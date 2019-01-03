RACING

Team Transfer News Round Up - Barnes, Wilson, Walker and more

Jan 3, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Florent Payet is always so close to the leaders and today found himself a few steps higher and on the podium.

January 1st is the traditional start and end date for mountain bike contracts so we've had plenty of riders announcing program changes in the past few days.

They now have until January 15 to get new contracts shored up and signed before the teams will submit their rosters to the UCI. The full list of teams is normally published in early February but we're sure there will be plenty of teams wanting to get their announcements out with a nice shiny press release before then.

Here's a round up of all the biggest announcements you may have missed over the past few days.


All the Scotsmen are looking quite quick in these slick conditions and Joe Barnes is certainly no exception.
Joe Barnes leaves Canyon

After six years together, Joe Barnes and Canyon are parting ways. Joe has raced his entire EWS career for the German brand and delivered a flurry of top tens and two podiums, including on one home soil in Glentress. There's no word on where Joe heading to next but fellow Dude of Hazzard Liam Moynihan could offer a clue as he's been showing off his new Scott.

bigquotesMerry Christmas and a huge thank you to Canyon for the past six years. It has been a thrill to ride for such a passionate company and travel the world with friends. So many good memories and opportunities from the beginning of the EWS until now.


Reece hoisting the Saltire high in front of the home fans.
Reece Wilson leaves Commencal 100%

With a breakout podium at Fort William this year, Reece Wilson was always going to be hot property this off-season. A last minute deal saw him grab a place for a year at Commencal and he duly delivered under pressure. We've speculated he's going back to the Trek bikes he was racing on with Unior but on a new factory set up. We'll let you know the official news when it drops.
bigquotes2018 is done... I want to say a massive thanks to Pierre Charles George for believing in me 12 months ago and giving me the opportunity to ride on Commencal 100% . So many great memories and a few lifelong friends were made, My first Elite podium and so many other great results! Thanks to everyone who helped put it all together. You guys rock!


Matt Walker leaves Cube

Matt Walker and his Cube Two15

After three years on the German brand, Matt Walker is heading for a new team in 2019. He has enjoyed success on home soil for Cube with wins in the Giant Toa enduro and Air DH at Crankworx Rotorua. His best result will probably go down as the second place finish he picked up at the opening round of the EWS in 2017 though. His best World Cup result came in his last race for the brand in La Bresse, where he finished 13th.
bigquotesIt’s been a wild ride and I can’t thank the team, supporters and the Cube and Bliss family enough for the opportunities and all they have done, Cheers for the memories, the mates, the banter and the support! It’s been rad! 2019 brings something new for me and I can’t wait for the good times ahead.


Phil Atwill has a plan to blow up everything until he gets his season back on track.
Phil Atwill off Propain

After a couple of breakout seasons on Propain, Phil Atwill is looking off to a new team. Phil grabbed his first ever World Cup podium for the brand in 2017 but struggled while recovering from a serious ACL surgery last year. He announced his departure from Propain with an edit on the same tracks he rode for Gamble in Greece, which is well worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet. For completion's sake, it's also worth noting the Dirt team have now become Propain Factory Racing.
bigquotesBeen a crazy three years with Propain and five years with the Dirt team! Been through everything with these guys from my first podium to wrecked knees you name it. Memories have been made that will never be forgotten not to mention some of the footage Tom Caldwell must have on his hard drive that will probably never see the light of day. But all good things have to come to an end!


Better believe Marine Cabirou came here to get a spot on the podium and sneak into the top5 overall.
Florent Payet and Marine Cabirou off VVR

Florent Payet has posted he will not be racing on Mondraker bikes this year. We initially thought VVR might be changing bike sponsor but we've since had confirmation that VVR will be staying with Mondraker, meaning Florent is off to a new team. Marine Cabirou has also announced she'll be leaving the team after becoming a regular face on the women's podium in 2018.
bigquotesTime for change, many thanks Mondraker Bikes for those amazing three yearsFlorent Payet
bigquotesAfter many years on board with the VVracing it’s time for me to live new adventures! Big thanks to all these guys for the amazing support during all these years!!! Also for the very good times we are shared together! A new chapter is coming, stay tuned!Marine Cabirou


Scotsman abroad Kenta Gallagher sends out of tunnel number 2.
Kenta Gallagher off Polygon UR

After successfully making the switch from XC to DH, Kenta Gallagher has been racing for the Polygon UR team. It didn't quite click for Kenta this time but it seems he's got some plans up his sleeve for next year.
bigquotesThanks to the Polygon UR team for the past two years, it was a great time but unfortunately it’s come to an end, I didn’t manage to achieve the things I set out to do but I’m going to recoup freshen up and crack on once again.


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
64164 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
60426 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
58469 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
51790 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
51492 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
47656 views
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
44216 views
7 Things We've Learned in 2018
32478 views

5 Comments

  • + 5
 Good bye good byes, blah, blah, blah. I want the official introductions. Sure, its sad breaking up. But the best way to get over a lost relationship is to start riding a new one. Fresh meat. We want the who is hooking up with who news.
  • + 4
 Kenta on Unno I think, in an all Scottish team..
  • + 0
 Is Taylor Vernon Scottish or has he left Unno?
  • + 0
 I am so glad I don't have to worry about making a living and feeding my family in the bike industry....
  • + 0
 I will miss Phil in ProPain. Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025231
Mobile Version of Website