First Look: 3 New Bikes From Cube's 2022 MTB Lineup

Cube Stereo One77 Race 29



Cube's long-travel Stereo One77 has had a few updates for 2022. The head angle has been slackened, the seat tube lengths have been shortened to allow longer dropper posts and the standover clearance has been improved too. This should allow more riders to size up if they want a bigger bike; meanwhile, a XXL size has been added to the rage to give more options to taller riders.



The One77 has two shock mounting positions, with different mounts used at both ends of the shock, to change the progressiveness of the rear suspension linkage. The bike ships with an air shock and the more progressive option is intended for coil shocks, though of course you could use either option for either style of shock. There's no word yet on how progressive either setting is, nor are there any geometry details as yet, other than the head angle which can be adjusted from 64- to 64.6-degrees using an angle set. This is 0.4-degrees slacker than the outgoing bike.



This build comes equipped with Newmen Evolution SL A.30 wheels, Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes, RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock. At €3,599, that looks like quite an impressive parts package.

Details



• Intended use: AM/Enduro/Bike Park

• Wheel size: 29" only

• Travel: 170mm F&R

• Lower standover and more progressive suspension for 2022

• Aluminium frame

• 64 or 64.6-degree head angle using angle set

• Sizes: M-XXL (XXL size new for 2022)

• Two shock mounting positions to change progression

• Claimed weight: 15.4 kg (34.0lbs)

• Price: €3,599

We've seen different shock mounts to adjust progression before, but Cube's system alters the positions of both mounting points to achieve the curves they're after.

Cube AMS ZERO99 C:68X SL 29 teamline

The head angle can be adjusted by rotating the headset cups. In the slacker setting, it's pretty slack for an XC race bike.

Cube AMS ZERO99 Geometry

Details



• Intended use: XC/Race

• Wheel size: 29" only

• Travel: 100mm F&R

• 67.4 or 68-degree head angle using angle set

• Sizes: S-XL

• 1,650g claimed frameset weight

• 437mm chainstay length

• Claimed Weight: 9.7Kg (21.4lbs)

• Price: €5,099

Cube AMS ONE11 C:68X TM 29

The ONE11 has a slightly longer chainstay and added frame protection compared to the race-focused ZERO99

Cube AMS ONE11 Geometry

Details



• Intended use: XC/Downcountry

• Wheel size: 29" only

• Travel: 110mm (r)/120mm (f)

• 66.1 or 66.7-degree head angle using angle set

• Sizes: S-XL

• 444mm chainstay

• Claimed weight: 11.5Kg (25.4lbs)

• Price: €4,599

Cube have launched not one, not two, but 450 bikes and e-bikes for their 2022 range. Of course, most of these aren't entirely new but rather updates to existing models, and most aren't mountain bikes, but road bikes, hybrids, kids bikes etc. But still, this number gives a sense of how big and diverse Cube's product line is.I've picked out what I think are three of the most interesting new mountain bikes in Cube's 2022 range. With so many bikes launching today, details are a little scarce, but I'll update this article when more information becomes available.For 2022, Cube have split their AMS cross-country platform in two. They now offer the ZERO99 and the ONE11, both of which use the same brand new frame design.The ZERO99 is the dedicated race bike, with a steeper head angle and shorter chainstays, designed for snappier race-day handling in exchange for less tire clearance. It offers 100mm of travel at either end, with remote lockout shocks on all builds. The angle headset allows the head angle to be changed betweeen 68- and 67.4-degrees, which is fairly slack for a cross country race bike. The full-carbon frame uses a Horst-link chainstay pivot, rather than flex stays like many modern XC bikes, but still has an impressive claimed weight of 1,650g. The full bike weight in this build sneaks into single figures, at 9.7 kg (21.4 lb).This Teamline build has a SRAM theme, with a RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork and SID Luxe Ultimate shock (both of which have a remote lockout), SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain, Magura MT8 SL brakes and Newmen Advanced SL X.A.30 carbon wheels.The ONE11 uses the same mainframe as the ZERO99, but has a longer back end which improves tire clearance for use with bigger tires. It also uses a 120mm fork (a Fox 34 Step Cast in this build) and a longer stroke shock (42.5mm vs 40mm) to increase rear wheel travel to 110mm. It's your classic beefed-up cross-country style of downcountry bike.This build rolls on Maxxis Recon 2.4"/Rekon Race 2.35" tires on Newmen Evolution SL A.30 wheels, there's a Shimano XT/SlX drivetrain and XT brakes, plus a 150mm Fox Transfer seatpost (125mm in Small).