Highlights & Results: Portuguese DH Cup Rd.1 2024

Mar 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the Portuguese DH Cup in Seia with Marine Cabirou and Ethan Craik taking the Elite wins.

Marine Cabirou is showing some strong early-season form as she took a commanding win in the first round of the 2024 Portuguese DH Cup series. Creating a gap of nearly three seconds by the finish line there was no rider with an answer to Marine's speed on course. Lisa Baumann ended the day in second place with Phoebe Gale 4.3 seconds back in third place.

The men's racing saw another win for the Scott Downhill Factory team as Ethan Craik crossed the line 1.9 seconds ahead of 2023 World Cup champ Loic Bruni. Loris Vergier was third fastest in finals as he fell 2.7 seconds back from Ethan Craik.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:33.356
2nd. Lisa Baumann: +2.923
3rd. Phoebe Gale: +4.395
4th. Mikayla Parton: +4.703
5th. Lisa Bouladou: +5.327



Elite Men

1st. Ethan Craik: 2:13.252
2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.939
3rd. Loris Vergier: +2.705
4th. Jack Reading: +3.199
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +3.224



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo
photo


You can view every category from the racing here.



8 Comments
  • 9 0
 :-)
  • 1 0
 Nice showing!
  • 4 0
 Putting 2 seconds into second place is crazy.
  • 1 0
 Seconds? Try Seasons.
  • 1 0
 Especially on Loic and Loris lol
  • 1 0
 15yo Rosa Zierl from Cube was second fastest women of the day. She did a 2:35.120
This is the future of racing
  • 1 0
 better line up of racers here than at crankworx
  • 1 0
 Jack Reading in with the Frenchies is fantastic. Ethan is flying.







