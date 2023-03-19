Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Prologue

Mar 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe 2023 Absa Cape Epic roared into life on 19 March with some explosive mountain bike racing in and around the hills of Durbanville, Cape Town.

Mountain bikers from around the world gathered at Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday morning to test themselves on the opening demands of the 19th edition of the Absa Cape Epic and against the best the sport has to offer.

As has become tradition, the Absa Cape Epic started with a team time trial Prologue - a chance for amateurs to test their legs and an opportunity for the elite teams to gauge their opponents. Cape Epic

Results


UCI Men

1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 1:03:01.9
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +7.4
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +45.2


UCI Women

1st. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: 1:18:57.5
2nd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +7.0
3rd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +30.2


You can watch the full broadcast of the prologue below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
53921 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
50925 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
41640 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
38239 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
34947 views
Yeti Teases Carbon Dirt Jumper
34256 views
YT Launch Capra Core 3 Model
29000 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are Tire Inserts Leaving You Deflated?
27925 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Lets go Blevins! Where's Batten?
  • 1 0
 Not racing unfortunately
  • 1 0
 I haven't heard or read anything as to why she's not riding this year.
It'll be interesting to see how the Spring - Fall Combination of Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash will do in the long run.

Good to see Annika back in the booth; but I'd rather see her make a comeback....





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043659
Mobile Version of Website