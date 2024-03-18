Highlights & Results: Portuguese DH Cup Rd.1 2024

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Full Results

Elite Women

Elite Men

The results are in from the Portuguese DH Cup in Seia with Marine Cabirou and Ethan Craik taking the Elite wins.Marine Cabirou is showing some strong early-season form as she took a commanding win in the first round of the 2024 Portuguese DH Cup series. Creating a gap of nearly three seconds by the finish line there was no rider with an answer to Marine's speed on course. Lisa Baumann ended the day in second place with Phoebe Gale 4.3 seconds back in third place.The men's racing saw another win for the Scott Downhill Factory team as Ethan Craik crossed the line 1.9 seconds ahead of 2023 World Cup champ Loic Bruni. Loris Vergier was third fastest in finals as he fell 2.7 seconds back from Ethan Craik.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Marine Cabirou: 2:33.356Lisa Baumann:Phoebe Gale:Mikayla Parton:Lisa Bouladou:Ethan Craik: 2:13.252Loic Bruni:Loris Vergier:Jack Reading:Thibaut Daprela: