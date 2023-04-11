Video: 'High Spirits' with Dustin Iverson

Apr 11, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

When a rider releases their first edit it always has a special kind of flavour. And here at COMMENCAL, we're proud to offer this opportunity to Dustin Iverson. From Aaron Chase's compound to the Highland Mountain Bike Park dirt jumps, Dustin shows his bag of tricks on his ABSOLUT with complete fluidity, just as we like it. 

"High Spirits is a look into an ideal weekend for me. Digging and riding at the Chase compound and flowing Pirates laps at Highland on my ABSOLUT with the best friends I could ever ask for. I can’t thank Commencal enough for their support and for helping me get my first video out to the world." - Dustin Iverson 

Rider: Dustin Iverson 
Film/edit: Bailey Beltramo 
Music & Sound Edit: Little Wing by Stevie Ray Vaughan 
Locations: Aaron Chase Compound, Highland Mountain Bike Park

