Throwback Thursday: 22 Classic Mountain Bikes - IAA Mobility 2021

I have always had a soft spot for classic bikes, and really, who doesn't. The History of Mountain Biking was an exhibit at IAA Mobility, featuring 22 bikes from the past decades. Julia Dobler from Bergstolz magazine helped carry together (or beg some collectors to separate from their prize possessions for a while) some iconic bikes and components for us to drool over.
Special thanks go to Peter Hopf, Thai Do, Bastian Dietz, Guenther Schoberth-Schwingenstein, Marin Bikes, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, Rocky Mountain, Scott Sports SA and Specialized Bicycle Components, to let us travel back in time for a bit. 1979 Breezer1981 Specialized Stumpjumper1982 Centurion Country1987 Marin Muirwoods1987 Centurion Lhasa Kathmandu1989 Team Marin1990 Klein Rascal1992 Specialized Epic Ultimate1992/93 Carraro Husky 4991992 AMP Research B2 (Mongoose Amplifier)1993 Manitou FS1995 Marin Titanium F.R.S.1995 AMP Research B3 (KTM Race Line)1995 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR1996 Corratec Grizzly Bow 202 Team1997 Centurion No Pogo1998 GT Zaskar Team2000 Scott Intoxica Pro2001 Rocky Mountain RM72002 Hot Chili SLite2002 Scott High Octane2004 Scott Genius MC10 Frischknecht Edition
23 Comments
Or GT LTS ?
Lovely bikes. Ace to see the Zaskar
Edit - yes. 2007 re-issue.
www.hotpursuit-cycles.co.uk/2014/01/17/specialized-stumpjumper-classic
