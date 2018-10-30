PRESS RELEASES

Öhlins Cleared to Fix Recalled RXF 36 & 34 Air forks

Oct 30, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Back in September, Öhlins discovered that it was possible for the air caps on some RXF 36 and 34 forks to unwind and part company with the fork crown. Öhlins and Specialized (who featured those forks on their 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo) published a stop-ride recall and set to work on a permanent fix to get affected customers up and running.

It wasn't easy, because the top cap fix had to pass a number of tests before Öhlins and government officials could sign off on it. This week, the links to obtain vouchers and parts are active, so Öhlins RFX owners can have their forks updated at official service centers. The Öhlins press release text and links can be found below:

Öhlins Announces How and Where to Send Recalled RXF 36 and 34 Forks

The safety and reliability of our products is a top priority for us. We have identified a potential problem with Öhlins RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on some Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles. The products were sold between January 2016 through September 2018.

Ohlins RXF 34
We have received some reports of the air cartridge abruptly springing out of the fork stanchion tube, posing fall and injury risks to the rider. We initiated a voluntary report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) and are working closely with them on a press release announcing the recall shortly.

We are advising customers globally who have purchased Öhlins RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks, including those installed as original equipment on Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles, to immediately stop riding and bring them to an Öhlins, Specialized or other authorized dealer to receive the repair.

Ohlins RXF 34

After a repair have been made, customers can register for a voucher at ohlins.com/recall giving them, free of charge, materials for a full service (labor not included) and a soon to be released performance upgrade to the RXF 36.

We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our customers, but it is critically important to us to do everything we can ensure that our products are safe and reliable.

Torkel Sintorn, General Manager MTB Öhlins Racing AB

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
129493 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
113329 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
72162 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
64476 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
51841 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
48435 views
Going Deep: Inside Fox's GRIP2 Damper
45260 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
44224 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 I think canyon should make a spectral with an Öhlins fork, a canecreek shock and a crank bros dropper post just for the lolz
Any ideas for the wheels ?
  • + 3
 Crankbrothers again
  • + 1
 @zede The bike you can only stare at it when you're lucky enough to stand next to it.
  • + 2
 Did anyone else catch the vagueness of the details to get the fix and what the fix is? Also the thought of a free service is nice, but they're pretty much covering the charge for a seal kit and wipers, the labor is the more expensive part. Seems kinda half baked but the thought is appreciated. The "soon to be released performance upgrade" better be completely hashed out or they might've really damaged their reputation.
  • + 3
 The amount of money that Öhlins lost over this must be ridiculous, and all that for just a lock tight it and torque it down to spec fix.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025095
Mobile Version of Website