Vorsprung Announces Smashpot Coil Conversion Kits for Öhlins RFX36 m.2

Yes, we are aware that Öhlins has/had a coil version of this fork. Due to Öhlins experiencing challenges with their supply chain and discontinuing their coil fork for the foreseeable future, we received a number of requests to create a Smashpot fitment for the RXF36.
The Smashpot Coil Conversion System
allows you to convert your fork from an air spring to a coil spring system for ultimate bump-eating capability and ground-hugging grip. The performance benefits of coil are clear: low friction, improved mid-stroke support and consistency. If you want outright performance from your fork, the Smashpot is your ticket.
We have also had a number of requests for the Secus air spring upgrade
for the RXF36, however due to the stock Öhlins spring design, the Secus is not compatible.
For those not
on Öhlins forks who are unsure whether a coil or air upgrade is best suited to their needs, check out this article here
.
Details:
• Compatible with the Öhlins RFX36 m.2 (other models TBC)
• 11 spring rates available (instead of 6) for riders weighing from 45kg (100lbs) to 125kg (275lbs)
• Available in a whole kit or as parts (topcaps, footstud) if you're switching forks.
• Purchase from your nearest Vorsprung Dealer
or our website
.
The Smashpot is also available for:
• Rockshox Pike, Lyrik & Zeb
• Fox 36 & 38
• Marzocchi Z1 (2019+)
• DVO Onyx SCPlease see our website for full compatibility.www.vorsprungsuspension.com
Instagram: @VorsprungSuspension
