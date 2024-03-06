New Bike & Product Highlights from Bike Connection Winter 2024

The new SCOR 4060 Z ST GX in Yum Gum retails at $8,999 USD

SCOR

Lee Cougan

The Lee Cougan Rampage Innova is a 30mm travel soft tail XC/Marathon MTB

TQ

The TQ-HPR50 continues to be the lightest, most compact eMTB motor on the market... largely thanks to the concentric construction permitted by its patented Harmonic Pin Ring technology

The 50 Nm motor and 360 Wh battery together weigh just 3.9 kg

Leatt

Available in Red, Granite and Blue, in addition to this radical zebra-like colorway The bottom half is open and foamless to encourage maximum airflow

The range-topping Merida eOne-Sixty 10K goes for £10,500 / €12,600

Merida

Randoms

Manitou showed the prototype XC suspension fork that's been raced on the World Cup XCO for a few seasons, most notably by Joshua Dubau and his Rockrider Ford Racing team mates

Yamaha showed the MORO 07 Enduro eMTB in a 30th Anniversary Chrome edition It's a 150mm travel 27.5" aluminum eMTB with the 85Nm Yamaha PWSeries X3 drive unit and a twin top tube design that may appeal to motorsport fans

Focus took us back in time, showing Mike Kluge's old Raven racing bike ... and gave us an MTB history lesson

before bringing us back to 2024 with the new 125mm travel [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-focus-vam-sl-electric-downcountry.html]VAM² SL[/L] ... and the 150mm travel [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-focus-jam-sl-tech-week-2023.html]JAM² SL[/L]. Both are powered by the Fazua Ride 60 motor. The top-end model of the JAM² SL weighs a claimed 17.9 kg