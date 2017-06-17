Home: Max Barron - Video

Jun 17, 2017 at 12:00
Jun 17, 2017
by Calvin Huth  
 
Max likes to ride bikes and take photos. Only Max is lucky enough to call this... home.


Home - Max Barron

by CalvinHuth
Views: 959    Faves: 34    Comments: 1



Photo By Max

Riding often has a way of introducing us to new experiences in life. It's the introduction to new people, places, and ideas that can have a life-long effect. For Max, riding not only gave him the freedom to have fun on the trails, it gave him the creative freedom of photography. Max is not a professional photographer, nor is he pretending to act like one, it's always just been for fun.

It all started a long time ago when Max would snake his parent's cameras from home, snag a couple nugs of himself and his friends jumping bikes, then return home to show the parents the goods. It began as a way of sharing his experiences with others and capturing them to help remember the good times. Some things never change, 14 years later and still taking photos and jumping bikes.

Photo By Max

Photo By Max

Photo By Max

All Photos by @maxbarron
Video by @calvinhuth
3 Comments

  • + 4
 That was so sick man, your videos have a super unique style which is different to anything else on here. Keep up the good work!
  • + 1
 So sick Calvin! Something unique for sure, and a pleasure to watch. Keep it up man!
  • + 1
 Those were some extraordinary stills, awesome video!

Post a Comment



