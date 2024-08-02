Historic Year for the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship

The women's first ever Slopestyle World Championship event at Crankworx Rotorua. (c) Clint Trahan

PRESS RELEASE: FMBA

Robin Goomes Writing HERstory in Rotorua

Alma Wiggberg’s Remarkable Season

Celebrating her run at Red Bull Joyride, Alma Wiggberg crosses the finish line in front of 35.000 people in Whistler (c) Clint Trahan

First Women's Slopestyle World Champion

Shealen Reno showcased prowess and consistency since the first event of the season. (c) Clint Trahan

David Godziek’s Outstanding Season

David Godziek grabs his third gold medal at Red Bull Joyride, securing the 2024 Triple Crown of Slopestyle and the SWC overall title. (c) Rob Perry

Setting Up the Field for 2025

The FMB Gold Cup: A New Gateway to Diamond Level Events

Current leader of the Gold Cup standings, Tom Isted, will be competing in a star-studded lineup at Rheeder Slopestyle this weekend.