Öhlins Cleared to Fix Recalled RXF 36 & 34 Air forks

Back in September, Öhlins discovered that it was possible for the air caps on some RXF 36 and 34 forks to unwind and part company with the fork crown. Öhlins and Specialized (who featured those forks on their 2017 Stumpjumper, Enduro and Fuse and the 2018 Stumpjumper, Enduro, Levo) published a stop-ride recall and set to work on a permanent fix to get affected customers up and running.



It wasn't easy, because the top cap fix had to pass a number of tests before Öhlins and government officials could sign off on it. This week, the links to obtain vouchers and parts are active, so Öhlins RFX owners can have their forks updated at official service centers. The Öhlins press release text and links can be found below:

Öhlins Announces How and Where to Send Recalled RXF 36 and 34 Forks

The safety and reliability of our products is a top priority for us. We have identified a potential problem with Öhlins RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on some Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles. The products were sold between January 2016 through September 2018.