Phil Atwill Returns to Propain on Free Athlete Program

Jan 21, 2021
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Press Release: Propain Bikes

We are very happy to announce that Phil Atwill is back on Propain Bicycles from now on.

After two years away from us, the style master himself will return to Propain as a free athlete running his own program. His main focus will be UCI World Cups, video projects and other events along the way.

Phil Atwill is born and raised in Berkhamsted (UK) just outside of London and one of the riders with the most universal skill packages you can find. Downhill, Enduro, freeride, BMX and even Trials, this man loves it all, but his main discipline is still Downhill. In the last UCI World Cup in 2020 he finished with an incredible stylish run and went for the podium. In 2021 he will race selected stops of the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup and other events where you’ll see him back in action between the tapes.


Phil’s been living in Greece for just over 2 years now and has found himself at the core of the mtb community over there. Along with pushing his own riding, he’s eager to help grow the Greek scene. That being said together we’d like to welcome aboard young Socratis Zotos and Giorgos Panagopoulos. Keep your eyes peeling for these talented shredders.


bigquotesI couldn’t be happier to announce I’ll be back on Propain running my own program for 2021 and beyond. Propain has been a massive part of my career from 2016 to 2018 with growing with the company to my first podium and many stand out moments. Such a genuine group of guys and girls there putting love into creating bikes for people just like themselves. I’m pretty stoked to be back on the same page and be in a position to support and be supported by a brand that I believe in. Propain offering me the freedom to do whatever I like and also bring in talented riders Socratis Zotos and Giorgos Panagopoulos has really got me excited and my creative senses tingling. That being said I’m still going to be following and focusing on the full world cup season and other events just with my own twist. Can’t wait to get stuck into it. Phil Atwill


Home
Athens, Greece

Origin
Berkhamsted, UK

Age
26

Other Hobbys
Gymnastics, Moto, digging and stroking cats
Favorite kind of bike
Depends on the session but trail bike normally ticks the box

Favorite place to ride
Pelion, North Greece

Favorite World cup track
Val di Sole

2021 resolution
Stay true to myself, have fun go fast and make some good content with some good c*nts.


bigquotesImagine you have a great girlfriend, you are the perfect match, but some crazy external circumstances make you break up and each one goes its own way. Without going into details but that pretty much describes what happened when Phil left Propain. None of us was happy. Fast forward two years, different circumstances and hey, we are back together. Happy days - welcome home Phil! Robert Krauss, CEO


The whole Propain Crew is stoked to have Phil Atwill in its rider rooster again and looks forward to the upcoming projects together.

Welcome back, Phil!

Enough talking, here is some unseen and old re-edited footage thanks to Tom Caldwell:


Also, make sure to follow Phil on his social media channels:

Instagram
Facebook
YouTube


Photos by:

Kat Georgudis
Boris Beyer

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Propain Phil Atwill


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
63108 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
60764 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57004 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55218 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
45190 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
42803 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40223 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
38265 views

43 Comments

  • 51 0
 Phil the comments section Atwill folks.....
  • 6 2
 plz get out. Tnx Big Grin
  • 14 0
 I'm just glad its not Propainganda
  • 1 0
 Back on the rooster. What's better than one rocker linkage?
  • 3 1
 Phil definitely has a propainsity for loyalty to former sponsors
  • 2 1
 The puns are putting me in propain
  • 4 0
 Will Phil Atwill Fulfill his will ?
  • 16 0
 When does that ever happen? A rider returns to a brand after leaving. Super stoked for both parties. Phil is a great bloke and Propain makes some killer bikes.
  • 8 0
 Jared Graves - Yeti Brook MacDonald - Mondraker Just saying. Some brands and riders just mesh well together I guess!
  • 1 0
 Didn't Lopes return to Ibis recently?
  • 9 0
 Just reading the below lets you know why he wanted back in, such a rad company with beautiful bikes

"Imagine you have a great girlfriend, you are the perfect match, but some crazy external circumstances make you break up and each one goes its own way. Without going into details but that pretty much describes what happened when Phil left Propain. None of us was happy. Fast forward two years, different circumstances and hey, we are back together. Happy days - welcome home Phil!— Robert Krauss, CEO"
  • 7 0
 So happy to see this but secretly wanted him on the Cathro privateer team
  • 1 0
 I can imagine running cameos where Phil forgets to make any pit arrangements and shows up to talk Cathro into letting him squat in his tent.
  • 8 1
 I still don't understand what "free athlete" means....
  • 3 1
 I'm guessing they don't pay him. But I could just be reaching.
  • 6 0
 I am guessing it means that they sponsor him, but he isnt in their official world cup team.
  • 1 0
 @PaulBoettig: If so, "free athlete" probably isn't the most accurate description.
  • 3 0
 i mean it seemed fairly clear what the deal is, hes with the brand but running his own racing programe and media, probably gets his own seperate budget (maybe a wage) and he does his thing
  • 7 0
 From what they were saying, its just his own program. So still supported but not factory WC team and therefore has more flexibility to do other stuff like video projects, outside events etc. Think Yoann Barelli or Mitch Ropelato type program but with a bit more racing focus...
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: yup - struggle for the $$$$.
  • 5 0
 It means Phil is in prison and Propain tries to bail him out. #freephil
  • 1 0
 It means that Ben Reid gets to maintain his sanity.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he's sponsored pro but not just for racing?
  • 2 0
 The people's champion! Wish him all the best! Plus, Ben Reid can keep his sanity.
  • 2 0
 Is digging and stroking the cat a European euphemism for sex?? haha Gotta love Phil
  • 1 0
 is there a clinical term for bottom bracket sniffing?
  • 1 0
 Hell no! He just loves diggin' n pussys...
  • 1 0
 Edit track.. Ill Al Skratch 'Don't shut down on a player' remix.

mzboombap1.bandcamp.com/track/ill-al-skratch-dont-shut-down-on-a-player-remix
  • 1 0
 Good luck Phil. I hope he does every round and get some good results, he's shown he can get on the podium and be awesome to watch while doing it.
  • 3 1
 This bike looks like another candidate for a Knolly lawsuit
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah. Also hyped for the 2 young lads. Bright future ahead.
  • 1 0
 The first Greek riders to be on a factory team if im not mistaken
  • 1 0
 Reminds me when Joe Barnes left Orange for Canyon before returning to the obviousness
  • 1 0
 He's giving that frame a proper snow!
  • 7 0
 Perfect cunni-link-us in the 2nd shot.
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: gracias, tio fella
  • 1 0
 FAP... the early demo version of WAP.
  • 1 0
 Propane propane propane ..
  • 1 0
 Back on a 4Bidden too. Fate.
  • 1 0
 I also like to stroke cats.. Awesome news
  • 1 0
 Called it Smile
  • 1 0
 Yeah!
  • 1 0
 Good stuff Cheers mate

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009866
Mobile Version of Website