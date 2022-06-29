HKT Protect Releases Primeval Illustration Collab

Jun 29, 2022
by HKT Products Ltd  

What happens when you let Joel Long of Primeval Illustration loose with his own range of frame protection?

The Holy Grail is an HKT Protect collaboration with Primeval Illustration, a UK-based digital artist. Joel is the artist behind some of HKT Protect's most popular designs and has been responsible for working with athletes like Vero Sandler, Wyn Masters, and Ali Clarkson to turn their frame protection dreams into reality… now it’s his turn.

This kit embodies Joel's religious-like love of all things mountain biking. From the gentle reminder to SEND IT through to the angel carrying a chainsaw, this frame protection kit will transform any bike.


Available now at hktproducts.co.uk
Photo Credit: Tom Wilson

20 Comments

  • 53 0
 The devil is in the details!
  • 1 1
 underrated comment
  • 16 0
 I need a much larger version of these to put on my chapel (garage) windows.
  • 1 0
 We're sure that can be arranged...
  • 1 0
 @HookitProducts: I'd second this!
  • 6 0
 This is outrageously hilarious. I want them for everything.
  • 5 0
 I just want the "The Trails are my Church" as a sticker
  • 2 0
 Shoot us an email and we can just look at printing those off for you
  • 1 0
 Or shirt!
  • 6 2
 Biden needs to put some of these on his bike to keep it from scratching when he dismounts. I think he’s pretty religious.
  • 2 0
 Not even this frame kit could save somebody from toe clips! haha
  • 6 2
 I want the church of Satan version..........
  • 4 0
 Hallelujah
  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing this Pinkbike and big ups to Joel at Primeval for the crazy talented design work. Keep um' peeled as there's still 3 more kits to drop in the coming weeks!
  • 3 0
 The nerd I used to be gets a nice Warhammer 40000 feel from this...
  • 2 0
 Going to church=Listening in the Transition
  • 2 0
 My prayers have been answered!
  • 2 0
 Decking out the dirt church pew
  • 3 1
 lol wut
  • 1 0
 Blessed are the trail builders.





