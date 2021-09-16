Throwback Thursday: 22 Classic Mountain Bikes - IAA Mobility 2021

1979 Breezer

Joe Breezer's heritage. One of the forefathers of mountain biking.

1981 Specialized Stumpjumper

Unfortunately, not the original '81 components, but still cool.

Stumpjumper equals history.

1982 Centurion Country

1987 Marin Muirwoods

1987 Centurion Lhasa Kathmandu

1989 Team Marin

I think the earliest RockShox Mag 21 is from 1993. Nevertheless, a quite advanced fork for the time with hydraulic damping.

1990 Klein Rascal

1992 Specialized Epic Ultimate

The titanium lugs were made at Merlin Metal Works but it was bonded to the carbon tubes at Specialized.

The Specialized FSX Future Shock with titanium and carbon had up to 63.5mm of travel.

1992/93 Carraro Husky 499

1992 AMP Research B2 (Mongoose Amplifier)

AMP's, or better said Horst Leitner's, design is iconic, even if it was a noodle of a design and had a tendency to break under hard use.

The link that made such a big splash for full-suspension designs: the Horst Link.

The original B2 had a custom coil shock installed, but Risse's air shock was such a clean design.

The AMP F1 linkage fork with 63.5mm of travel.

1993 Manitou FS

Manitou mastermind Doug Bradbury also dreamed up this full-suspension bike.

Even the stem was a piece of art.

Another gem: Paul's rear derailleur.

1995 Marin Titanium F.R.S.

135mm of rear wheel travel.

1995 AMP Research B3 (KTM Race Line)

It didn't work great, but the AMP D1 was one of the first lightweight disc brakes on the market.

1995 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR

Fox Alps air shock.

1996 Corratec Grizzly Bow 202 Team

Obviously, disc brakes were still too modern for most forks at the time.

Corratec was one of the driving forces behind the design of the semi-slick tires.

1997 Centurion No Pogo

1996 was the first year of the No Pogo. They are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

1998 GT Zaskar Team

GT's legendary Triple Triangle design.

Shimano XTR V-brakes with parallelogram brake pad actuation.

2000 Scott Intoxica Pro

You were able to adjust the seat angle on the dome.

2001 Rocky Mountain RM7

This was Tarek Rasouli's actual ride.

Tarek signed it years later.

The Marzocchi Monster T. Doesn't get much bigger than this, except for the Super Monster T with 300mm of travel.

2002 Hot Chili SLite

Magura's fork with dual crown.

Decked out with super light Tune parts.

2002 Scott High Octane

Seat angle adjustments.

You could rotate the sleeve for a change of head angle.

Travel and angle adjustments galore.

2004 Scott Genius MC10 Frischknecht Edition

Thomas Frischknecht won the Marathon Worlds in 2003 on one of these.

TwinLoc shock.

I have always had a soft spot for classic bikes, and really, who doesn't. The History of Mountain Biking was an exhibit at IAA Mobility, featuring 22 bikes from the past decades. Julia Dobler from Bergstolz magazine helped carry together (or beg some collectors to separate from their prize possessions for a while) some iconic bikes and components for us to drool over.Special thanks go to Peter Hopf, Thai Do, Bastian Dietz, Guenther Schoberth-Schwingenstein, Marin Bikes, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, Rocky Mountain, Scott Sports SA and Specialized Bicycle Components, to let us travel back in time for a bit.