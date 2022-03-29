Highlights from Yeti's 2022 Apparel Line

Yeti has revamped their apparel line for 2022 with new and updated threads for men and women. Below are the highlights from the Colorado company's new line.
MEN'S APPAREL On the men's side, there are several new pieces, including the Ridgway pant, Turq Edge jacket, Turq Dot Air short, Turq Air Short Sleeve jersey, Antero short, and Montrose hoodie.
The full-length Ridgway pant is made out of a durable, lightweight woven polyester fabric.
RIDGWAY PANT
The Ridgway Pant is made out of a durable, lightweight woven polyester fabric with a two-way stretch and uses a PFC Free C0 DWR finish that sheds moisture. The full-length pant uses what Yeti called a "jogger inspired trail fit design" and has tapered lower legs with zipped ankle gussets, a stretch back panel with a silicone grip print on the interior, two zippered security pockets, and two open hand pockets.
The inseam is 31", there's a seamless, gusseted crotch for on-the-bike comfort, and the fit is adjustable using the low-profile tech webbing at the waist.
It retails for $170 USD.
The Turq Edge Jacket is Yeti's new cool weather riding jacket.
TURQ EDGE JACKET
The Turq Edge Jacket is Yeti's new cool weather riding jacket. The windproof, lightweight Toray shell fabric is combined with Polartec’s Alpha Insulation to create a jacket made for riding late into the season. Yeti says that the chest, back and arm areas are specifically insulated to keep you warm without overdoing it, while the sides and underarms are kept free of unneeded insulation. The jacket has a trail fit and the DWR finish sheds moisture.
The packable jacket features tapered arms and stretch cuffs, a two-way front zipper, two zipped hand pockets and a zipped interior chest pocket.
It retails for $250 USD.
Turq Dot Air Short
TURQ DOT AIR SHORT
The Turq Dot Air Short has been completely redesigned for 2022. Yeti says it has a new, refined and tailored fit with strategically placed, ultra-breathable four-way stretch Toray Dot Air fabric and laser Cut vents for optimal airflow. The full coverage DWR finish keeps trail splatter from making its way to you, while stitch-free bonding and a seamless, gusseted crotch panel prevent chafing and reduce bulk.
The short has a 14" inseam, use a snap front closure with zip at the waist, and have a silicone grip strip in the waistband. There's also a tech webbing waist adjustment system for dialling in the fit. There are two side zip security/phone pockets.
It retails for $160 USD.
Turq Air Short Sleeve
TURQ AIR SHORT SLEEVE JERSEY
The Yeti Turq Air Jersey is all new for ‘22 with engineered knitting, advanced patterning and a unique, recycled polyester Air Knit fabric with HeiQ Pure antiodor technology. Yeti says that the engineered knitting targets key ventilation areas to keep you from overheating.
The jersey is 90% polyester and 10% spandex and has a drop hemp for full back coverage on the bike. Other details include a hidden microfiber sunglass wipe and 20+ UPF Protection.
It retails for $100 USD.
Antero short
ANTERO SHORT
The Antero short is a slim-fitting trail short with a 12” inseam and lightweight woven Toray four-way stretch fabric with a DWR finish.
There are two open hand pockets as well as a zipped security pocket that ensures essentials stay where they should. A seamless, gusseted crotch should keep you comfortable on the saddle, while two tech webbing waist adjustments help you dial in the fit.
It retails for $95 USD.
The Montrose hoodie is made out of a midweight brushed thermal fabric with 4-way stretch and was made for riding on cool days.
MONTROSE HOODIE
The Montrose Hoodie is a 4-way stretch, technical thermal full zip for cool days with three zippered pockets to securely stash gear and a two-way front zipper. It's made out of a midweight brushed thermal fabric with a DWR finish that sheds light moisture and an elastic draw cord at the waist that keeps cool drafts at bay.
It retails for $165 USD.
WOMEN'S APPAREL The women's line sees several new items including the Vista Short Sleeve jersey, Turq Air Short Sleeve and Long Sleeve jerseys, Turq Dot Air short, and Palisade short. The Norrie short has also been updated.
Vista Short Sleeve and Long Sleeve jersey.
VISTA SHORT SLEEVE AND LONG SLEEVE JERSEY
The Women's Vista Short Sleeve Jersey is the new short sleeve companion to the existing Vista Long Sleeve. This women’s specific jersey has a lightweight mesh back with quick dry, wicking material that includes odor control technology.
Other features include UPF 30 and a hidden microfiber sunglasses wipe.
The Short Sleeve retails for $65 USD, while the Long Sleeve retails for $80 USD.
Norrie short
NORRIE SHORT
Yeti’s best-selling women’s short, the Norrie, has been updated for 2022. It features stretch woven fabric, refined tech webbing waist adjustment to dial in the fit, and a relaxed trail fit with a 13.5" inseam.
The PFC-free C0 DWR finish sheds moisure, while the seamless, gusseted crotch should keep you comfortable on the saddle. Details include two open hand pockets and two zipper-secured angled side pockets.
It retails for $115 USD.
Turq Air Long Sleeve
TURQ AIR JERSEY SHORT AND LONG SLEEVE
The all-new women's Yeti Turq Air Jersey uses a unique, recycled polyester Air Knit fabric to keep you cool on hot days. Yeti says that the engineered knitting targets key ventilation areas to keep you from overheating. The fabric has a HeiQ Pure antimicrobial anti-odor technology is built in.
Details include a hidden microfiber sunglass wipe, 20+ UPF protection and a drop hem for full back coverage on the bike.
The Short Sleeve retails for $100 USD, while the Long Sleeve retails for $120 USD.
Turq Dot Air Short
TURQ DOT AIR SHORT
The new Women's Turq Dot Air Short has a 13" inseam and uses a female specific pattern. Strategically placed, ultra-breathable Toray Dot Air fabric combined with laser cut vents maximize airflow, while the DWR finish keeps trail splatter from making its way to you.
Stitch-free bonding and a seamless, gusseted crotch panel prevent chafing and reduce bulk, and two side zip security/phone pockets allow you to stash your snacks and keys. The waist is secured with a snap closure and a zipper and there's a tech webbing waist adjustment system for dialling in the fit.
It retails for $160 USD.
Palisade Short
PALISADE SHORT
The new women's Palisade Short has a slim fit and a shorter 10" inseam design paired with a lightweight, four-way Toray women four-way stretch fabric. There's a DRW finish to shed water and a seamless, gusseted crotch for on the bike comfort.
The waist uses a wide yoga style stretch waistband. Two hand pockets, and a zippered security pocket big enough to fit your phone, ensure your go-to items are always with you.
