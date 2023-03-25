Highlights & Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 6

Stage 6 of the Absa Cape Epic over 73km – shortened from 78km because of safety reasons –wrote itself into the legend of the Absa Cape Epic when it comes to stages that will never be forgotten.



Weather conditions once again made an already challenging stage hosted by the Lourensford Wine Estate even more difficult. Last year it was extreme heat and on Saturday the routes were waterlogged, muddy, slippery and for some a bit treacherous. Riders and bikes were pushed to the limit.



Absa Cape Epic legend Karl Platt described the day as “super crazy”. — Cape Epic