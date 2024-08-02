Historic Year for the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship

PRESS RELEASE: FMBA
The 2024 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) has been a landmark season in the world of Slopestyle, as women took on Diamond Level courses and competed at all four SWC events. The significant change increased the prize money fund to $500,000 CAD, equally distributed between the men’s and women’s categories, marking a major milestone for the sport. Robin Goomes Writing HERstory in Rotorua
History was made at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Rotorua, where Robin Goomes triumphed on home soil as the first female winner of a SWC Slopestyle competition. With an impressive 90.75 points in her first run, Goomes showcased her skills and camaraderie by sharing a celebratory lap with silver medalist Harriet Burbidge-Smith. Caroline Buchanan joined them on the podium, further highlighting the event’s significance for women in the sport. This historic event celebrated a new chapter of inclusive mountain biking, with high emotions and overwhelming support from spectators and athletes alike. Alma Wiggberg’s Remarkable Season
After missing the first event due to a shoulder injury, 21-year-old Alma Wiggberg from Sweden had a triumphant start to her career at SWC events at Crankworx Cairns. Combining innovation and control, Wiggberg won her first Slopestyle World Championship gold, captivating the crowd and pushing her competitors to new heights. At Crankworx Innsbruck, Robin Goomes secured her second SWC gold, raising the stakes for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. However, Wiggberg was not to be outdone, delivering an 89.90-point score at Crankworx Whistler’s Red Bull Joyride to claim another victory, resulting in her being tied for points with Robin Goomes, unable to attend the final event due to an injury.First Women's Slopestyle World Champion
While Robin Goomes and Alma Wiggberg each secured two gold medals, it was Shealen Reno who was crowned the first-ever female overall Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion at Red Bull Joyride. Reno’s consistent performance and multiple podiums throughout the season earned her this prestigious title.David Godziek’s Outstanding Season
In the men’s field, David Godziek had an impeccable season. After years of competing in Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship events and regularly reaching the podium, the Polish rider secured his first SWC gold medal at Crankworx Cairns. Godziek’s winning streak continued throughout the season, earning him three Diamond Level event victories, the Triple Crown of Slopestyle, and the overall Slopestyle World Champion title. His precision, innovation, and consistency were on full display, particularly in front of 35,000 spectators at Whistler.
The men’s SWC season, shortened to three events due to the athlete’s withdrawal in Rotorua, saw Emil Johansson - last year’s Triple Triple winner - taking second place in Cairns and third in Innsbruck. An unfortunate crash in practice forced Johansson to withdraw from the final competition Red Bull Joyride, leaving the battle for gold to other riders. Timothé (Tim) Bringer from France secured a podium spot at every event, earning the 2nd spot in the overall SWC standings. Erik Fedko, a fan favorite, achieved consistent results throughout the season earned him the 3rd.Setting Up the Field for 2025
The top two female and top five male athletes of the 2024 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship have secured prequalification for the 2025 season. Shealen Reno, Robin Goomes and Alma Wiggberg will join David Godziek, Tim Bringer, Erik Fedko, Lucas Huppert, and Emil Johansson in being prequalified for all SWC events next year. The FMB Gold Cup: A New Gateway to Diamond Level Events
This year, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) introduced the new FMB Gold Cup, a crucial steppingstone for athletes aiming to reach the sport’s pinnacle. Each rider’s top three Gold Event results count towards their Gold Cup score. The season’s Gold Cup winner will prequalify for all 2025 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship events, while riders ranked second to fourth will receive a “Golden Ticket” to one of the 2025 Diamond Level SWC events. With two more Gold Level events in August, the current standings could still see significant changes, setting the stage for an exciting 2025 season.
The 2024 season has been one for the books, with unprecedented achievements and a stronger push towards inclusivity and excellence in mountain biking. The future looks bright for the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship as it continues to evolve and inspire. Stay tuned at @fmbworldtour
