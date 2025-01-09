Powered by Outside

First Look: Öhlins Unveils New RXF36 m.3 Trail Fork

Jan 9, 2025
by Seb Stott  
photo

Ohlins have a new trail fork: the RXF36 m.3. It's the first MTB component the brand has released since Ohlins was acquired by Brembo last October.

The m.3 has a whole new chassis compared to its predecessor, the m.2, with increased bushing overlap which is claimed to help reduce friction and improve sensitivity. It also has a re-tuned air spring and a TTX18 damper cartridge derived from (although not the same as) the DH38 downhill fork as raced by Loic Bruni. It offers low-speed rebound and compression adjustment (15 clicks) and three clicks of high-speed compression adjustment.

The air spring is a self-contained cartridge, which can be swapped for a coil spring kit if desired.
RXF36 m.3 Details
• New Chassis with more bushing overlap and less friction
• Retuned air spring system
• Travel: 140-160mm (29")/170mm (27.5")
• Offset: 44 mm or 51 mm in 29" / 38 mm for 27.5"
• 36 mm stanchions, eMTB-approved, floating axle
• TTX18 damper, cartridge air spring, coil-compatible
• Claimed weight: 2050 g
• MSRP: $1,245 USD/€1,569 (inc VAT)
ohlins.com

photo

As a trail fork with 36 mm stanchions, the travel has been pared back to 140-160 mm for 29" wheels, and 170 mm for 27.5". That's a 10 mm reduction in maximum travel compared to the outgoing RXF36 m.2. This is in line with Fox and RockShox, who have limited the travel on their mid-weight forks (the Fox 36 and RockShox Lyrik) after introducing burlier options for longer-travel applications. Ohlins say they've optimised the fork for this narrower travel window, but it would be nice to have the option to boost fork travel on a trail bike or run a lighter enduro fork like the good old days.

photo
photo

The 29" chassis is available with two offset options - 44 mm or 51 mm - while the 27.5" version gets 38 mm offset.

The claimed weight is 2,050 g, which is in touch with its key rivals: Fox claims weight starts at 1,929 g for a Grip X Fox 36 and RockShox quotes 2,028 g for a 2025 Lyrik Ultimate.

At $1,245 USD, the RXF36 m.3 is more expensive, however. A Fox 36 Factory with Grip X or Grip X2 damper goes for $1,149 and a Lyrik Ultimate costs $1,099.

How they stack up on the trail is another question.



92 Comments
  • 1199
 The aversion to making 170mm forks in a 36mm stanchion to avoid overlap with brands 38mm models is really annoying. There are many lighter riders that are better served by a 36mm fork but still ride 170mm 29er bikes.
  • 292
 I had to buy a heavy fork for my tiny 5' GF just because of this issue. Pretty annoying
  • 420
 You can get a Fox 36 29 air spring in 170mm (820-02-586-KIT), you just can't buy them already setup as 170mm.
  • 118
 Blame creaking csu's
  • 50
 Curious for those riding a 170mm fork - a) how much do you weigh b) 36 vs 38? c) have you ridden both and noticed a meaningful difference?

I've been debating between dropping a 170mm air spring into a fox 36 chassis vs. getting fox 38 at 170.
  • 661
 Get a Mezzer. Stiffer than a 35/36mm, weighs less than a 38mm, user-adjustable from 140-180mm with included spacers, and can have hydraulic bottom out and the negative air springs like the Ohlins (HBO is on the Pro models only)

They're less expensive too
  • 171
 @jalopyj: I had a 170mm 36 on my Enduro that got replaced by a 38. I weigh 145 and immediately noticed a difference in stiffness. To me, this is a positive; I find the 38 much more comfortable and confidence-inspiring. I think the major difference between the two is the feel of the air chamber; the 38 feels much more supple. So much so that if I had a 150-160 bike, I'd probably lower a 38 on it.
  • 170
 @Tmackstab: for being a manufacturing defect? creaky crowns have very little to do with stanchion diameter and everything to do with proper adhesive bonding/ fork alignment.
  • 23
 @ryanandrewrogers: Or the longer travel creates more leverage on the csu while also being ridden more aggressively as a longer travel fork is intended. The whole point of 38mm stantions was for longer travel aggressive forks.
  • 70
 @jalopyj: went from 36 to 38 on a 160 fork. noticed the difference in stiffness in the first corner. bike feels more composed and snappier in corners, but i am 200lbs.
  • 40
 @Tmackstab: reducing travel by 10mm will not solve any future creaking issues. Every manufacturer deals with creaking issues for a variety of reasons and they're all constantly testing to avoid it.
  • 31
 @jalopyj: I weigh 170lbs and run a 170 fox 38 on my fully and a 170 ohlins rxf36 on my hardtail and there is a noticeable difference in chassis stiffness between the two. swap the 38 onto the hardtail and my confidence grows significantly, immediately. In hindsight i would put a 38 on both bikes.
  • 10
 @jalopyj: they perform differently
I've had a 35mm lyrik ultimate previously, just bough another bike with 170 38 already installed on it and I'd say it was an upgrade in every way. My weight is about 90kg, and I can't say the lyrik suffered too much from lower stiffness. The feel is kind of different, but.. I wouldn't like a 150mm 38fork for example - there is no need to have on a bike designed for different things.
The only thing I found is FOX 38 is VEEEEERY sensible in terms of pressure and I feel the change much more than on a lyrik/pike fork. However, I'm heavy enough that 2-3 psi doesn't make an insane difference for me and my level of riding
  • 150
 @onemanarmy: F**k I just realized I broke my new year resolution to not comment on Pinkbike.
  • 40
 @Tmackstab: LOL! Good luck. It's like haroin dude! You don't even realize you've done it until you start foaming at the mouth.
  • 52
 @jalopyj:

a.) I weigh ~approx~ 180
b.) Lyrik so 35mm technically (came as a 160mm bumped it to 170mm)
c.) I haven't ridden both

My Norco sight is my only bike and I felt that the 170mm really suited me for everything. I can do casual trail rides, and bike park days no problem with this setup. I want to try a 38 especially in the bike park but I'm able to do everything I've wanted to with my 170mm Lyrik. Since I mostly trail ride it hasn't made sense to put on a 38mm fork due to the cost in weight.
  • 10
 Or you know, they have actual reasons beyond that.
  • 20
 @JSTootell: this is what I was talking about specifically. Not the 160lbs dudes responding saying they like 38mm forks better.
  • 50
 @jalopyj: as 260lbs rider, there’s a huge difference with 36 v 38 at 170mm travel. Even between the 38 and 38e fork. Bushing play develops a lot faster on the lighter forks and csu issues come about sooner.
  • 90
 I'm 60kg, Zeb better than Lyrik in every respect and Boxxer feels better than Zeb. The beefier forks are just plain better for aggressive riding. If you're not doing aggressive riding then why do you need long travel?
Also they can improve the bushing overlap by not accommodating for longer travel which means you can have a better performing fork when used at its design point.
  • 40
 @rojo-1: You're making too much sense.
  • 50
 @jalopyj: 185lbs and ridden Lyrik, ZEB, F36, Ohlins RXF36, and currently have two F38's. There's a definite difference but how much it matters is weight/terrain/riding style dependent. The F38 has a way better airspring (well once you clean out the excess factory glob of grease lol) than the 36 so I'd go for the 38 for that alone.

My wife is 50lbs lighter and has two 170 Lyriks that she loves, she feels the 38's are too stiff and the Lyrik isn't holding her back.
  • 32
 @jalopyj:

I went from a Fox 36 160mm to a 38 170.

I'm about 285lb ready to ride.

There is a noticeable difference in the ability to track your line. The 36 would deflect more than the 38.
  • 50
 @jalopyj: I weight 150lbs and upped my air spring in my fox 36 from 160-170. It felt good...but then I got a fox 38 170mm and was blown away. I felt like I could plow through rock gardens with precision. Unreal. Both forks were Grip 2. Both got the job done, one just did it a lot better
  • 12
 @jalopyj: I went from 36 to 38 (160 travel) and the difference is very noticeable, in the steering, jumping, etc…mainly due to the weight. However you can keep your line better over chunk.
  • 10
 @sjma: I have one for sale. Someone should buy it
  • 20
 @samskuatch: Which is why I as a 240 dude use Fox 40. Lyrik Ultimate survived for daily use for four years, but just felt unstable in direct comparison.
  • 40
 @jalopyj: I guess it depends on your riding level and the terrain you regularly ride on, but if you're tiny and also an advanced rider just go with a 38mm chasis and don't think twice. You don't see Isa Cordurier on a Lyrik or Morgane Charre on a 36, They both rider the bigger forks for a reason, and again that reason is because they ride the gnarliest terrain and are advanced level riders. Imo as a tiny rider myself, 38 forks work incredible for 170mm enduro bikes, I immediately noticed more composer over repeated heavy hits or roots, less deflection and more stiffness (in a good way).
  • 42
 I'm 95kg (210lb) aggressive /advanced rider and I've run a Lyrik at 180mm and currently run an RXF36 at 170mm. I've never felt that either was too flexy.
I've got a Dorado on my DH bike. I don't think stiffer is better!
Marketing has convinced a lot of people otherwise though.
There's another article on the pinkbike front page tight now about why bikes are getting heavier.... It's this
  • 30
 @JamesR2026: Meh, I am not going to replace my Fox 40 Grip 2 for a Lyrik again, that is for sure. Another aspect is hand fatigue. Today in the forest the hard packed snow and ice was like a moon landscape and the vibrations were intense. A less overbuilt fork might have been more more imprecise but would have given me less hand fatigue. But I think it is better to improve the forks performance instead instead of . I am considering the Vorsprung coil conversion and Ohlins damper.
  • 50
 @jalopyj: At 85 kg I notice a slight benefit when comparing Fox 38 to 36 or Zeb to Lyrik in high-load situations like big braking bumps. It's pretty subtle though. If you already have a 36 I'd just get a longer air shaft.
  • 40
 @jalopyj:
65-70kg
I didn't notice a huge difference going from Lyrik to a Zeb; however I did notice quite a bit when I got back onto a Lyrik. The steering precision is night and day in high load situations. It does mean the softer fork can go around some things that stiffer fork will just force me to, but ultimately I feel like more stiffness = more traction which may not be a popular opinion.

That said in your case, I'd never replace a 36 with a 38. I've ridden some pretty nice feeling 36s, but not a single 38 that didn't feel like a bag of sand.
  • 20
 @seb-stott: But do you ever notice any downsides to the 38 or Zeb?
  • 20
 @jalopyj: I noticed. I weigh 205 lbs though.
  • 21
 @rojo-1: Personally... none.

I think there's a use case for everything.

I've got a 36 on my chameleon. A 38 on a hard tail didn't make sense and the way I ride that bike the 36 is plenty stiff. And it's at 140.

My ebike is heavier, a 160 and I ride it on bigger stuff. The 38 makes sense there. I can feel the difference between the 36 and the 38 on that bike immediately. The 38 was a HUGE upgrade.

For me... if you actually need a 38... there are no downsides.
  • 10
 THIS.
  • 40
 @sjma: Agree, Mezzer Pro FTW. Got mine in 27.5" Pro version for 300 bucks, 400 euros with shipping.
  • 20
 @sjma: I would give my left nut for a non-creaking Mezzer pro. It was by far my favorite fork. But having to send it back to Manitou every 3-5 months for a creaking CSU got so old that I had to give it up. Made me very sad.
  • 10
 @jalopyj: I am 6'2"/ 200 lbs on an XL bike and I was very happy when SRAM replaced my 170 mm Lyrik Ultimate with a Zeb Ultimate. Not so much for fore-aft stiffness although I did notice an improvement in wheel tracking when descending moderately tight tech (ie most challenging combo of jank under tyre and higher speed where line was quite important). The Zeb works at a lower air pressure which was also less tiring for longer and harder rides particularly as it seems to transfer less braking feed back to the arms.
There is a place in the fork pantheon for longer travel 35-36 mm forks for lighter riders for sure (eg Isabeau Courdurier for example - obviously a skilled and fast rider however a petite build so almost never ran a Zeb).
  • 10
 @jalopyj: Have an RXF36 m.2 and RXF38 m.2 both at 170mm travel. 215 lbs.
If I really pay attention I can distinguish between the two stiffness-wise. I notice one vs. the other only if say I've ridden the 38 at the bike park, and swapping to the 36 feels more forgiving. I don't notice a performance benefit one over the other, really. Just a difference in feel and steering directness/tracking.
  • 30
 @jalopyj: I weigh 198 kitted up. I've been riding 36mm Ohlins for 3 years without a problem. The bike feels balanced compared to friends bikes who have 38mm stanchions and are front heavy.
  • 20
 @Keegansamonster: Amen -- loved my Mezzer pro, was the best all-round performing fork I've owned. Went to Ohlins 36 after 2 creaking steerers. The Ohlins has basically matched the Mezzer's capability at a slightly higher weight - they've really beefed up their CSU interface. No creaks.
  • 30
 @jalopyj: 185lbs geared up, run a previous gen Lyrik at 160 on stumpy evo and 170 current gen Zeb on Megatower. Zeb way better on small bump and chunk, never chattery. Lyrik seems to return more energy/feedback on flow trails and jumps. Chunk and braking the Lyrik gets nervous whereas the Zeb doesn’t flinch.

Since pikes and Lyriks are 35s, the 38 Zebs feel much different. At 160+ travel I’d for sure go with a 38/Zeb
  • 10
 @JamesR2026: For sure! I'm gonna play devil's advocate here and say that the 'feel' most people describe between 35 and 38mm stanchion forks, is largely placebo and likely falls under differences in air spring, setup and even dampers if we're talking two different manufacturers. I'd wager that a 170 or 180mm Lyrik vs Zeb would feel different between their respective diameters because of the increase in exposed stanchion. Ex. a 150mm Zeb might feel quite harsh to some, while a 180mm Lyrik may exhibit more deflection of the stanchion due the greater leverages placed on it - not the chassis' fault.
  • 10
 @seb-stott: Something I caught in release data over the past years from Rockshox - rewind the clocks to 2020 when the Zeb was first released and was touted as having '21%' greater torsional rigidity vs the Lyrik (which was then the 'old' chassis).

Fast forward to 2022 when the 2023 Lyrik with the 3.0 Charger damper and chassis update was released - it was claimed by Rockshox to have "20%" greater torsional rigidity over the prior Lyrik. That data alone suggests there is currently ONE percent difference in torsional rigidity between CURRENT Zeb and Lyrik models!

I can't tell the difference between 20 and 21 percent. I'm not an engineer and I don't have data points for other metrics of rigidity and deflection between the models but I'd wager people are primarily feeling the difference between air spring characteristics, dampers, general setup, bike, etc.
  • 330
 Still waiting for Ohlin's yellow stanchions...
  • 57
 Why spend all that money for colored stanchions when you could pay $50 for some vinyl and wrap them in whatever color you wanted?
  • 60
 @kirny6: I would only thinking about vinyl wrapping my stanchions if I was dealing with bushing tolerance issues...
  • 130
 @kirny6: I learned from Sam pligrim you can just spray paint your stanchions any color you want.
  • 21
 @kirny6: vinyl wrap your stanchions? You might as well go buy a rigid fork.
  • 10
 @onemanarmy: oops. I assumed he was referring to the yellow lowers.
  • 160
 I love that Ohlins embraces coil.
  • 100
 Same. One of the best forks I've had was a RXF36 m.2 coil, I was sad to see they discontinued it ~2021 and stoked to see it available as an option here again.
  • 121
 Came for the comments but there are none...
  • 480
 I came here for the none, but now there are comments...we should have talked beforehand...
  • 70
 Ohlins coil sprung forks are a bit of an unknown gem.
There are no reviews of them on any of the usual websites / YouTubers. Once you try a coil fork, you absolutely will not care about the extra weight
  • 30
 Agreed, I do like my cÖil m2
  • 22
 Or Smashpot on a Zeb...
  • 90
 I'm all in on Ohlins after the last 3 years riding their suspension.
  • 41
 curious, the old rxf36 was rated for 180mm at 29, the new one is not, could that be where the extra bushing over lap comes from? also, how would increased bushing overlap, IE more surface area contacting stanchion at a given time reduce friction?
  • 25
 Friction is mainly caused by the seals, not the bushings (unless those have very bad tolerances). Better seals (and better lubrication even) could easily decrease friction.
  • 40
 Bushing overlap is the distance between the bushing, not larger bushings.

www.sram.com/en/rockshox/rockshox-technology/friction-story
  • 90
 Bushing overlap reduces binding which reduces friction. Keeps the tube sliding in the other tube straight
  • 40
 To my understanding it's not the surface area contact of the bushings on the stanchion, but it's the distance between the bushings where they're in contact with the stanchion. This puts less force on the bushing/stanchion contact and in turn, less friction.
  • 30
 Bushing overlap doesn't change the surface area of the bushing. It increases the distance between them. For regular Newtonian friction, size also doesn't matter. Tires are non-newtonian.
  • 128
 As a light rider who runs a 170mm fork i really loathe the fact we are being pushed into big heavy 38mm forks to get 170mm travel these days, the options are getting slimmer.
  • 251
 ***Cough, Cough*** Manitou Mezzer Pro ***Cough, Cough***
  • 130
 Everybody snoozing on the mezzer.
  • 140
 @06hokiemtb: But that doesn't have a cool logo, gold stanchions, it's not on every 2nd bike you see on the trails, it doesn't have a creaky steerer as a factory addition, it doesn't have a damper with 25 clicks, of which 20 doesn't do anything, and it doesn't make you choose between diving or being too harsh. Who would possibly want that? Big Grin
  • 50
 Oh, and you can service the lowers and air spring without having to replace stupid crush washers. The damper adjustments are real and the fork stays so high in the travel until you really need it. I'll never need another fork. Go Mezzer!
  • 30
 @06hokiemtb: The Mezzer is a really strong option, no doubt, but one option isn't giving us much choice, and when i tried to find one to actually buy in the UK it wasnt easy or cheap so i didn't go for one, mind you i do like to buy a barely used fork for half the price becuase not everyone has over a grand to drop on forks so it's always easier to go with the more popular forks that are specced on most new bikes.
  • 30
 @Colos0509: Yes but pinkbike said mezzer not good !
  • 74
 Öhlins yellow is like DVO green, it looks so nice with - nothing on my bike. Do they get a commission from Slick Graphics?
  • 62
 Ohlins should have done gold forks, not fox
  • 20
 @iforte312: Look at the shock and fork for an idea of what could be.

> media.polestar.com/global/en/media/pressreleases/683461/polestar-unveils-limited-edition-electric-mountain-bike-to-match-its-suv-range-11
  • 30
 Whoa three whole clicks of HSC? We've made it.
  • 34
 Have always loved the feel of their suspension. That said, feels like it needs servicing more than FOX/RS...DH38m.1 starts leaking at the seals after a week of riding every time...
  • 31
 yeah, Ive had a few of their forks over the years, love them, but they let you know they need service by getting bushing slop. Ohlins explained that coating the bushing with fresh oil sorts it out, and somehow it does. Great when they are great, but definitely need more love than others to stay great.
  • 51
 Rode my dh38 at least 60 days at the bike park last season and never had a leak or any other issue
  • 22
 @VelkePivo: Did you check the oil...it leaks VERY slowly and just looks like gunk/dust on the seals...then you pop it open and there is no oil left. Not sure what to say...3 years on mine and its always been like that.
  • 40
 @VelkePivo: I have the 36 that gets ridden almost daily and pretty hard plus a few expert level enduros per year. Zero issues
  • 20
 Yeah they definitely require more frequent service. Part of that is considerably lower levels of bath oil. The stanchions and bushings are sized to allow for a coating of oil between them. Once that tiny bit of oil is gone, you can feel play between the stanchion and bushing. Hopefully they aren’t still trying to run 5cc of oil bath.
  • 10
 Nearing the end of June here and only one review to be found on mbr.co? Interesting...
  • 20
 I am attracted to yellow
  • 20
 38 m3 when...?
  • 10
 you can install a shaft extender from ND Tuned
  • 65
 Suntour? is that you?
  • 52
 Hey that’s mean! Suntour only makes the lower, CSU, axle and air spring! Ohlins has to do all the marketing and advertising! Be nice to those hard working salesman!
  • 20
 Nah, different company makes these for them.
Below threshold threads are hidden







