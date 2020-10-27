Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air

PRESS RELEASE: Öhlins
Öhlins today launched a new sibling to their highly successful TTXAir shock. The new TTX1Air is a high-performance compact, robust air-sprung shock with a single can design. This sits alongside their current double can design for the TTXAir, now renamed TTX2Air; allowing riders to optimize the air volume requirements to any stroke, linkage progressivity, or linkage rate.
TTX is Öhlins’ signature damping technology and both TTXAir shocks have this latest twin-tube design. The TTX system is famous for its well-balanced damping pressures; made to deliver control and flawless damping without cavitation in all riding conditions. Öhlins believe their Twin-tube technology ensures stable and predictable damping forces keeping the rider safe and in full control.
Now also featuring a new slimmer fit end-eye design on the TTX1Air to fit more frame designs, the TTX1Air 190x45 weighs in at a claimed 390g, and with its single air chamber design, it shaves 60-80g off a comparable TTX2Air. Öhlins have also increased the maximum air pressure to handle a wider range of riders and e-MTB requirements.
TTX1Air is a shock perfect for bikes with a linear shock curve and needing a progressive spring. Whereas the TTX2Air’s double can design delivers greater freedom to adjust the spring curve through a greater ability to adjust air volume spacing; more suited to bikes with progressive linkage ratios. Both feature three positions of adjustable high-speed compression.
The Öhlins Performance Setup Guide helps riders select which TTXAir version is the optimal fit and optimizes the pressure and air volume settings for your bike and riding style.
|The expansion of our range to include the addition of the TTX1Air platform allows us to further build upon our solutions for our fast-growing list of OEM partners, offering a broader product portfolio to best suit the needs of the latest full-suspension platform designs.—Torkel Sintorn, General Manager MTB Öhlins Racing AB
Key Features:
• TTX highly adjustable compression valve technology
• TTX2 Air - Double can design with larger air volume in both positive and negative chamber
• TTX1 Air - Single can design optimized for linear linkage designs and tighter fitment space
• TTX1 Air - Compact end eye design allows fitment to a broader range of frame designs
• Adjustable HSC (High-Speed Compression), LSC (Low-Speed Compression) and Rebound damping
• Climb mode
• Air spring volume spacers included as standard in the shock kit
• Available in Standard Metric 190/210/230 mm lengths
• Available Metric Trunnion format in 165/185/205 mm lengths
• TTX2 Air - Maximum air pressure up to 325 PSI. TTX1 Air - Maximum air pressure up to 300 PSI
• Suggested retail prices: TTX1Air - $720, € 733.20; TTX2Air - $780, € 676.80
This chart compares the travel/force curve of both TTX1Air and TTX2Air rear shocks with no volume spacers and the maximum volume spacers fitted.
With the compact air spring design of TTX1Air, each volume spacer will have a large effect. For TTX2Air there are more spacers available and each spacer has a smaller effect in the bigger air can, this increases the possibility to fine-tune shock performance. As they overlap in spring force both shocks will be possible to use on many bikes.
Both TTX1Air and TTX2Air are available now via Öhlins appointed distributors ohlins.com/find-distributor
