The History of YT Industries at Rampage

Kelly was a freerider! That is the first thing that comes in my head when we talk about him. He was a real one, always on the road on the sickest trips, just going riding and looking for a good time. I knew Kelly for a long time; the first contest I ever showed up to, he was there and it was funny because he was like five times bigger than I was. I will always remember him with a huge smile on his face and all the gear on, ready to go! He was always on it, always riding and, what is the most important thing, he was always happy and stoked to hang out. Kelly was one of those dudes that really loved the sport, he had so much passion! Always going huge and riding hard with the sickest heavy metal haircut and a huge smile on his face. There’s not many left like him and we are gonna miss him so much. It’s going to be hard to go to the places and not see the Kiwi giant walking around. — Andreu Lacondeguy