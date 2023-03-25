Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 6

Stage Results
|Stage 6 of the Absa Cape Epic over 73km – shortened from 78km because of safety reasons –wrote itself into the legend of the Absa Cape Epic when it comes to stages that will never be forgotten.
Weather conditions once again made an already challenging stage hosted by the Lourensford Wine Estate even more difficult. Last year it was extreme heat and on Saturday the routes were waterlogged, muddy, slippery and for some a bit treacherous. Riders and bikes were pushed to the limit.
Absa Cape Epic legend Karl Platt described the day as “super crazy”.— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 5
UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 3:26:48.9
2nd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +4:07.2
3rd. Alban Lakata & Axel Roudil-Cortinat: +6:57.7
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 4:30:02.9
2nd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +12:57.8
3rd. Greete Steinburg & Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez: +15:57.3
UCI Men
1st. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: 23:07:54.8
2nd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins:: +1:32.4
3rd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +5:32.2
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 29:08:28.7
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +25:12.7
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +27:20.0
You can view the full results here
.
Check out the full broadcast of stage 6 below.
