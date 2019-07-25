Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run

According to Bernie's brother Eric, his bike was snapped in half. “The severity of the crash makes it hard to believe the individual driving is not aware they hit someone,” Eric said. “It’s very upsetting to realize this person noticed and knew what they had done and left my brother to die on the side of the road.”



Liu said Bernie was wearing black shorts and a gray jersey. He was riding a red Aeroad Canyon bicycle similar to the one in the photo to the right.



Anyone who saw anything related to the crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-289-4760.



Andrew "Bernie" Bernstein was hit from behind by a vehicle and left with life-threatening injuries this past Saturday, June 20th. Bernstein was riding west on Arapahoe Road near Legion Park near Boulder, CO, around 4:30 pm, according to Gloria Liu, Bernstein's fiancee. Bernstein was riding by himself from Erie to Boulder, and the Colorado State Patrol is investigating.According to Liu, there were no witnesses. A motorist saw Bernstein on the side of the road and called 911. He was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital but, due to the severity of his injuries, he was then airlifted to Denver Health.Bernstein's Brother, Eric Bernstein, says that Bernie suffered severe internal injuries, multiple broken bones, and has been sedated since the crash. "Doctors have been trying to treat his internal injuries so they could get started on surgeries to repair his numerous fractures, including his vertebrae. He's stable enough for that, but by no means beyond the possibility of a life-threatening turn," said Eric.Bernstein has worked in the bike industry for years - as a journalist and in marketing at Bicycling Magazine, as a race promoter, and currently with bike PR firm True Communications. He's a mountain biker, track and road racer, and an incredibly kind and passionate individual. “He loves to ride his bike, and one of his passions was contributing to the cycling community,” Liu said. “Nothing makes him happier than to help other people, but now his life is altered and he is in an incredible amount of pain and suffering.”As Bernstein is still undergoing the many surgeries to repair his broken body, investigators are working to piece together more information on the crash from the little info there is. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said a piece of the suspect vehicle from the scene was traced back to a 2000 Dodge Ram van.“If anybody saw anything or knows how we can find the driver responsible for this, it’s not going to make his injuries any better but it will go a long way to resolving the impact it could have on the rest of his life,” Liu said. “If the driver is reading this, I would just urge him or her to come forward. Do the right thing.”All of us at Pinkbike wish Andrew the very best in healing and recovery.