Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 4

Heaven…for mountain bikers. That is the Oak Valley Estate. The fun factor was high for the time trial stage of the Absa Cape Epic with some of the best singletrack in the country on offer to the more than 1000 riders.

Even though the day was slightly less demanding, it remained important for riders to keep their focus and not lose control in the corners and reach the top of the short, sharp climbs.



It was not the first time a time trial had been hosted at the Oak Valley Estate (the last time was in 2019) and the locals made the most of their local knowledge of sections like Rietvlei Magic, Witklippies and Vissie’s Magic. — Cape Epic