New Bike & Product Highlights from Bike Connection Winter 2024

The small Tuscan town of Massa Marittima, Italy was the host for the winter edition of the Bike Connection even, essentially a mini-trade show that includes the opportunity to actually ride bikes, rather than stare at them in a conference hall. While the event delivered something of a mini summer in recent years, this February brought the wettest edition we've attended yet. Trails were at peak flow, yet not in the way we might have hoped. Nevertheless, there was plenty of new product to see from the thirteen brands in attendance, and some of it we were able to swing a leg over for a first paddle, I mean ride. Much of it must still be kept under wraps, but here's what we can show you so far.
SCOR
SCOR, a brand born of BMC, had their entire range of mountain bikes and eMTBs available to test ride. Highlights of the fleet included the SCOR 2030, the latest bike to join the lineup. It's essentially a short travel trail bike with enduro geometry, delivering its 120mm of rear wheel travel via a twin-link suspension platform. Mike Kazimer reviewed this one
at the back end of last year, stating "The SCOR 2030 is one of the most entertaining 120mm trail bikes that I've ridden in recent memory. It's my kind of trail bike, one that doesn't put up a fuss while climbing, and punches way above its weight when descending"
.
The newest addition to SCOR's electric lineup is an update on the 4060 Z eMTB. There are no geometry, sizing or kinematic changes relative to the original 4060 Z
launched at Crankworx in 2022. It is still a complete 29" affair, and there are still LT and ST models to choose from, but all are updated with the latest Shimano EP801 motor. SCOR have also solved a few problems that their ambassadors had discovered during testing, i.e. the battery falling out while riding, and pivot axle breakages.
The battery mount from Darfon has been upgraded from the original plastic one to a stiffer, more secure aluminum version, and the aluminum pivot axles have been replaced with stronger steel ones, eliminating the aforementioned issues. SCOR have also molded new chainstay protection to reduce chain slap noise in the smaller sprockets of the cassette, and added a rubber pad to the downtube protection for reinforcement.
The new 4060 X LT in Root Beer is particularly eye-catching. Part with $8,999 USD to get your hands on this one. It's built up with a Fox 38 Factory fork Float X Factory shock, a SRAM GX 12 speed mechanical drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
Lee Cougan
Originally an American mountain bike brand, Lee Cougan is now owned by the Italian Stardue Group. As of 15 years ago, all of their bikes are designed and assembled in Italy, and the brand is now developing a dealer network across Europe and the US. On the simmer is a new offering from Lee Cougan that we must remain tight-lipped about for now. However, it will not be a replacement the wild-looking Rampage Innova.
This XC/Marathon bike belongs to the rather niche soft tail category. The 1,300 gram frame delivers 30mm of rear wheel travel is through a flex-pivot platform. Unlike some soft tails on the market, this one is actually hydraulically damped with the proprietary ISS, or Innova Structural Suspension. Two pistons, one on either side, work to damp rear wheel movements, and there are also top-out elastomers in the assembly. The dampers are tunable, and can be easily switched out and replaced with a firmer or lighter tune. That tuning is a bespoke service offered by Lee Cougan's suspension partner, Gallo Moto.
TQ
The team at TQ were in attendance, with the latest lightweight eMTBs to be powered by the TQ-HPR50 motor. The Unno Ikki
and the Scott Voltage
joined their fleet most recently. I got a very quick short ride on the Simplon Rapcon Pmax TQ and was very impressed by how quiet the motor is - the sound is almost imperceptible over the noise of the tires.
Leatt
South African outfitter of mountain bike and motocross apparel has recently launched two new collections; Endurance and All-Mtn. The former was developed in partnership with Speed Company Racing - Lukas Baum and Georg Egger of Cape Epic fame.
The Endurance 4.0 helmet design focuses on maximizing ventilation. Like the rest of Leatt's helmets, this one also gets their proprietary Turbine 360 technology used to reduce forces experienced during rotational impacts. It also has a docking station up front for stowage of sunglasses.
Designed for use with prescription glasses, the Leatt Velocity 4.0 X-Flow goggles were a point of interest, though I can't recommend them for small faces. These ones maximize air flow in an attempt to stop your glasses fogging up in colder humid conditions. There is a triple density foam around the top and sides, and at the nose-piece, but the lower portions are devoid of it.
The design is a little controversial, given that it's likely to allow spray to come up from the front tire and into your eyes, sort of negating the point. However, they could be a good compromise for those who have to wear glasses instead of contact lenses. At the sides, there is a small cutaway in the plastic frame to allow space for the arms of the glasses. The goggle uses Leatt's bulletproof lens. Retail price is $79.99 USD.
From the All-Mtn collection, Leatt were showing their cargo-carrying jerseys and pants. For now, this collection is available in men's sizing only. Made from 100% reusable materials, the All-Mtn Jersey gets a technical fleece lining, and a zippered pocket at the rear for carrying tools, spares or snacks. Key to the design is the stealthy waist strap that backs onto that pocket, securing the weight of it so that it doesn't swing about behind you as you throw shapes down the trail. Pick it up in sizes XS-3XL for $119 USD. There's a short sleeve version that goes for $74.99 USD.
The MTB 4.0 All-Mtn pants are cargo-friendly, too. There's a zippered pocket on the rear, and just below that is an elasticated loop of fabric for carrying whatever you want to stash; knee pads, a waterproof, the chin bar of your convertible full face helmet, etc. These are water-resistant, not waterproof. Get them for $179 USD. Leatt make them as shorts, too, priced at $139 USD.
Merida
While the Ninety-Six XC Bike was in use for the testing of some unreleased suspension, Merida also had the new range of eOne-Sixty and e-One-Fourty eMTBs ready to go. Cream of the crop is the eOne-Sixty 10K, a full carbon affair with 600 Wh non-removable battery. It is slacker than its predecessor with a 64.4° head tube angle, but steeper in the seat tube to the tune of 3° (78.4° on a size medium). It's available in sizes XS-XL, and the medium weighs a respectable (claimed) 22.2 kg.
There's the option to run a 360 Wh range extender to boost capacity to a grand 960 Wh. More battery capacity is on the table if we look to the heavier, but more affordable aluminum 'LITE' models. These ones have a 750 Wh removable battery, with the range extender taking total capacity to a mildly outrageous 1,100 Wh. See Seb Stott's First Ride
on the £6,000 / 7,200 EUR eOne-Sixty 875 for more info.
That's all for now. We have heaps more to share from this year's Bike Connection Winter event on the way.