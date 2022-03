Vorsprung Announces Smashpot Coil Conversion Kits for Öhlins RFX36 m.2

PRESS RELEASE: Vorsprung Suspension

not





Details:

• Compatible with the Öhlins RFX36 m.2 (other models TBC)

• 11 spring rates available (instead of 6) for riders weighing from 45kg (100lbs) to 125kg (275lbs)

• Available in a whole kit or as parts (topcaps, footstud) if you're switching forks.

• Purchase from





The Smashpot is also available for:

• Rockshox Pike, Lyrik & Zeb

• Fox 36 & 38

• Marzocchi Z1 (2019+)

• DVO Onyx SC



Please see our website for full compatibility.

www.vorsprungsuspension.com



Instagram:

• Compatible with the Öhlins RFX36 m.2 (other models TBC)• 11 spring rates available (instead of 6) for riders weighing from 45kg (100lbs) to 125kg (275lbs)• Available in a whole kit or as parts (topcaps, footstud) if you're switching forks.• Purchase from your nearest Vorsprung Dealer or our website • Rockshox Pike, Lyrik & Zeb• Fox 36 & 38• Marzocchi Z1 (2019+)• DVO Onyx SCInstagram: @VorsprungSuspension

Photos: Rob Perry



Yes, we are aware that Öhlins has/had a coil version of this fork. Due to Öhlins experiencing challenges with their supply chain and discontinuing their coil fork for the foreseeable future, we received a number of requests to create a Smashpot fitment for the RXF36.The Smashpot Coil Conversion System allows you to convert your fork from an air spring to a coil spring system for ultimate bump-eating capability and ground-hugging grip. The performance benefits of coil are clear: low friction, improved mid-stroke support and consistency. If you want outright performance from your fork, the Smashpot is your ticket.We have also had a number of requests for the Secus air spring upgrade for the RXF36, however due to the stock Öhlins spring design, the Secus is not compatible.For thoseon Öhlins forks who are unsure whether a coil or air upgrade is best suited to their needs, check out this article here