overall series, the struggles of Dailly and Callaghan bode very well for Sam Hill.



Day two of racing kicks off with a massive stage, followed by lots of fresh cut gnarly goodness in the afternoon. Racing is racing and as they say, anything can still happen.





