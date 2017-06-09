Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks



Öhlins Racing announced today that they’re releasing three new suspension products—a coil-sprung 29er fork, an air-sprung version of their 27.5 RXF fork and a lightweight coil-spring series for rear shocks.





RXF 36 COIL

The RXF 36 Coil is the newest addition to the Öhlins fork range. With TTX damping technology and a steel coil spring, it’s basically the front-end equivalent of Öhlins TTX 22 M rear shock.



Öhlins is targeting the RXF at the set-it-and-forget-it crowd of riders who just want to drop in the right weight of coil spring, fine tune sag and ride.



You can open up the fork and adjust the travel on the RXF 36 Coil, from 160 millimeters on down to 110 millimeters of travel. According to Öhlins, the external preload adjuster and floating spring piston design allow the fork’s ride height to be fine-tuned, without (says Öhlins) reducing small-bump sensitivity. The company also claims that the absence of air seals makes for extremely low friction and a super smooth early stroke.







Key Features of the RXF 36 Coil

*TTX 22 - Öhlins twin-tube damper for parallel oil flow. Includes external adjusters for high and low-speed compression, and low-speed rebound damping.

*Coil technology – Low friction and consistent performance hit after hit.

*Exchangeable springs – Allows the rider to find the ideal spring for maximum performance.

*External preload adjuster – Fine-tune your ride height









RXF 36 27.5

Öhlins is also releasing a new 27.5-specific version of their RXF 36. The company concedes that the fork doesn’t look a whole lot different than its 29er sibling, but contends that the distinctions on the trail are legit. The RXF 36 27.5’’ is available in stroke options up to 170 mm.



The damping system is, again, based on Ohlin’s twin-tube TTX platform. The company claims that the end result is a fork that is initially smooth, stays high in its travel and is capable of absorbing big hits. The fork’s three-chamber air spring allows you to tweak the fork’s progressivity, ‘on the fly’.



Key features of the RXF 36 27.5

*TTX22 - Twin tube damper for parallel oil flow.

*External adjusters for low and high-speed compression damping and low-speed rebound damping.

*Ramp-up chamber - A 3rd air chamber that controls the progressiveness of the air spring.

*Floating wheel shaft – MX-style wheel shaft. Holds you wheel in place without causing extra friction by forcing the fork legs together









