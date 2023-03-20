Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 1

Stage Results
|A stage that had it all, wind, rain , thrills and spills - Stage 1 of the Absa Cape Epic took rider through the trails of Hermanus and Stanford and the region called the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley (Heaven and Earth).
For many riders, this name couldn't have been more apt as the conditions turned this 98km stage into one for the history books.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 1
UCI Men
1st. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman: 4:01:44.1
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +2.1
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +21.7
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 4:57:46.4
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +5:54.9
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +11:08.8
UCI Men
1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 5:04:55.5
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +57.4
3rd. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stosek: +1:27.1
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 6:17:14.1
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +5:24.7
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +10:45.6
You can view the full results here
.
Check out the full broadcast of stage 1 below.
