Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Prologue

UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 1:03:01.9
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +7.4
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +45.2
UCI Women
1st. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: 1:18:57.5
2nd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +7.0
3rd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +30.2
You can watch the full broadcast of the prologue below.
3 Comments
It'll be interesting to see how the Spring - Fall Combination of Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash will do in the long run.
Good to see Annika back in the booth; but I'd rather see her make a comeback....