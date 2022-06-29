HKT Protect Releases Primeval Illustration Collab

What happens when you let Joel Long of Primeval Illustration loose with his own range of frame protection?
The Holy Grail is an HKT Protect collaboration with Primeval Illustration, a UK-based digital artist. Joel is the artist behind some of HKT Protect's most popular designs and has been responsible for working with athletes like Vero Sandler, Wyn Masters, and Ali Clarkson to turn their frame protection dreams into reality… now it’s his turn.
This kit embodies Joel's religious-like love of all things mountain biking. From the gentle reminder to SEND IT through to the angel carrying a chainsaw, this frame protection kit will transform any bike.
Available now at hktproducts.co.uk
Photo Credit: Tom Wilson
20 Comments