Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 6

Mar 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesStage 6 of the Absa Cape Epic over 73km – shortened from 78km because of safety reasons –wrote itself into the legend of the Absa Cape Epic when it comes to stages that will never be forgotten.

Weather conditions once again made an already challenging stage hosted by the Lourensford Wine Estate even more difficult. Last year it was extreme heat and on Saturday the routes were waterlogged, muddy, slippery and for some a bit treacherous. Riders and bikes were pushed to the limit.

Absa Cape Epic legend Karl Platt described the day as “super crazy”. Cape Epic

Stage Results


UCI Men

1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 3:26:48.9
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +4:07.2
3rd. Alban Lakata & Axel Roudil-Cortinat: +6:57.7


UCI Women

1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 4:30:02.9
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +12:57.8
3rd. Greete Steinburg & Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez: +15:57.3


Overall After Stage 5


UCI Men

1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 23:07:54.8
2nd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins:: +1:32.4
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +5:32.2


UCI Women

1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 29:08:28.7
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +25:12.7
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +27:20.0


You can view the full results here.

Check out the full broadcast of stage 6 below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Cape Epic XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
221594 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
108563 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
93727 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
93282 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
90863 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
73615 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
70854 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
70313 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.052828
Mobile Version of Website