Öhlins Cleared to Fix Recalled RXF 36 & 34 Air forks

Back in September, Öhlins discovered that it was possible for the air caps on some RXF 36 and 34 forks to unwind and part company with the fork crown. Öhlins and Specialized (who featured those forks on their 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo) published a stop-ride recall and set to work on a permanent fix to get affected customers up and running.
It wasn't easy, because the top cap fix had to pass a number of tests before Öhlins and government officials could sign off on it. This week, the links to obtain vouchers and parts are active, so Öhlins RFX owners can have their forks updated at official service centers. The Öhlins press release text and links can be found below:
Öhlins Announces How and Where to Send Recalled RXF 36 and 34 Forks
The safety and reliability of our products is a top priority for us. We have identified a potential problem with Öhlins RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on some Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles. The products were sold between January 2016 through September 2018.
We have received some reports of the air cartridge abruptly springing out of the fork stanchion tube, posing fall and injury risks to the rider. We initiated a voluntary report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) and are working closely with them on a press release announcing the recall shortly.
We are advising customers globally who have purchased Öhlins RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks, including those installed as original equipment on Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles, to immediately stop riding and bring them to an Öhlins, Specialized or other authorized dealer to receive the repair.
After a repair have been made, customers can register for a voucher at ohlins.com/recall
giving them, free of charge, materials for a full service (labor not included) and a soon to be released performance upgrade to the RXF 36.
We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our customers, but it is critically important to us to do everything we can ensure that our products are safe and reliable.
Torkel Sintorn, General Manager MTB Öhlins Racing AB
