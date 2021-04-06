Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing

Apr 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Bellingham stabbing car park

A hiker who is facing a felony assault charge following an altercation with a mountain biker is likely to claim self-defense at his trial, the Bellingham Herald reports.

69-year-old Dake Traphagen is accused of stabbing a 66-year-old mountain biker following a right of way dispute on a multi-use, bi-directional trail in Bellingham. He is charged with first-degree assault and an additional gross misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon for the use of a spring-blade knife.

A statement provided to The Bellingham Herald by his defense attorney Angela Anderson states, “Mr. Traphagen has a very strong self-defense claim which is supported by two independent witnesses who we expect to testify about the attack on my client. Unlike the alleged victim, he remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement... My client is a 69-year-old man who cares about his community, volunteers often, and has no history of violence or aggression. We ask that people refrain from judgment and let the truth come out through the court process.” Traphagen was released on a $1,000 cash bail and will enter his plea at his arraignment on April 12.

Photo: Screenshot Whatcom County Jail.

More details revealed about the incident

Records show that Traphagen was charged on March 23 in Whatcom County Superior Court, where further details emerged about the case. As we previously reported, the incident took place on the Stewart Mountain Trail on March 6 and it appears that neither party was willing to yield while passing each other so an argument broke out over who had right of way.

Traphagen claimed that the mountain biker attacked him with his bike after the disagreement and they fell to the ground. During the altercation, he had pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the mountain biker in self-defense to get him off as he feared for his life. However, the mountain biker claims that his handlebars were grabbed, which caused him to lose balance, so he and the bike tumbled onto the hiker as he was still clipped in. It was at this point he claims he was stabbed multiple times.

Court filings now reveal that a bystander has filmed the incident. The video apparently shows that a woman hiking with Traphagen was grabbing the mountain biker's helmet during the incident and that the hikers were all shouting at the biker to get off Traphagen throughout. After the mountain biker had got up from the altercation, court records state that he was asked what was wrong with him, he said he had been stabbed multiple times and then Traphagen told him, "you are lucky".

The woman filming the incident apparently rang 911 after the mountain biker had asked for someone to do so three times as she was concerned he would pass out on his way down the trail. A witness from neither party who came across the incident apparently wanted to perform first aid on the mountain biker but didn't feel safe due to the aggressive behavior from the hikers, court records report.

The mountain biker received five stab wounds from the incident. He suffered excessive blood loss and a nerve in his arm was severed. He has apparently lost feeling in some of his fingers and has been told the damage could be permanent. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
74746 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
73136 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
69876 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
55312 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
55187 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
47898 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
42840 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
42754 views

84 Comments

  • 122 1
 “ Unlike the alleged victim, he remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement...”

Uhhhh - Maybe he left the scene because he was bleeding profusely and had to get to the hospital? Odd take...
  • 99 1
 Also a fairly natural response to want to distance yourself from people who have proven stabby in the very near term...
  • 11 2
 Sorry for the thumbs down. Accidentally hit the wrong button!
  • 15 0
 Above quote: And this is way people hate lawyers. Seriously? And self-defense because he was scared for his life, when it was a group vs one cyclist, who didn't have a dangerous weapon? Not to mention independent video shows you're wrong? What the @#$%!!! Utter bs.
  • 13 0
 Haha. Person 1, after being attacked and stabbed multiple times by person 2, sat down beside person 2 and both calmly waited for the police
  • 2 0
 @mtbikeaddict: You're not wrong, but at the same time, our justice system requires that both the State (prosecution) and the accused (defense) are represented by attorneys, and it's the defense attorney's job to make any and all arguments that they can in order to get their client acquitted. All it takes is one bike-hating moron on the jury to buy the argument, and you get a hung jury instead of a conviction. I don't know how good of a system it is, but it's the system we've got.
  • 2 0
 @snl1200: Lol, brilliant Smile
  • 2 0
 @barp: Fair. I mean, I've got a lawyer in the family... but still ... I long for the days... like Abraham Lincoln wouldn't argue for someone he knew was guilty. Also the hiker is absolute scum.
  • 1 0
 f*cking lawyers. "If you ignore the circumstances, this sounds good for us."
  • 52 5
 This is all the more reason to ride with flat pedals
  • 11 0
 Just imagine! Biker chuckles at knife and says "Thats cute, mines at least tasted blood", hops off and throws bike with pedals facing outward
  • 10 27
flag mtb-chronicles (36 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 More reason to ride with a gun ... lol
  • 14 11
 @mtb-chronicles: get help if you need to ride with a gun. f*ck sakes. PaRaNoIa
  • 43 2
 This is so stupid, everyone involved should be ashamed. I really don't care who is at fault, the fact that a right if way dispute escalated this far is enough evidence that both these geriatrics need to calm down.
  • 1 0
 One person was stabbed 5 times. BOTH sides need to calm down?
  • 32 1
 How do you resort to stabbing when it's one biker against a group of hikers? Punching/shoving/hitting is one thing, to draw a weapon is another. I think this is where the "self-defense" clause is going to fall flat.
  • 7 0
 I wonder if the lawyer will try to argue that a mountain bike constitutes a "deadly weapon"? ... Remember when triple front chainrings were the norm... ever crashed and stabbed yourself with a line of chainring teeth.
  • 14 2
 This is a sensitive topic but here it goes... as a Canadian reading this my first thought was "Sheesh...glad they didn't have a gun..."
  • 5 2
 @kcy4130: if you use anything as a weapon while trying to cause bodily harm, an attorney could claim it was assault with a deadly weapon. At least that's what I've been told by some friends very involved in the judicial system. I'm more versed in bird law myself.
  • 4 16
flag pkrides (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @s thought canadans were the opposite of a*sholes??? Just because he was an american doesn't mean he'd shoot someone n cold blood even if it was self defense. Are you saying whoever owns a gun is automatically a murderer? People are so dumb about the whole guns topic...what happens when the kind of person that lets say walks into a store to commit mass murder, breaks into you house and you have zero guns to defend yourself and your family wth. some drugs are illegal, murder is illegal, yet people stll murder and do drugs. just wanna say. Nobody risks their lives and would rde across an ocean on a pallet to get to bloody canada.
  • 2 3
 @snl1200: the good thing about if someone had had one though is they are generally effective at dissipating an argument without even needing to be fired.

Bottom line, how an argument about right of way got to the point of a physical altercation and stabbing is just ridiculous and says a lot about both parties.
  • 5 0
 @pkrides: I don't think they were making a statement about gun ownership but more on the nature of senor stabby from the article. it's probably best the guy didn't have a gun if this is how he is going to handle situations that could easily be diffused.
  • 2 0
 @TotalAmateur: I'm aware that bird law in this country is not governed by reason and hummingbirds are a legal tender but where are we with gulls?
  • 2 0
 @TotalAmateur: Guns have a "generally effective at dissipating an argument" .... Hard no on that one. Well, a holstered gun on the hip of a rational and calm person generally reduces a crazy person's enthusiasm for a fight but in this case, neither man was calm or rational. If the hiker didn't have a spring knife, then they would have had geriatric shoving match and gone their separate ways. Weapons in the hands of crazies just make bad situations worse.
  • 18 0
 Who here has encountered the trail runner on the Wasatch crest? White guy with dreads. Usually there around 6am. I was climbing up a section of the singletrack after puke hill and he was suddenly there, headed towards me. I didn't have time to dismount, so I reflexively put my foot down and tried to move off the trail. I wasn't fast enough, and he just ran into me intentionally, trying to knock me over. Luckily I'm 200 pounds former wrestler and hes a trail runner. It caught me by surprise tho, and would have knocked down a smaller person. I've heard others have had encounters with him too.
  • 2 0
 Never, but Ill keep an eye out for him with my scissors.
  • 19 0
 69 and 66 year old - proof that maturity is not directly related to age..... Learning how to de-escalate is a highly underrated skill
  • 3 0
 THIS!!!!! +10000
  • 2 0
 There's also age-related mental decline in play by that point....which can lead to pretty unpredictable behavior.
  • 2 1
 This is the demographic that coins itself "The Greatest Generation."
  • 1 0
 @MisterChow: 66-69 is baby-boomers, not "The Greatest Generation"
  • 19 0
 *grabs popcorn and periodically refreshes comments section*
  • 2 3
 nothing entertaining here...
  • 1 0
 @audric: I agree, it's utter madness.
  • 11 0
 Had a similar case in Reno but it was more of a territorial dispute (over public land) and the hiker began to sabotage trails with boards that had nails on landings. When confronted he stabbed an older brother in front of his 15 year old sibling I believe. Scary stuff you never know when people just might snap.
  • 10 2
 I'm purposefully not taking sides, but this just seems like a sad situation for everyone involved.

One person suffered stab wounds and nerve damage, and another person is staring down felony charges. Not to mention potential civil suits arising from this thing. And all over a right of way dispute? Sheesh.
  • 2 0
 i'm sorry but it kind of sounds like there should be a side to take.. nerve damage is no joke, he's going to be in pain for the rest of his life.
  • 8 0
 66 and 69 years old? That’s mental. You’d figure someone at that stage of life wouldn’t be involved in something like this.
  • 8 0
 Stab five times in self defence?
  • 5 0
 The "additional info" seems to point to the rider's favor. I think the hiker is trying to dodge his liability for the injuries he inflicted with that knife.
  • 7 0
 OneUp to introduce the dagger EDC tool
  • 1 0
 Every Day Carnage?
  • 6 0
 carrying a spring blade knife for a walk, stabs a biker in rage and claims self defence. get screwed.
  • 6 1
 Italian proverb:
"If you argue with a strong person, you risk a fist in your face.
If you argue with a weak, you risk to be stabbed".
  • 4 0
 100% that motherf*cker grabbed his handlebars in typical Tilley hat fashion. Don’t drop the soap dickhead
  • 4 2
 Can we please move past prison rape jokes already?
  • 3 0
 Pretty sure in Wa state if you break any laws, you can't claim self defense. If he had an illegal weapon, he can't claim self defense.
  • 3 0
 He did shout: he’s making a run at us!
  • 1 0
 On a 2-way and multi-purpose trail, the people on foot ALWAYS have the right of way. And for those on wheels, the uphill riders have the right of way. I'm talking about the 2-way trail system, not a strict downhill trail where riders going down always have the right of way. It's pointless to even argue who has the rights of way when people sharing these trails should know the trail etiquettes already. It's a shame that this sort of thing has to happen. Also, for those idiots riding up a downhill trail and remarking these downhill trails on Trailforks as two-way, you should be put in jail because you're endangering other people's lives. You get the stupid hikers during this pandemic hiking up DH only trails and marking them on AllTrails as hiking trails. Not smart!
  • 4 0
 JESUS. I thought it was bad in Arizona!
  • 3 0
 I wonder how old was the rest of hikers because it looks like geriatric wars o_0
  • 5 3
 Dake Traphagen? 69? Stabbing? Bi-directional? What's next, a cougar on the scene? This content needs to be flagged inappropriate.
  • 2 0
 The craziest parts of this story to me is they are 66 and 69 years old!! Moral of the story, make directional trails!
  • 2 0
 Meanwhile people out on the trails in New Mexico are friendly af. A little dumb but friendly overall.
  • 4 1
 I guarantee New Mexico has a certain percentage of dickbags just like every single other place on Earth with a human population.
  • 1 0
 @Peally: no doubt but I haven’t encountered them and I spend quite a bit of time out there.
  • 1 0
 I usually hold the door for others, but maybe I should take to stabbing them 5 times instead. Boomer_doomer missed its target.
  • 2 0
 Throw the book at these "hiker" a*sholes.
  • 2 0
 If you're not a hiker , a horse or a child , then stop .
  • 1 0
 Makes you wonder if these people have a history with each other that is not mentioned. Sad situation to say the least.
  • 2 0
 Blockheads.
  • 2 0
 I got to see this video!
  • 2 0
 Link?
  • 2 3
 Difficult one. Some people deserve a good stabbing. Need more information to make a decision, although hikers are do appear to be aholes the world over.
  • 1 0
 I have the high ground, you can't win.
  • 1 0
 Put video on Friday Fails???????
  • 1 0
 carry bear spray
  • 2 5
 Imagine going out for a ride and ending it with a knife fight. Nobody seems innocent in this case.
  • 6 0
 Getting stabbed is not a knife fight.
  • 2 4
 this all seems sus.
  • 3 1
 It's an assault case, it'll be a pile of BS and half truths until it's all ultimately sorted out. I'm guessing someone will be going away for a while in the end.
  • 1 0
 Full sus or hardtail?
  • 2 5
 I am glad Pinkbike is really taking a stab at this story.
  • 3 6
 Is this CNN now?
  • 2 2
 Whatever gets views I guess
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013000
Mobile Version of Website