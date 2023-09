Highlights & Results from the Snowshoe XC Marathon World Cup 2023

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Rae Hannah Otto: 5:46:31

2nd. Haley Smith: 5:51:44

3rd. Katazina Sosna: 5:54:59

4th. Lejla Njemcevis: 6:04:16

5th. Erin Huck:6:15:17





Elite Men:



1st. Simon Stiebjahn: 4:38:17

2nd. Axel Roudil Cortinat: 4:38:18

3rd. Casey South: 4:38:18

4th. Simon Schneller: 4:38:57

5th. Fabian Rebensteiner: 4:39:28





Final Overall Standings:



Elite Women:



1st. Lejla Njemcevis: 800

2nd. Bettina Janas: 520

3rd. Katazina Sosna: 500

4th. Vera Looser: 410

5th. Estelle Morel: 348





Elite Men:



1st. Fabian Rebensteiner: 650

2nd. Simon Stiebjahn: 606

3rd. Hector Leonardo Paez Leon: 508

4th. Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo: 470

5th. Diego Rosa: 450





After four rounds of racing riders take on a gruelling course in Snowshoe for the final stop of the 2023 XC Marathon World Cup series. The racers took on a 105km course with Rae Hannah Otto and Simon Stiebjahn securing the top honours after hours of riding.In the series overall title fight, it is Lejla Njemcevis and Fabian Rebensteiner who close out the 2023 season as the series champs.Check out the results below.Full men's results here Full women's results here Men's final overall standings here Women's final overall standings here