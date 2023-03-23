Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 2 & 3

Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne) won Stage 2 of the Men’s race at the 2023 Absa Cape Epic, while in the CM.com Women’s Category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) took the honours on the 116km stage.



Orange leader jersey wearers Candice Lill and Amy Wakefield (e-FORT.net | SeattleCoffeeCo) finished third and retained their five-minute gap overall at the top of the Women’s Category.



Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) remain in yellow in the general classification, now with a handy three-minute lead over second-placed Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company). Thanks to their excellent ride, Beers and Blevins jumped up from eighth to fifth in the overall standings. — Cape Epic