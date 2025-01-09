First Look: Öhlins Unveils New RXF36 m.3 Trail Fork

RXF36 m.3 Details

• New Chassis with more bushing overlap and less friction• Retuned air spring system• Travel: 140-160mm (29")/170mm (27.5")• Offset: 44 mm or 51 mm in 29" / 38 mm for 27.5"• 36 mm stanchions, eMTB-approved, floating axle• TTX18 damper, cartridge air spring, coil-compatible• Claimed weight: 2050 g• MSRP: $1,245 USD/€1,569 (inc VAT)