Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Prologue

The 2023 Absa Cape Epic roared into life on 19 March with some explosive mountain bike racing in and around the hills of Durbanville, Cape Town.



Mountain bikers from around the world gathered at Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday morning to test themselves on the opening demands of the 19th edition of the Absa Cape Epic and against the best the sport has to offer.



As has become tradition, the Absa Cape Epic started with a team time trial Prologue - a chance for amateurs to test their legs and an opportunity for the elite teams to gauge their opponents. — Cape Epic