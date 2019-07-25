Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run

Jul 25, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Andrew "Bernie" Bernstein was hit from behind by a vehicle and left with life-threatening injuries this past Saturday, June 20th. Bernstein was riding west on Arapahoe Road near Legion Park near Boulder, CO, around 4:30 pm, according to Gloria Liu, Bernstein's fiancee. Bernstein was riding by himself from Erie to Boulder, and the Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

According to Liu, there were no witnesses. A motorist saw Bernstein on the side of the road and called 911. He was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital but, due to the severity of his injuries, he was then airlifted to Denver Health.

Bernstein's Brother, Eric Bernstein, says that Bernie suffered severe internal injuries, multiple broken bones, and has been sedated since the crash. "Doctors have been trying to treat his internal injuries so they could get started on surgeries to repair his numerous fractures, including his vertebrae. He's stable enough for that, but by no means beyond the possibility of a life-threatening turn," said Eric.


Andrew Bernstein PC Trevor Raab


Bernstein has worked in the bike industry for years - as a journalist and in marketing at Bicycling Magazine, as a race promoter, and currently with bike PR firm True Communications. He's a mountain biker, track and road racer, and an incredibly kind and passionate individual. “He loves to ride his bike, and one of his passions was contributing to the cycling community,” Liu said. “Nothing makes him happier than to help other people, but now his life is altered and he is in an incredible amount of pain and suffering.”

As Bernstein is still undergoing the many surgeries to repair his broken body, investigators are working to piece together more information on the crash from the little info there is. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said a piece of the suspect vehicle from the scene was traced back to a 2000 Dodge Ram van.

According to Bernie's brother Eric, his bike was snapped in half. “The severity of the crash makes it hard to believe the individual driving is not aware they hit someone,” Eric said. “It’s very upsetting to realize this person noticed and knew what they had done and left my brother to die on the side of the road.”

Liu said Bernie was wearing black shorts and a gray jersey. He was riding a red Aeroad Canyon bicycle similar to the one in the photo to the right.

Anyone who saw anything related to the crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-289-4760.

“If anybody saw anything or knows how we can find the driver responsible for this, it’s not going to make his injuries any better but it will go a long way to resolving the impact it could have on the rest of his life,” Liu said. “If the driver is reading this, I would just urge him or her to come forward. Do the right thing.”

All of us at Pinkbike wish Andrew the very best in healing and recovery.

25 Comments

  • + 13
 This is awful. I hope they find the person and charge them with attempted manslaughter (or whatever the highest equivalent is in the US).

I ride on the road a fair bit, and this kind of thing really makes me want to get a set of those cycliq camera/light systems.
  • + 13
 That's horrible. And now for my unpopular opinion: I'm the only one that can hurt me out on the trails. I'll stick to the mountain bike.

This stuff happens to road cyclists entirely too often. A friend's wife was killed. Two friends hit from behind and hurt really bad. Another friend paralyzed from the waist down.

Sorry, I'll stick to singletrack.

Wishing the best for Bernie.
  • - 4
flag ReddyKilowatt (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 We say that now, but it seems that mountain biking is going through a popularity boom, and I fear there will be more and more on-trail collisions as trail usership increases.
  • + 3
 What about that one guy who was run over by an Antilope !?

Nah I do agree with you and that's why I only use my road bike on a stand for winter times.
  • + 7
 @ReddyKilowatt: I'd rather have a head on with another mtb at 15mph than take someone's truck up my rear at 70mph...
  • + 2
 Its totally true - I think that's another reason there is a rise in popularity of gravel riding. You're still essentially road riding, but have less cars around you generally
  • + 3
 Terrible tragedy. I know most of us are mountain bikers, but play safe on the roads my friends. Get a super bright rear flashers and keep doing shoulder checks to make sure the driver is starting to move over. Stick to quiet roads. There are so so so many people still driving and texting. Not how I want to die.
  • + 2
 I really do hate hearing of these stories. For me, its why I don't road bike. There are some twisted drivers on the road. On two separate occasions in western NC, I had manic motorists deliberately try and run me off the highway on my motorcycle. On my back tire, following me all the way into the shoulder, and exceeding 120mph. It was like a horror movie. It hurts a good sport, and more importantly hurts good people.
  • + 1
 Unfortunately this kind of thing happens far too often. So much so that I won't ride on the road anymore. At the end of the day it doesn't matter if I had the right of way if I'm laid up in the hospital. I hope they find the guilty party and I hope he makes a speedy recovery.
  • + 1
 People who hit and run should be left cooking in the middle of nowhere under blasting sun. Been happening over and over in France, and makes me feel like stopping riding my road bike.
  • + 2
 What kind of person is so miserable to do that? I wish Andrew the very best. Keep strong bro.
  • + 3
 A bright red bike @ 4-5pm would be visible to anyone paying attention.
  • + 2
 On a straight road, nonetheless.
  • + 1
 Why's it matter what color shirt he was wearing? Is it because a distracted driver has a hard time seeing ... anything?
  • + 5
 That's in there in hopes that someone saw something and can help.
  • + 4
 Because it might be useful for people who are potential witnesses.
  • + 2
 @ReddyKilowatt: Good point. Still, I hope this doesn't turn into another blame the cyclist for wearing dark clothes thing.
  • + 1
 Deleted.
  • + 1
 @srjacobs: Saturday June 20th. 4:30pm
  • + 1
 @danielsapp: Thanks!
  • + 2
 Cameras on road bikes will be a new norm.
  • + 1
 I've bought them (headlight and taillight camera) but still haven't worked them into my "pre-ride flow". Keeping everything charged up is just a little too complicated still; just need to form some new habits. But I do want to get a custom jersey made, bright yellow, with a big head-on picture of an old-school DSLR that says "SMILE! YOU'RE ON CAMERA!".
  • + 1
 Phil Gaimon just made a video about this issue...
youtu.be/yQO4Dnlwcg0
  • + 1
 In most cases the driver was on the phone, drunk, or illegal.
  • + 1
 Best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery.

