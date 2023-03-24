Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 5

The defending Champions of the Absa Cape Epic, Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company), raced to victory on Stage 5 at Lourensford Wine Estate, moving into the yellow leader jerseys at the same time on Friday, 24 March.



ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company go into Stage 6 with a minute-and-a-half lead over Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) in the Men’s race at the 2023 Absa Cape Epic.



In the CM.com Women’s category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) claimed back-to-back stage victories, winning Stage 5 two-and-a-half minutes ahead of Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill (e-FORT. net | SeattleCoffeeCo). Le Court and Looser also jumped into second place overall in the CM.comwomen’s race.



Wakefield and Lill remain in the orange leader jerseys after Stage 5. They hold a lead of 14 minutes over Looser and Le Court. Sofia Gomez Villafane and Katerina Nash (NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized) dropped to third overall and are almost 30 minutes off the lead. — Cape Epic