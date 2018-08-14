USER GENERATED

Photo Report: Hillbilly Huckfest 2018

Aug 14, 2018
by Jakub Sedivy  
Beer shower

Being used to wet and kind of cold summers in Norway I expected the same this year. After all, it's just part of it and the last Huckfest in 2016 was maybe one of the most fun and at the same time muddiest mountain bike experiences I have had.

This summer has been different though. The sun has been shining almost every day with the normally lush green grass turning yellow and the mud turning into dust. Simply, it has been hot, sunny and dusty in Norway for weeks.

So after talking to Makken and getting a chance to shoot at the Huckfest, I did not hesitate for long and soon found myself at the grassy field next to some of the biggest jumps and simple T bar lift in Ål in Hallingdal about 200kms from Oslo. The sun was shining and hot.

The Hillbilly Huckfest is a 4 day festival in a stunning Norwegian countryside. It is a friendly gathering of bikers with some fun contests, local trail shuttles, bike tours, sick parties and indeed the Dark Fest sessions by some of the best freeride bikers in the world.

Summer in Norway. Not Always rainy and cold What more to ask for dirt beer bikes and cold beer. Ambulance on a standby
Summer in Norway. Not always rainy and cold! What more to ask for, dirt, bikes and cold beer. Ambulance on a standby Smile

T Bar high five
T Bar high five Makken!


huck to flat comp
The crowd was supportive and appreciative as always. The bigger air and harder landing the louder the cheers. Hillbilly Huck to Flat session/contest! Build a kicker next to an access dirt road. Round up the crew and see who can fly further (and land harder)! entertainment guaranteed.

Dust train
Norway has been dusty and hot this summer.

Beer shower
Andreu Lacondeguy in the midst of the beer shower!

The Hot dog kicker
The big gap on the Dark Fest line. Sam Reynolds and Makken show how it is done during one of the evening sessions.

The boys riding the T Bar lift back to the top for another session
Sam Reynolds heading the session train up for another lap.

The session train fully under steam (and dust)

one of the many rider trains during the evening sessions
And the train keeps rolling...

Whip off session
The whip off session/contest in the sunshine

The perfect Hillbilly combo shirts beer bikes and sunshine
Beer, sunshine, trucks, lumberjack shirts and whips. Perfect mix.

Mads "Makken" Haugen hitting the final kicker in style.

Name the trick
Sam Reynolds showing off for the crowd on the final kicker

train
The Czech crew did not stay behind and pulled off some crowd appreciation.

Look at me Top Gun style move
The Top Gun Maverick move performed by the Czechs. The upside down stare.

Oh those eyes
Big eyes and 100% concentration!

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Fiete Jehde practicing.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
A moment of chill and planning between the rides.

Honza Spika checking out the big gap.

I have never seen Norway being so dusty but it made up for a super fun times.
This year's hot and dry summer had turned the common mud into proper dust.

Part of Clunker race starting field

The happy finishers of Clunkers DH race Hillbilly style

Paralel slalom
Dual slalom Norwegian style. Andreu on course

Evening parties
Concerts

Evening Party
Parties and movie nights. Nothing was missing and the atmosphere was perfect.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 This looks like what my wedding should have looked like.

Post a Comment



