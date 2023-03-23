Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 2 & 3

Stage 2 Stage Results
|Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne) won Stage 2 of the Men’s race at the 2023 Absa Cape Epic, while in the CM.com Women’s Category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) took the honours on the 116km stage.
Orange leader jersey wearers Candice Lill and Amy Wakefield (e-FORT.net | SeattleCoffeeCo) finished third and retained their five-minute gap overall at the top of the Women’s Category.
Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) remain in yellow in the general classification, now with a handy three-minute lead over second-placed Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company). Thanks to their excellent ride, Beers and Blevins jumped up from eighth to fifth in the overall standings.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 2
UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 4:20:31.3
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +15.5
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +2:33.6
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 5:28:42.6
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +4.4
3rd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +5.2
UCI Men
1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 9:25:42.4
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +3:15.5
3rd. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman: +4:59.2
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 11:46:02.0
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +5:24.0
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +10:40.4
You can view the full results here

Check out the full broadcast of stage 2 below.
Stage 3
Stage Results
|A stage that had it all, wind, rain , thrills and spills - Stage 1 of the Absa Cape Epic took rider through the trails of Hermanus and Stanford and the region called the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley (Heaven and Earth).
For many riders, this name couldn't have been more apt as the conditions turned this 98km stage into one for the history books.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 3
UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 4:07:11.1
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +1.4
3rd. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman: +2.1
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 4:59:42.6
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +2:57.4
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +8:42.1
UCI Men
1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 13:32:57.7
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +3:12.9
3rd. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman: +4:57.3
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 16:45:44.6
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +8:21.4
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +19:22.5
You can view the full results here

Check out the full broadcast of stage 3 below.
