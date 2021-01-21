Phil Atwill Returns to Propain on Free Athlete Program

I couldn’t be happier to announce I’ll be back on Propain running my own program for 2021 and beyond. Propain has been a massive part of my career from 2016 to 2018 with growing with the company to my first podium and many stand out moments. Such a genuine group of guys and girls there putting love into creating bikes for people just like themselves. I’m pretty stoked to be back on the same page and be in a position to support and be supported by a brand that I believe in. Propain offering me the freedom to do whatever I like and also bring in talented riders Socratis Zotos and Giorgos Panagopoulos has really got me excited and my creative senses tingling. That being said I’m still going to be following and focusing on the full world cup season and other events just with my own twist. Can’t wait to get stuck into it. — Phil Atwill