First Look: Öhlins Unveils New RXF36 m.3 Trail Fork

Ohlins have a new trail fork: the RXF36 m.3. It's the first MTB component the brand has released since Ohlins was acquired by Brembo
last October.
The m.3 has a whole new chassis compared to its predecessor, the m.2, with increased bushing overlap which is claimed to help reduce friction and improve sensitivity. It also has a re-tuned air spring and a TTX18 damper cartridge derived from (although not the same as) the DH38 downhill fork as raced by Loic Bruni. It offers low-speed rebound and compression adjustment (15 clicks) and three clicks of high-speed compression adjustment.
The air spring is a self-contained cartridge, which can be swapped for a coil spring kit if desired.
RXF36 m.3 Details
• New Chassis with more bushing overlap and less friction
• Retuned air spring system
• Travel: 140-160mm (29")/170mm (27.5")
• Offset: 44 mm or 51 mm in 29" / 38 mm for 27.5"
• 36 mm stanchions, eMTB-approved, floating axle
• TTX18 damper, cartridge air spring, coil-compatible
• Claimed weight: 2050 g
• MSRP: $1,245 USD/€1,569 (inc VAT)
As a trail fork with 36 mm stanchions, the travel has been pared back to 140-160 mm for 29" wheels, and 170 mm for 27.5". That's a 10 mm reduction in maximum travel compared to the outgoing RXF36 m.2. This is in line with Fox and RockShox, who have limited the travel on their mid-weight forks (the Fox 36 and RockShox Lyrik) after introducing burlier options for longer-travel applications. Ohlins say they've optimised the fork for this narrower travel window, but it would be nice to have the option to boost fork travel on a trail bike or run a lighter enduro fork like the good old days.
The 29" chassis is available with two offset options - 44 mm or 51 mm - while the 27.5" version gets 38 mm offset.
The claimed weight is 2,050 g, which is in touch with its key rivals: Fox claims weight starts at 1,929 g for a Grip X Fox 36 and RockShox quotes 2,028 g for a 2025 Lyrik Ultimate.
At $1,245 USD, the RXF36 m.3 is more expensive, however. A Fox 36
Factory with Grip X or Grip X2 damper goes for $1,149 and a Lyrik Ultimate
costs $1,099.
How they stack up on the trail is another question.
I've been debating between dropping a 170mm air spring into a fox 36 chassis vs. getting fox 38 at 170.
They're less expensive too
I've had a 35mm lyrik ultimate previously, just bough another bike with 170 38 already installed on it and I'd say it was an upgrade in every way. My weight is about 90kg, and I can't say the lyrik suffered too much from lower stiffness. The feel is kind of different, but.. I wouldn't like a 150mm 38fork for example - there is no need to have on a bike designed for different things.
The only thing I found is FOX 38 is VEEEEERY sensible in terms of pressure and I feel the change much more than on a lyrik/pike fork. However, I'm heavy enough that 2-3 psi doesn't make an insane difference for me and my level of riding
a.) I weigh ~approx~ 180
b.) Lyrik so 35mm technically (came as a 160mm bumped it to 170mm)
c.) I haven't ridden both
My Norco sight is my only bike and I felt that the 170mm really suited me for everything. I can do casual trail rides, and bike park days no problem with this setup. I want to try a 38 especially in the bike park but I'm able to do everything I've wanted to with my 170mm Lyrik. Since I mostly trail ride it hasn't made sense to put on a 38mm fork due to the cost in weight.
Also they can improve the bushing overlap by not accommodating for longer travel which means you can have a better performing fork when used at its design point.
My wife is 50lbs lighter and has two 170 Lyriks that she loves, she feels the 38's are too stiff and the Lyrik isn't holding her back.
I went from a Fox 36 160mm to a 38 170.
I'm about 285lb ready to ride.
There is a noticeable difference in the ability to track your line. The 36 would deflect more than the 38.
I've got a Dorado on my DH bike. I don't think stiffer is better!
Marketing has convinced a lot of people otherwise though.
There's another article on the pinkbike front page tight now about why bikes are getting heavier.... It's this
65-70kg
I didn't notice a huge difference going from Lyrik to a Zeb; however I did notice quite a bit when I got back onto a Lyrik. The steering precision is night and day in high load situations. It does mean the softer fork can go around some things that stiffer fork will just force me to, but ultimately I feel like more stiffness = more traction which may not be a popular opinion.
That said in your case, I'd never replace a 36 with a 38. I've ridden some pretty nice feeling 36s, but not a single 38 that didn't feel like a bag of sand.
I think there's a use case for everything.
I've got a 36 on my chameleon. A 38 on a hard tail didn't make sense and the way I ride that bike the 36 is plenty stiff. And it's at 140.
My ebike is heavier, a 160 and I ride it on bigger stuff. The 38 makes sense there. I can feel the difference between the 36 and the 38 on that bike immediately. The 38 was a HUGE upgrade.
For me... if you actually need a 38... there are no downsides.
There is a place in the fork pantheon for longer travel 35-36 mm forks for lighter riders for sure (eg Isabeau Courdurier for example - obviously a skilled and fast rider however a petite build so almost never ran a Zeb).
If I really pay attention I can distinguish between the two stiffness-wise. I notice one vs. the other only if say I've ridden the 38 at the bike park, and swapping to the 36 feels more forgiving. I don't notice a performance benefit one over the other, really. Just a difference in feel and steering directness/tracking.
Since pikes and Lyriks are 35s, the 38 Zebs feel much different. At 160+ travel I’d for sure go with a 38/Zeb
Fast forward to 2022 when the 2023 Lyrik with the 3.0 Charger damper and chassis update was released - it was claimed by Rockshox to have "20%" greater torsional rigidity over the prior Lyrik. That data alone suggests there is currently ONE percent difference in torsional rigidity between CURRENT Zeb and Lyrik models!
I can't tell the difference between 20 and 21 percent. I'm not an engineer and I don't have data points for other metrics of rigidity and deflection between the models but I'd wager people are primarily feeling the difference between air spring characteristics, dampers, general setup, bike, etc.
