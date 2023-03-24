Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 5

Stage Results
|The defending Champions of the Absa Cape Epic, Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company), raced to victory on Stage 5 at Lourensford Wine Estate, moving into the yellow leader jerseys at the same time on Friday, 24 March.
ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company go into Stage 6 with a minute-and-a-half lead over Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) in the Men’s race at the 2023 Absa Cape Epic.
In the CM.com Women’s category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) claimed back-to-back stage victories, winning Stage 5 two-and-a-half minutes ahead of Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill (e-FORT. net | SeattleCoffeeCo). Le Court and Looser also jumped into second place overall in the CM.comwomen’s race.
Wakefield and Lill remain in the orange leader jerseys after Stage 5. They hold a lead of 14 minutes over Looser and Le Court. Sofia Gomez Villafane and Katerina Nash (NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized) dropped to third overall and are almost 30 minutes off the lead.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 5
UCI Men
1st. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: 4:13:46.5
2nd. Simon Stiebjahn & Martin Frey: +2:32.2
3rd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +2:40.7
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 5:23:46.5
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +2:36.5
3rd. Greete Steinburg & Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez: +19:00.7
UCI Men
1st. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: 19:35:29.3
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +1:29.2
3rd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: +7:08.9
UCI Women
1st. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: 24:24:32.4
2nd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +13:53.3
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +28:15.5
