Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 4

Stage Results
|Heaven…for mountain bikers. That is the Oak Valley Estate. The fun factor was high for the time trial stage of the Absa Cape Epic with some of the best singletrack in the country on offer to the more than 1000 riders.
Even though the day was slightly less demanding, it remained important for riders to keep their focus and not lose control in the corners and reach the top of the short, sharp climbs.
It was not the first time a time trial had been hosted at the Oak Valley Estate (the last time was in 2019) and the locals made the most of their local knowledge of sections like Rietvlei Magic, Witklippies and Vissie’s Magic.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 4
UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 1:45:09.5
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +22.6
3rd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +2:23.9
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 2:09:32.1
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +2:52.6
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +5:13.4
UCI Men
1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 15:20:31.2
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +1:11.5
3rd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: +5:16.3
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 18:58:09.3
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +10:42.2
3rd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +16:29.9
You can view the full results here
.
Check out the full broadcast of stage 4 below.
