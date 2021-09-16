Throwback Thursday: 22 Classic Mountain Bikes - IAA Mobility 2021

Sep 16, 2021
by Ralf Hauser  
I have always had a soft spot for classic bikes, and really, who doesn't. The History of Mountain Biking was an exhibit at IAA Mobility, featuring 22 bikes from the past decades. Julia Dobler from Bergstolz magazine helped carry together (or beg some collectors to separate from their prize possessions for a while) some iconic bikes and components for us to drool over.

Special thanks go to Peter Hopf, Thai Do, Bastian Dietz, Guenther Schoberth-Schwingenstein, Marin Bikes, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, Rocky Mountain, Scott Sports SA and Specialized Bicycle Components, to let us travel back in time for a bit.


1979 Breezer
Joe Breezer's heritage. One of the forefathers of mountain biking.





1981 Specialized Stumpjumper

Unfortunately, not the original '81 components, but still cool.

Stumpjumper equals history.



1982 Centurion Country







1987 Marin Muirwoods






1987 Centurion Lhasa Kathmandu







1989 Team Marin



I think the earliest RockShox Mag 21 is from 1993. Nevertheless, a quite advanced fork for the time with hydraulic damping.


1990 Klein Rascal







1992 Specialized Epic Ultimate

The titanium lugs were made at Merlin Metal Works but it was bonded to the carbon tubes at Specialized.

The Specialized FSX Future Shock with titanium and carbon had up to 63.5mm of travel.





1992/93 Carraro Husky 499







1992 AMP Research B2 (Mongoose Amplifier)

AMP's, or better said Horst Leitner's, design is iconic, even if it was a noodle of a design and had a tendency to break under hard use.


The link that made such a big splash for full-suspension designs: the Horst Link.

The original B2 had a custom coil shock installed, but Risse's air shock was such a clean design.

The AMP F1 linkage fork with 63.5mm of travel.



1993 Manitou FS

Manitou mastermind Doug Bradbury also dreamed up this full-suspension bike.

Even the stem was a piece of art.


Another gem: Paul's rear derailleur.





1995 Marin Titanium F.R.S.


135mm of rear wheel travel.




1995 AMP Research B3 (KTM Race Line)




It didn't work great, but the AMP D1 was one of the first lightweight disc brakes on the market.




1995 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR


Fox Alps air shock.




1996 Corratec Grizzly Bow 202 Team




Obviously, disc brakes were still too modern for most forks at the time.


Corratec was one of the driving forces behind the design of the semi-slick tires.



1997 Centurion No Pogo

1996 was the first year of the No Pogo. They are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.





1998 GT Zaskar Team


GT's legendary Triple Triangle design.

Shimano XTR V-brakes with parallelogram brake pad actuation.




2000 Scott Intoxica Pro




You were able to adjust the seat angle on the dome.


2001 Rocky Mountain RM7

This was Tarek Rasouli's actual ride.

Tarek signed it years later.

The Marzocchi Monster T. Doesn't get much bigger than this, except for the Super Monster T with 300mm of travel.


2002 Hot Chili SLite




Magura's fork with dual crown.

Decked out with super light Tune parts.




2002 Scott High Octane


Seat angle adjustments.

You could rotate the sleeve for a change of head angle.


Travel and angle adjustments galore.



2004 Scott Genius MC10 Frischknecht Edition

Thomas Frischknecht won the Marathon Worlds in 2003 on one of these.


TwinLoc shock.



23 Comments

  • 5 0
 If you haven't learned to ride on a bike from this era...you missed out some serious greatness. The hardware weights more than full bikes these days, the tires...2'' was huge, and they stems and bars are just ridiculous. Sorry but you missed out. Oh and dont forget the sound of a shopping cart being pushed down a staircase the entire ride. MISSED OUT!!!!
  • 2 0
 Back then, these bikes were all dream bikes to me but I was just a kid mowing lawns to earn some cash to upgrade out of my Huffy.
  • 1 0
 Doubt this will get me anywhere, but does anyone know of a Specialized Epic Ultimate frame or complete bike for sale? I have the Carbon/Ti FSX fork in brand new condition and have been looking for the frame for ages!
  • 2 0
 Those 80s frames are so clean! I still hate under-chainstay mounted u-brakes though, at least from a maintenance standpoint.
  • 1 0
 U brakes. My 1988 Kuwahara Sierra Grande had them ... weren't too bad for maintenance.
  • 3 0
 MONSTER T Smile Smile Smile Smile Smile what a fork !
  • 1 0
 No proflex or trek Y bikes. LOL! My buddy raced for Klein back in the day and I always drooled on his Rascal.
  • 1 0
 I still have my Red K2 Proflex with a Noleen rear end!
  • 1 0
 No Cannondale V bike ? Shame.
Or GT LTS ?
Lovely bikes. Ace to see the Zaskar
  • 1 0
 How many brands did Verlicchi make their frames for? Sintesi, Iron Horse, Carraro, Kona. Any otters?
  • 1 0
 My first bike was a Stumpjumper, and I think it might have been a 1981 model. Surprised at the slack headtube.
  • 1 0
 Those were the days! Had a 88 Wicked Fat Chance. Still one of my favorites.
  • 2 0
 so good. love these.
  • 1 0
 I don't think the cranks on the 1981 SJ are period correct
  • 1 0
 I think that's correct ... it mentioned rear derailleur wasn't original either.
  • 1 0
 @njcbps: is the Spesh not an anniversary re-pop with contemporary parts (from the re-release date)?

Edit - yes. 2007 re-issue.

www.hotpursuit-cycles.co.uk/2014/01/17/specialized-stumpjumper-classic
  • 1 0
 Man, those old URT's were ALL Pogo, talk about misleading marketing!
  • 1 0
 Some incredible bikes there.
  • 1 0
 Some of those bikes are still cooler then some of the nEw bikes
  • 1 0
 Someone get that Carrero an idler pulley!
  • 1 0
 Mech on that Manitou is a Proshift, not a Paul
  • 1 0
 漂亮！
  • 1 0
 AGREE!

Post a Comment



