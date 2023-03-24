Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 4

Mar 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHeaven…for mountain bikers. That is the Oak Valley Estate. The fun factor was high for the time trial stage of the Absa Cape Epic with some of the best singletrack in the country on offer to the more than 1000 riders.
Even though the day was slightly less demanding, it remained important for riders to keep their focus and not lose control in the corners and reach the top of the short, sharp climbs.

It was not the first time a time trial had been hosted at the Oak Valley Estate (the last time was in 2019) and the locals made the most of their local knowledge of sections like Rietvlei Magic, Witklippies and Vissie’s Magic. Cape Epic

Stage Results


UCI Men

1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 1:45:09.5
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +22.6
3rd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +2:23.9


UCI Women

1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 2:09:32.1
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +2:52.6
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +5:13.4


Overall After Stage 4


UCI Men

1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 15:20:31.2
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +1:11.5
3rd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: +5:16.3


UCI Women

1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 18:58:09.3
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +10:42.2
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +16:29.9


You can view the full results here.

Check out the full broadcast of stage 4 below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Results Cape Epic XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
192546 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
100081 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
91019 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
87760 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
84216 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
66121 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
62397 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
60176 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048325
Mobile Version of Website