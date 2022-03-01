close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Vorsprung Announces Smashpot Coil Conversion Kits for Öhlins RFX36 m.2

Mar 1, 2022
by Vorsprung Suspension  

PRESS RELEASE: Vorsprung Suspension

Yes, we are aware that Öhlins has/had a coil version of this fork. Due to Öhlins experiencing challenges with their supply chain and discontinuing their coil fork for the foreseeable future, we received a number of requests to create a Smashpot fitment for the RXF36.

The Smashpot Coil Conversion System allows you to convert your fork from an air spring to a coil spring system for ultimate bump-eating capability and ground-hugging grip. The performance benefits of coil are clear: low friction, improved mid-stroke support and consistency. If you want outright performance from your fork, the Smashpot is your ticket.

We have also had a number of requests for the Secus air spring upgrade for the RXF36, however due to the stock Öhlins spring design, the Secus is not compatible.

For those not on Öhlins forks who are unsure whether a coil or air upgrade is best suited to their needs, check out this article here.



Details:
• Compatible with the Öhlins RFX36 m.2 (other models TBC)
• 11 spring rates available (instead of 6) for riders weighing from 45kg (100lbs) to 125kg (275lbs)
• Available in a whole kit or as parts (topcaps, footstud) if you're switching forks.
• Purchase from your nearest Vorsprung Dealer or our website.


The Smashpot is also available for:
• Rockshox Pike, Lyrik & Zeb
• Fox 36 & 38
• Marzocchi Z1 (2019+)
• DVO Onyx SC

Please see our website for full compatibility.
www.vorsprungsuspension.com

Instagram: @VorsprungSuspension

Photos: Rob Perry



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Vorsprung


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
52207 views
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
49347 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
45193 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
42758 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
38129 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
37732 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
33267 views
Spotted: Mondraker is Testing a Summum DH Bike with a Bolt-On Idler
29459 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007516
Mobile Version of Website