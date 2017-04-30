PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Holy Water – Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic

Apr 30, 2017
by Nathan Hughes  

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
HOLY WATER



FINALS - LOURDES WC ROUND 1
photography & words: // ross bell // dave trumpore // nathan hughes


After a phenomenal couple of days blitzing the driest and dustiest Lourdes course we've ever known, the rug was pulled out in the most unfair fashion possible. Lourdes 2017 will be remembered as the race that was indubitably destroyed by horrific weather conditions arriving half-way through the elite men's race. Once inside the top 20, the heavens opened up in biblical fashion, not to mention the hurricane force wind that accompanied the deluge. The moisture wreaked havoc on the extremely rocky, hard-pack course, with many racers unable to keep sight of the track in front of them or indeed keep from sliding outside the tape even on the most basic sections… Suffice to say the last handful of riders hardly knew whether to complete their runs or begin gathering the animals, two by two. What's more, a collection of those unfortunate riders were on bikes set to blow a hole in the roof of the MTB industry, but now we'll simply never know. Until June.

Finn Iles and Rachel Atherton continued their winning streaks, while Danny Hart was denied and sent packing to 74th for his troubles. The silver lining for him was surely that all his main rivals for the overall title were also on the same sunken ship—with very few getting out alive… Connor Fearon and his podium finish being the possible exception. The weather gods did, however, have one man at the top of their priorities list; Alex Fayolle. People will say he only won because of the apparent divine intervention, but truth be told, his was an exceptional run; visibly furious and on the same second as Loris Vergier's top qualifying run the day prior. Whatever the case, while others sank or swam, Fayolle was somehow walking on water.



The morning skyline looked ominous but quickly cleared Temporarily.
The morning skyline looked ominous but quickly cleared... Temporarily.

In a few hours time these mountains would be engulfed in a biblical rainstorm.
In just a few hours time these mountains would be engulfed in a swirling cloud of sodden disaster.

Kade Ewards getting a bit buck wild on his way to 5th.
The juniors race didn't disappoint... Kade Ewards getting a bit buck wild on his way to 5th.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Silvain Cougoureux with the moto style for third. One of many next-gen Frenchmen to keep a good eye on this season.

Kaos Seagrave backed up his 2nd place qualifier with repeat performance in the finals.
Kaos Seagrave backed up his 2nd place qualifier with a repeat performance in the finals.

Finn Iles was on the march today. Even so it would have been interesting to see where Matt Walker would have ended up without the flat.
Finn Iles was on the march today. Even so, it would have been interesting to see where Matt Walker would have ended up without a flat.

The top three juniors to kick off the 2017 season.
The top three juniors to kick off the 2017 season; Iles, Seagrave, and Cougoureux.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Top qualifier, Tahnee Seagrave, out looking to cut back on the milliseconds in the morning light.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Morgane Charre lighting up the trail on her final practice run... Certainly no sign of the sheer carnage to come.

Tracey Hannah stepped it up today moving up from fourth in qualifying. Its great to see such tight racing atop the women s field.
Tracey Hannah stepped it up today moving up from fourth in qualifying. Its great to see such tight racing atop the women's field.

Tracey was on a mission today and was riding at a pace we have not seen from here in a few seasons.
Tracey was on a mission today and was riding at a pace we have not seen from here in a few seasons.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Miranda Miller didn't seem to gel too well with the Lourdes track in her early sessions but managed to turn it around for the finals, riding to 6th place for her first race with her new team.

Myriam Nicole getting aggressive in the morning s final training session.
Myriam Nicole getting aggressive in the morning's final training session.

Myriam Nicole drops into the fish area of a run that would land her in 3rd spot.
Nicole drops into the fish area of a run that would land her in 3rd spot.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
This was a big race for Manon Carpenter, the first since signing with German bike giants, Radon. She stepped up to give the brand it's first ever podium, but with her caliber, she will hope to go much further by the time the season is done.

Manon Carpenter congratulates Miranda Miller after bumping her one spot off the podium.
Miller congratulates Carpenter after bumping her one spot off the podium.

Not even someone stealing Rachel s shoes last night could stop her from taking yet another win
Not even someone stealing Rachel's shoes from the pits last night could stop her from taking yet another win.

The other women lit a bit of a fire under Rachel Atherton after qualifying and she was once again the fastest when it mattered most.
The other women lit a bit of a fire under Rachel Atherton after qualifying, and she was once again the fastest when it mattered most.

Feeling the pressure more than usual Rachel was quick to check the clock as soon as she crossed the line. Much to her relief what she saw was the fastest time.
Feeling the pressure more than usual, Rachel was quick to check the clock as soon as she crossed the line. Much to her relief what she saw was the fastest time.

Tahnee will be disappointed to lose out in finals but the pace in there. The women s field is closing right up.
Seagrave will be disappointed to lose out in finals but the pace in there. The women's field is closing right up.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The last woman down the hill for the third time in her career, Seagrave would settle back into third, 2.7 seconds short of the big prize.

Not the day Tahnee was hoping for but a good sport non the less in front of all the fans.
Not the day Tahnee was hoping for, but a good sport none-the-less in front of all the fans.

Another World Cup and another win for Rachel Atherton. But this one was not easy and the other women are hot on her heals right now.
Another World Cup and another win for Rachel Atherton. But this one was not easy, and the other women are hot on her heals right now.

The fastest three ladies in Lourdes.
The fastest three ladies in Lourdes.

It s going to be one heck of battle all season between these five.
It's going to be one heck of a battle all season between these five as the times get tighter than ever before.

The only rain the women saw today was that of Rachel Atherton s champagne.
The only rain the women saw today was that of Rachel Atherton's champagne.


bigquotes“I definitely didn't expect to win at all after qualifying. I was second and it was just a hard weekend, I felt so much pressure, like way more than I ever felt it last year; everyone wondering if I’d win again. I really enjoyed the track, I loved it, but just struggled to shut everyone out and this morning we came to the pits and someone had nicked my riding shoes! Stolen my f***** shoes! Brownie found me some others, but they were too small so we had to stretch them out. A bit of a dramatic day, but I thought, I ride at home and I can ride without falling into pieces, so I can do it here. Tahnee and the other girls, I know they are fast and you have to be perfect now, everything's got to be dialled, your bike, your line choice. It's good, it should be like that. Another win for me but I don’t think it will be long coming for someone else!”Rachel Atherton

The chateau dominates the Lourdes skyline.
The chateau dominates the Lourdes skyline.

Riders warming up inside and out.
Riders warming up inside and out.

Jackson Frew spinning the legs before dropping into his first elite world cup.
Jackson Frew spinning the legs before dropping into Round 1.

The riders could do nothing as they waited for their start time with the clouds bubbling up over the mountains.
The riders could do nothing as they waited for their start time with the clouds bubbling up over the mountains.

Eliot focuses on the task at hand before dropping in.
Eliot focuses on the task at hand before dropping in.

After a break though season last year Greg set sail in 2017 with a solid 13th.
After a break though season last year, Greg set sail in 2017 with a solid 13th.

Little did he know... Alex had high hopes for this weekend but perhaps not quite that high.
Little did he know... Alex had high hopes for this weekend, but perhaps not quite that high.

We re not sure if Mark was praying for the rain to hold or just getting in the zone.
We're not sure if Mark Wallace was praying for the rain to hold or just getting in the zone.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Wallace started out 12th in the splits, but climbed the ranks all the way to 2nd place, 3.3 seconds back on Fayolle.

Put on your party hats and get fired up. Things are about to get sideways.
Put on your party hats and get fired up. Things are about to get sideways.

Florent Payet is always so close to the leaders and today found himself a few steps higher and on the podium.
Florent Payet is always so close to the leaders and today found himself a few steps higher and on the podium.

Make no doubt about it Alex Fayolle was pinned all weekend and had a blinder of a run especially in that middle section.
No two ways about it, Alex Fayolle was pinned all weekend and had an absolute blinder of a run, especially in that middle section.

Amaury Pierron is another young rider with bags of talent he couldn t quite match his podium from last year but 8th will set him up nicely for the season.
Amaury Pierron is another young rider with bags of talent, he couldn't quite match his podium from last year but 8th will set him up nicely for the season.

Some spectators just couldn t understand what all the noise and fuss was about.
Some spectators just couldn't understand what all the noise and fuss was about.

The storm clouds built all around before unleashing hell on the track.
The storm clouds built all around before unleashing a particularly damp form of hell on the track.

3rd place for Marcello after a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck here in Lourdes.
3rd place for Marcello after a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck here in Lourdes.

No rain delay on the World Cup circuit.
No rain delay on the World Cup circuit.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The media crew hanging tough in the pelting rain, knowing drama was sure to be on the way.

14th on the day for Jack Moir.
14th on the day for Jack Moir.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Moir falls victim to a finish coral suddenly built 500m too short.

Bernard Kerr survives through some treacherous conditions.
Bernard Kerr survives through some treacherous conditions.

Just as the Men s race was about to begin there was a tell tail sign of things to come on the horizon.
Lourdes have mercy...

Conor Fearon had a rough one in qualifying but with some help from mother nature her turned that around t grab the final spot on the podium.
Conor Fearon had a rough one in qualifying, but with some help from mother nature, he turned that around to grab the final spot on the podium.

By the time Greg Minnaar came down it was all about survival.
By the time Greg Minnaar came down it was all about survival.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
If Danny can't stay on his bike in the wet then it simply can't be done.

You know how challenging the conditions are when a rider with Danny s caliber is helpless to stop his bike from sliding out from beneath him.
You know how challenging the conditions are when a rider with Danny's caliber is helpless to stop his bike from sliding out from beneath him.

Danny Hart always a good sport even when things go sideways.
Danny Hart always a good sport, even when things go sideways.

Vision was a problem for everyone today.
Vision was a problem for everyone today.

The nervous three riders on the very wet hot seat. Once the rain came down and the wind picked up their fates were sealed.
The nervous three riders on the very wet hot seat. Once the rain came down and the wind picked up their fates were sealed.

Alex watched rider after rider come down eventually clinching the top spot by over three seconds.
Alex watched rider after rider come down, but there was simply no budging him.

Luca will take comfort from his third place seeding. Plenty more to come this season from the talented American youngster.
Luca Shaw will take comfort from his third-place seeding. There's certainly plenty more to come this season from the talented American youngster.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Shaw's dream of a 2nd WC podium denied.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The high hopes of a Syndicate shut-down suddenly crushed. Or should that be just 'postponed'...

Two years on the trot misfortune has kept Loic off the podium in Lourdes.
Two years, on the trot, misfortune has kept Loic off the podium in Lourdes.

Loic having a little fun and drifting it into the finish coral.
Loic having a little fun and drifting it into the finish coral.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Disbelief.

Loic gets the loudest cheers of any rider when racing in France and even though the race was a disaster for him he still made sure to put on a show for the fans.
Loic gets the loudest cheers of any rider when racing in France, and even though the race was a disaster for him he still made sure to put on a show for the fans.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The Pope paying homage to the king of the hill.

Loic takes the time to congratulate Alex on his run.
Loic takes the time to congratulate Alex on his run.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Aaron Gwin hasn't lost an opening round since 2013, but today there was simply no chance whatsoever of defending it.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
A very long, drawn-out crash at the lower off-camber section was the headline act of Gwin's run in the torrential rain.

After winning here twice before a DQ is not what Aaron Gwin was after here in Lourdes.
After winning here twice before, a DQ is a little ways out from what Gwin was after here in Lourdes.

A painful day for Aaron with a DSQ the final nail in the coffin.
The only conciliation for Gwin was that, of course, his main rivals suffered exactly the same fate.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
A race truly in ruin.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Loris Vergier still made a solid effort to attack the upper slopes, but 'utterly futile' was about the only way to assess it.

Loris Vergier last man down the hill and through the worst of it.
Vergier, last man down the hill and through the rotten worst of it.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The 29 revolution will go on ice one more month...

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
The win is coming for this man.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
It was amazing how such a bad day on the hill only brought out the best in the riders. There was hardly a miserable face to be seen despite it all.

A very happy Alex Fayolle gets a victory hug from his girlfriend at the finish line.
A very happy Alex Fayolle gets a victory hug from his girlfriend at the finish line.

A mob of fuzzy animals snatched Alex Fayolle off the hostseat as soon as Vergier crossed the line.
A mob of fuzzy animals snatched Alex Fayolle off the hot seat as soon as Vergier crossed the line.

The bike and goggles of Troy Brosnan tell the story well.
Troy's bike and goggles tell the tale.

Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Hart's unbeaten streak brought to the ground here in the Pyrenees.

After dodging a bullet with the weather these were the fastest men in Lourdes.
Some of the fastest, if not luckiest, men in Lourdes; Fayolle, Wallace, Gutierrez, Payet and Fearon.

Mick Hannah shared a nice sentiment after the podium Apparently Alex is the first Frenchman to win on home soil in 19 years.
Mick Hannah shared a nice sentiment after the podium: Fayolle is the first Frenchman to win on home soil in 19 years.

bigquotesIt's just amazing for me and for the team. We worked hard all winter with my mechanic for that and yeah, I was hopeful for a podium here because it's my favorite track... The win is just amazing. A little luck with the weather and a good run, but I’m happy because I did a really good run for me. Just stoked. It's amazing!Alex Fayolle - Polygon UR

The winning bike of Alex Fayolle The Polygon Collosus.
Today's fastest; the winning bike; The Polygon Collosus.

With Tracey Hannah s 2nd and Fayolle s win the Polygon UR team leaves Lourdes with the number one plate of the top ranked team.
With Tracey Hannah's 2nd place and Fayolle's win, the Polygon UR team leaves Lourdes with the number one plate of the top ranked team. Blessed.


Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
158945 views
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
137495 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
115224 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
98034 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
95532 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
85800 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
83443 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
82231 views

27 Comments

  • + 22
 Great write and pics! Gutted for Gwin and the usual top 5-10 guys but it's awesome to see the look of joy on Fayolle,s face. What a banger run! Hopefully he can keep mixing it up with the big dogs this season!
  • + 11
 So I'm guess no one won the fantasy pool??
  • + 2
 Haha I wonder if anyone even got one spot correctly??
  • + 8
 It was painfull to watch on Redbull, but nice Pics Pinkbike! Aluminum for the win!!!
  • + 9
 #everyonewasrobbed
  • + 3
 Congrats to Alexandre Fayolle with a final race time of 2:52.758. The first place qualifying time came in at 2:52.684 with
Loris Vergier
  • + 3
 The race may have not delievered, but the World Cup PB photo epics always do.
  • + 3
 Loris has the sickest kit on the world cup for the year. So understated and clean, but distinctive at the same time
  • + 1
 "Nicole drops into the fish area"- where young angler Kaos Seagrave waits patiently on the podium sporting his Bass Pro Shops snapback cap...
  • + 2
 Stevie cut open the sky so Mark could keep that podium seat warm. Awesome.
  • + 3
 the girls are on Racel heels, not heals
  • + 2
 Why did aaron gwin get dq'ed?
  • + 3
 Didn't enter the course where he left when he came off
  • + 1
 Crashed and left the tape, didn't re-enter the track where he left.
  • + 1
 bc he went pass the rope when he crashed, and got back in a different point from where he went out.
  • + 1
 He didn't re-enter the track from where he crashed out.
  • + 3
 Attempted a Dairy Queen stop mid run
  • + 1
 Just hope everyone's okay and we get better weather or at least consistent weather for all at the next race!
  • + 1
 congrats.... bikes from Indonesia on the podium, who'd of thought?
  • + 2
 Love it!!!
  • + 1
 Great photo essay! Let us know the camera details.. Crazy day!
  • + 1
 New suntour shock?
  • + 1
 What if....?????
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.058491
Mobile Version of Website