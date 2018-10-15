The History of YT Industries at Rampage

Redbull Rampage, the pinnacle of Mountain Biking, 21 of the worlds greatest, (or craziest) freeriders descend on a fresh venue in Utah. Over the years we have seen some crazy tricks and history being created in mountain biking. As a brand we have supported many riders competing in Rampage, every year our athlete list for rampage grows. As this year's event is rapidly approaching join us below for a look back into our history at Rampage.
2012
YT Industries joins the Rampage party with Andreu Lacondeguy. It was his second time competing at rampage and he finished in 4th place.
2013
With only Andreu on our rider list in 2013 all the focus was on him, another 4th place despite this crazy run!
2014
2014, the year we long anticipated. The past 3 years of Rampage Andreu finished 4th, barely missing the podium consistently, however in 2014 Andreu made it onto the Podium taking the win with an impressive first run score of 95.25 (Second highest winning score of all time). Watch his run here.2 YT riders on the Rampage podium for the first time, Andreu 1st, Cam Zink 2nd
2014 was also the first year 2 YT athletes stood on the podium, with Cam Zink taking 2nd place and winning the best trick with his impressive 360 drop. The drop has a flat take off and is 30-40 feet, do you fancy hitting it? Watch his run here.
2015
Storms pushed finals up a day, there was a mad scramble to finish features, session lines, and get comfortable in the canyon. Build teams continued to work tirelessly, but we saw a lot more action as riders tested out their lines in their entirety to work out the kinks. Unfortunately we also saw some injuries that have jeopardised the chances for some riders to continue and definitely left the final podium a guess.
Andreu pushed hard in his first run landing a flatspin 450 on the hip which took him to 2nd place, we’re gutted he couldn't defend his title from 2014, but happy to see him safe! Watch his run here.
This quote from Cam Zink, gives the slightest insight to what the riders go through. Its clearly not only physically exhausting, we can only begin to imagine the mental side of a crazy event like this. Massive respect to all you guys out there crushing events like this!
|I didn’t do my second run because it wasn’t worth it. We are risking our lives out here. Paul [Bas] got carted off and couldn’t feel his legs when they Care Flighted him out. My run was as it was. I mean I could have cleaned it up a hair, I could have done a little bit better but not a lot. It would have been a tiny bit better, maybe fifth, maybe fourth, but they weren’t liking what I was doing today, so it wasn’t worth risking my life. That heavy of a run, the scariest, gnarliest run I’ve ever done in my life - to do it again to maybe gain a place or two? It’s just not worth it. I’ve heard Paul is in surgery right now, but he has movement in his legs again, or feeling, I think Bizet is alright, yeah, it’s tough. It’s tough.—Cam Zink
A TRIBUTE TO A LEGEND, MCGAZZA
Unfortunately, 2015 was the last year we would see Kelly McGazza descending Rampage. The event that put the spotlight on him after his legendary backflip over the canyon in 2013, if you haven't seen it, check it here.
In February 2016 he lost his life doing what he loved, riding bikes, Ride in Paradise mate! MCGAZZA FOREVER!
|Kelly was a freerider! That is the first thing that comes in my head when we talk about him. He was a real one, always on the road on the sickest trips, just going riding and looking for a good time. I knew Kelly for a long time; the first contest I ever showed up to, he was there and it was funny because he was like five times bigger than I was. I will always remember him with a huge smile on his face and all the gear on, ready to go! He was always on it, always riding and, what is the most important thing, he was always happy and stoked to hang out. Kelly was one of those dudes that really loved the sport, he had so much passion! Always going huge and riding hard with the sickest heavy metal haircut and a huge smile on his face. There’s not many left like him and we are gonna miss him so much. It’s going to be hard to go to the places and not see the Kiwi giant walking around.—Andreu Lacondeguy
2016
2016 wasn’t filled with much fortune for us or our riders, but being invited and competing in Rampage is an incredible achievement and experience, delve into a few images from the incredible lines in the Utah desert.
2017
The rookies year, Ethan Nell grew up within sight of the Rampage venue but came into the event as a bit of an unknown after receiving a wildcard. The 20-year-old looked natural on the big mountain hits and entertained the fans on-site with a solid first run before stepping up and delivering a run that included both a flatspin 360 and a backflip on the top ridge, a suicide no- hander over the biggest drop of his line and another flatspin 360 to finish things off. The resulting score of 90.00 catapulted him into 3rd place and sent the crowd wild. Watch Ethan's run here.
Cam Zink, who won in 2010, had an incredible goose-bump inducing run that included a straight line down the chute off the top - also referred to as ‘the scar’ - and a backflip off his massive drop before the road. Sorge would be the only rider to bump him off the hot seat and push him into giving a balls-out second run. Unfortunately, when he opted to add a front flip on the last jump, it got away from him and he crashed – solidifying his second Rampage second-place finish. Watch his run here.
|I’ve made a lot of good memories out here and today at the end of the first run I was extremely emotional; I was just about tearing up at the bottom. I was just so relieved after the whole ten-day build and a lot of mental stress. Seeing my family; my four-month-old and four-year-old, my wife, my dog. But then the second run – the gloves were off. I was trying to win.—Cam Zink
2018
2018
Photos: Ale Di Lullo
