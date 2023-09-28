Highlights & Results from the Snowshoe XC Marathon World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After four rounds of racing riders take on a gruelling course in Snowshoe for the final stop of the 2023 XC Marathon World Cup series. The racers took on a 105km course with Rae Hannah Otto and Simon Stiebjahn securing the top honours after hours of riding.

In the series overall title fight, it is Lejla Njemcevis and Fabian Rebensteiner who close out the 2023 season as the series champs.

Check out the results below.


Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Rae Hannah Otto: 5:46:31
2nd. Haley Smith: 5:51:44
3rd. Katazina Sosna: 5:54:59
4th. Lejla Njemcevis: 6:04:16
5th. Erin Huck:6:15:17


Elite Men:

1st. Simon Stiebjahn: 4:38:17
2nd. Axel Roudil Cortinat: 4:38:18
3rd. Casey South: 4:38:18
4th. Simon Schneller: 4:38:57
5th. Fabian Rebensteiner: 4:39:28


Final Overall Standings:


Elite Women:

1st. Lejla Njemcevis: 800
2nd. Bettina Janas: 520
3rd. Katazina Sosna: 500
4th. Vera Looser: 410
5th. Estelle Morel: 348


Elite Men:

1st. Fabian Rebensteiner: 650
2nd. Simon Stiebjahn: 606
3rd. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: 508
4th. Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo: 470
5th. Diego Rosa: 450


Full men's results here
Full women's results here
Men's final overall standings here.
Women's final overall standings here.


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 How to kill a sport! Thanks to UCI, ESO and Warner.

After Enduro, XCM is next. 9 women on the start for a world cup.

Maybe, maybe, you could listen to the field because, yes, same distance for men and women, this is not fair. We do not care about marketing like "100km is easier to sell to public".
This is so f*cked up.





