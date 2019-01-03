Team Transfer News Round Up - Barnes, Wilson, Walker and more

Joe Barnes leaves Canyon
After six years together, Joe Barnes and Canyon are parting ways. Joe has raced his entire EWS career for the German brand and delivered a flurry of top tens and two podiums, including on one home soil in Glentress. There's no word on where Joe heading to next but fellow Dude of Hazzard Liam Moynihan could offer a clue as he's been showing off his new Scott.
After three years on the German brand, Matt Walker is heading for a new team in 2019. He has enjoyed success on home soil for Cube with wins in the Giant Toa enduro and Air DH at Crankworx Rotorua. His best result will probably go down as the second place finish he picked up at the opening round of the EWS in 2017 though. His best World Cup result came in his last race for the brand in La Bresse, where he finished 13th.
Florent Payet and Marine Cabirou off VVR
Florent Payet has posted he will not be racing on Mondraker bikes this year. We initially thought VVR might be changing bike sponsor but we've since had confirmation that VVR will be staying with Mondraker, meaning Florent is off to a new team. Marine Cabirou has also announced she'll be leaving the team after becoming a regular face on the women's podium in 2018.
Kenta Gallagher off Polygon UR
After successfully making the switch from XC to DH, Kenta Gallagher has been racing for the Polygon UR team. It didn't quite click for Kenta this time but it seems he's got some plans up his sleeve for next year.
