Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene

Filming the Tales From Underground (2021). More on that at the end of the article!

OH HELLO THERE.mp3

Alright, pal: looks like you finally decided to build yourself a streetetz bike. Very well, your choice is wise, and worthy of respect. — CityDownhiller, 2007

A while ago I was enjoying my occasional film nostalgia... on the watchlist was JIB. So, one Saturday evening I sat down and heard the familiar funky music start...



"...The word JIB was originally coined by snowboarders to describe trick-oriented riding in man-made environments. Now this same style of mountain-biking is usually been referred to as urban mountain-biking. The only problem I see with this is there are no mountains involved. I think this style of riding has really evolved into its own art form, and I think it reserves its own identity. And that's why I chose to call it: JIB-bing..." (Wixom, 2002).



I paused, as if it was the first time I heard him say this. Oh my. Thor knew. He really did know. Perhaps what he didn't know was that jibbing was to take off, and become a really big deal - across the ocean, in the Eastern Europe, on the other side of the world... back then so alien, so distant. Perhaps still so.

Ionn on the Banshee Scream (2005)

Allow me offer you my guidance, let me enlighten you. — CityDownhiller, 2007

Fukel and the Rock Machine Adrenaline 6000 (2007)

At the head of streetetz bike is the fork. The theater begins with a hanger, streetetz begins with a fork. Axiom one: it must be a dual-crown. — CityDownhiller, 2007





That time I told the story of a [now dead] riding style on our side of the globe, commonly referred to as streetetz. Ironically or not, its members worshiped the Apocalypses, and the Armageddons; tamed Banshees; prayed to Italian 40mm's.



You probably already know: streetetz was a big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that at some point it was also studied by regional linguists.

Single crown streetetz is like riding a bike with only a left crank: gets a job done, but looks stupid. — CityDownhiller, 2007

MivMaster and the Atom Team Replica (2007)

Let me help. Remember, pal: the first undeniably good sign is a fork's serious brutality, with legs (stanchions) fat and wide apart. — CityDownhiller, 2007

streetetz, the closest analogy to which is Thor Wixom's legendary JIB (2002); riding style in the Eastern Europe to which entire forum clubs (equivalent to modern days sub-reddits) were devoted.



During its decade and a half life, it had its own fashion cycles; developed its own philosophy and a vision of building a certain kind of bike, in a very certain kind of way. Like all cults and followings must, streetetz had axioms and dogmas. These were, throughout the years, constantly questioned and challenged; fought for and against, and fought fiercely, viciously...



...but at the end, if the 100-page long thread wars taught us anything, it was this: surprisingly many who fought with blood, sweat, and tears; against, or for, didn't happen to exactly know why they so did. Surprisingly many. In fact, while working on a translation of "

Spet and Specialized Big Hit in Moscow (2009)

The fork must be the biggest, the fattest, and the heaviest. The undeniably second good sign is its huge travel: at least 8 inches or more. — CityDownhiller, 2007

VIPBNG's Nicolai Nucleon DH (2009)

Next: the frame. If choosing full-suspension, only two things matter: the size of its tubes and, obviously, its travel. — CityDownhiller, 2007

holy scripts, the streetetz bible... the sets of rules to follow when building a streetetz bike, and the wars over them. You didn't? Here's the good news: it doesn't matter. If you are feeling nostalgic though... it's still an ok read.



"What would Freud say looking at your 24's, the Super Monsters, and the DoubleWides?" during one of such forum wars asked a user under the name of BlackBolt (2009). That, BlackBolt, is a wonderful question. What would Freud say?

Chervinskiy and Giant Comp DH on Hell Track in Dubky, Kyiv (2004)

Tubes should be fat AF, travel should be more than 8, or 9, or 10 inches. — CityDownhiller, 2007

Dan Beast's Specialized Big Hit III (2009)

Before you buy, ask if 3.0 at the back fits. Because if not - wrinkle your lips with disgust, be indignant! — CityDownhiller, 2007

DISCLAIMER : "this is either for the entirely sober, or for the totally inadequate among you. Those who are in-between got nothing to catch here" (PreDOC, 2011). All quotes come from *our* forums, and were translated loosely for your better interpretation. They might not represent my personal opinion, but don't skip any - they are a huge part of the story!



Fush, he who built the legendary Fuzh drop on Smotrovaya in Moscow (2005)

The classics are Banshee Scream, DaBomb Projectile... or generic, cliche Specialized Big Hit or Demo; also some older Norcos... — CityDownhiller, 2007

PNTRZ Miha's and his mate's black Cocks in Moscow (2009)

Now: the rear shock. There is only one important criterion: it should have a remote reservoir. — CityDownhiller, 2007 El Hefes and Vanilla DH (2011)

Max and Colowrat, riding Rotec Pro and Balfa BB7, on the opening season night-ride in Moscow (2012)

If someone is selling you a shock, but it doesn't have a remote reservoir - they are trying to sell you a shock that is shit! Don't let them fool you, be vigilant! — CityDownhiller, 2007 DHS, El Hefe, Jupiter 7R (2013)

F.L.A.K.E.'s Corsain Crown (2012)

Next is the bars: 800+ only, okay? Ideally you need Renthal motorcycle bars. First: because they're wide, and second: because moto is moto. — CityDownhiller, 2007 Stark Shooter (2011)

Diman's and Kaban's Screams (2013)



Moto is moto, pal. Oh! And make sure the bars come with a pillow pad: so that everyone knows you are *that* hardcore. — CityDownhiller, 2007 Tala and his Cock(2010)

Koschei's and Snegurka's, both Bender's editions of course! - Banshee Screams (2007)

The seat: an Azonic Longseat or a Loveseat. Your butt will feel great, and you can take your girl for a spin... or your boy. All the other seats are just wannabe Loveseats. — CityDownhiller, 2007



Apocalypse, Airlines, Loveseat (2013)

Yeltsin's Evil Imperial (2010)

You can also do the traditional Bender-style and tape 2 seats together, that'll also work. Again: this proves you are dropping hard, and that you treasure your huge balls. — CityDownhiller, 2007

Tala's Cock (2009)

Chaparral by Komaroff (2007)

Next: the brakes. Brakes define who you are, pal. Rotor should be 8+, it's the law. Only 2 pistons? You can't be serious. Your only choice is 4+. — CityDownhiller, 2007

System 17 (2019)

Koschei on a night ride-out in Moscow (2007)

Next: the rims. Choose by looking exclusively at their weight, and their width. DoubleTrack isn't bad, it's heavy and strong. But the DoubleWide is also wide, and its width is known to please the eyes of real connoisseurs. — CityDownhiller, 2007

Lucky Luciano (2009)

Kosto and his Karpiel Armageddon (2012)



The tires? At least 2.8, up to 3.0. Can't find any 3.0's? Well, there is a cheat: on a DoubleWide even the narrower tires look wider than they are. — CityDownhiller, 2007

Unknown (2009)

Aloe's Stritzenwagen from Kyiv (2016)

And never forget: 2.8 DoubleTrack and 2.8 DoubleWide are not the same! — CityDownhiller, 2007

Kotik's Hulk (2011)

Woodcutter (2010)



Other components don't matter at all. Save money where you can. I wish you luck in your endeavors, brother. Enjoy the glances and the admiration! — CityDownhiller, 2007

Zhytomyr, Ukraine (2020)

Slayer22 and Mountaincycle Shockwave (2009)



Years go by, I ride less, and less... but dirt.ru is like a childhood memory I keep coming back to. I remember taking the first steps; remember swinging on the swings for the first time; remember my first ever birthday cake; remember registering on dirt.ru... — Morskoy kotik, 2017

DCP (2006)

TApoK and a Banshee Scream from Moscow (2019)

...and ever since life was never the same: concussions, broken bones... prioritizing buying a bike fork over eating breakfasts in the school - to keep my teeth in place for slightly longer... — Morskoy kotik, 2017

Plunsher (2007)

...and next was motocross: higher, faster... but even that wasn't enough, and I bought a sportbike. And if I don't crash into a pole on the sportbike I take my GT-R the spin..; — Morskoy kotik, 2017

Unknown (2006)

...and oh my, you just can't sell *these* rides; you and the gear been through so much, together. You love your ride as if you love a woman: but not some byproduct of crazy marketologists, designed to safely please the most, intended for general self-realization purposes. — Morskoy kotik, 2017 necrofreerider in Crimea (2011)

Yojik in Vorobyovy Gory, Moscow (2012)

I am talking about the gear, which crawls deep inside of you and tries to tear you apart; the gear which leaves you crippled and scarred. These little evils which patiently sit in your garage, but which are ready to shatter the dull ordinary life routine. The gear at which you stare at in fear... — Morskoy kotik, 2017 necrofreerider and his Santa Cruz V-10mk1 in Crimea (2012)

Dan Beast and Chernovetskyi in Kyiv (2010)

Anyway. Sorry for the very *emotional and dramatic* intro. Point is: dirt.ru is a place I keep coming back to, to relive the moment. And so: during one of these visits I casually stumbled upon a forum post by SEi... and pondered. — Morskoy kotik, 2017 necrofreerider in Crimea (2010)

Banshee Driver from Moscow (2011)

- When I was a little kid shitposting, SEi was patiently overseeing dirt.ru;

- When I was studying in the university, I was regularly bumping into SEi's posts;

- When SEi broke up with his wife, he was overseeing dirt.ru; — Morskoy kotik, 2017

Kostya and his broken RM7, on Bitzevsky Park's Mayak, Moscow (2007)

- When I broke up with my wife, SEi, again, was still overseeing dirt.ru;

- When I graduated and found a job I then kept for years... SEi was here;

- Today I barely come online... but if I do, guess what I see? I still see SEi: he, like Cerberus, is still guiding the entrance to hell. — Morskoy kotik, 2017

Brooklyn Machine Works. The Rubber Duck (2017)

AT THIS POINT I LOST IT. Who is this all-seeing-eye man, who shares IP-addresses of scammers; actively reads books; time to time kisses a bottle; possesses minimalistic but expressive rhetoric? Who bans, teaches, and - educates? How do maintain your sanity, SEi?! — Morskoy kotik, 2017

Koschei and his little Monsters (2007)

Necrofreerider's Santa Cruz V-10mk1 (2006)

P.S. The legend says that if you collect enough warning points, SEi will arrive late night, on a black huck-bike; rolling on the dead-silent 3.0's you will not hear; will suck your soul out, and drive off into the darkness... — Morskoy kotik, 2017

DSP's VVC Force stickers (2009)

VVC - FORCE

Yegor, did you ever read the Deep Forest Tales? — SEi, 2021

Deep Forest Tales. Having read the book, I promptly quoted its introduction: "Memory - is like an artist, and to each it paints a painting of their own. Maybe things I told you were lies, deceptions, or delusions, which came from someone high as f*ck; or the memorials of times long gone - twisted and distorted by the mind of the storyteller, the chronicler...



...but maybe! - even if they are, you'll gain access to some extraordinary memories, even if these memories aren't exactly of your own. Imagine two people looking at a sandy beach: but one is looking through the pink-tinted glasses, while another - through a holographic sight. The perceptions and memories of the two will probably differ. I am just a focus lens; a kaleidoscope through which shines the magic, unique world - unique world of the universe of people" (The Deep Forest Tales, 2007).

Pil_ka in Moscow Underground (2003)

So to restore justice: 0. Streetetz was created; 1. And created it was on the VVC. — SEi, 2021

On the VVC (2009)

You know, there is a saying: every joke has some truth to it. It all started as trolling, but turned into religion... — SEi, 2021

really long time ago, there was a web-portal: velozona [literally "bike zone"]. One could upload anyone one pleased, for public pleasure. That's were two brothers dwelled: one rode Street/Park, the second loved Brooklyn Machine Works. Actually, no: both liked Brooklyn Machine Works, and they both were actively uploading the photos of huck-bikes. Their efforts did not go in vain" (SEi, 2021).



Keep that in mind, but let's put things into perspective first. Post-USSR, the end of all of their savings. To say that 1990s were difficult times for ordinary mortals would be a rude understatement (things are slightly somewhat better now, apparently, but that's a discussion for another day). The early 2000s, too, were difficult; but somewhat liberating.

Vasily and Batch Kot 26 in Moscow (2003)

Does VVC have its own ideology, philosophy of some sort? Well, I guess you can say so - the pinnacle is the "philosophy" pushed by Pilka, the Name, Smoke, 154! (from author: the invisible street people movement) and the others. LOL — GAz67, 2006

On the VVC (2006)

Dirt.ru was established in 2003. How did the idea of creating something like this come about? — Kubas interviewing Dronix, 2010

The vast majority of post-soviet humans lived in poverty, or extreme poverty. But! At some point, in 2000s, the combination of once existing efficient democratic institutions combined and the rapid transition to an open world economy proved particularly fruitful. For a first time in years, for many it felt like there was light at the end of the tunnel. And it's true: in late 2000s things seemed to be going slightly better and better. In 2020, many years later, it's safe to say: no, they weren't.



...But back then! The global developments in growing economic activity were catalyzed by sudden explosion of the internet, the true penetrator of the iron curtain. It was a game-changer before many realized it was (for example, it allowed borrowing pirated alien films from VHS rentals). Few could afford a computer; a handful could afford a bike, let alone - a downhill or a freeride bike. And yet, that time period was the MTB-boom many Russians and Ukrainians still treasure memories of; because back then there was still hope for a better future.

In the middle: Vi5000 and VaDick (the couple), and Dronix (in sunglasses), creator of dirt.ru (2005)

I was first hanging out on biketrials, but when I started freeriding it really annoyed me that no website was good enough for conversing, buy-sell, etc.; the name... well, "dirt" came by accident, but we kind of stuck to that. Took about a week to fire it up. — Dronix, 2010

On Krasnoarmejskaja (2001)

It all begun as conversations: from talks about the bikes, and talks about ride-outs. Perhaps all of that was an echo of the trials past, where everybody are obsessed about each and every gram; where every new, lighter piece of gear makes you ecstatic. — Dronix, 2010

Kona Contest in Orekhovo, Moscow (2005)

In retrospective, how did dirt.ru influence Russian mountainbiking? — Kubas interviewing Dronix, 2010





The explosion in the speed of change of information technology trends catalyzed the interactions. Yes, personal computers were less abundant than they are nowadays, but the sudden emergence of internet cafes played its role. In the early 2000s the sisters of Pinkbike (2000), like dirt.ru (2003) and x-bikers.ru (2003), became the social networks for those who suddenly wanted to use this unique opportunity to connect with peers.



The internet revolutionized commercial activity; made the information available to the masses; revolutionized social interactions, and suddenly gave opportunities for at-home endless conversations; the online interaction, after a while, brought the phenomenon of distance-decay.

Lucky Luciano racing in Crimea, on Sapun-Gora (2009)

We actively participated in and influenced the endogenous MTB underground scene. We actively PR-ed magazines, and bike shows. We organized competitions, and provided sponsorship. — Dronix, 2010

DenveR next to a Banshee Scream and the UAZ (2009)

We also brought the f*ck-it Fridays. Working on countless other projects made me realize you must always keep them active and talking, entertain them... — Dronix, 2010

The only right way to spend your time on the VVC (2005)

But dirt.ru truly shined at the creation of cross-regional, inner local connections. Back then we didn't really have any other social networks, and dirt.ru became *the* network. — Dronix, 2010

The gathering of some streetseveds in Moscow (2011)

That's how many underground bike communities came to be. VVC - Force was one of such, and over the years it became really famous. — Dronix, 2010

The VVC, photos by Proudav (2001)

Who was I riding with on the VVC??? Help me find you!!! Where are y'all, who were riding back then? Max, Vanya, Tanya, Zhenya, Sanya, reply!!! Where is the VVC Force I once knew, parties with 30 to 60 people on the central??? Reply!!! — proudav, 2006

VVC It all begun at the Central - the main VVC entrance in 2001. Most were riding BMX, spending most of their time on the VVC. We rode together, we learned new tricks together. Some came for the company and the community; some came to practice the art of sport, and tricks... everyone was catching the buzz their way.



It wasn't just about the VVC, too - we gathered in forests, on the dirts, and long distance trips on bikes; binge-drinkings; fights; theft... a little bit of everything. At some point we realized: the time we wasted on riding was no longer wasted time. The once difficult tricks became easy, and we realized we wanted to reach new heights: we realized we wanted to film our movie. And that's when "VVC - Force" truly begun..." (VVC Force, 2015).

There is a place in Moscow: the, or the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy. The vast open space - the heavy benches, the stairs, the stone monuments, and the long alleys - were perfect for Street/Park riding. From that point onward, the VVC's central holding center number 69 became a hub, where dozens would gather every evening. "..." (VVC Force, 2015). Chernikov on Poklonka in Moscow (2009)

Look, if you are really curious - just google it. The history of VVC (aka VDNH) is overall an interesting one. At first it was supposed to be a one-time event, equivalent to an "expo"; but during the process of its realization it would become empire's showcase. — Yves, 2007

Vabishchevich on the VVC (2016)

Long time ago - back when VDNH was VDNH, and not a bunch of stalls at every pavilion, - it showcased lots of models: of automobiles, and factories, and trains, and dams... I recall that back in mid-90s there was an exhibition of railway lines, railway switches, crossings... even some brake systems for the sorting stations (they actually brought those in!), but that was a one-timer. — Mad_baD, 2007

Casual Moscow nightride (2007)

Today you can find and discover much, much more, with a help of internet. More than anything VDNH could have back then offered. Kind of sad, but I prefer new, which in itself is the echo of the retired and forgotten old... — Mad_baD, 2007

Snegurka (2009)

The Russian MTB industry has a weird faith of its own. Before it was born, it started to die. All-year-round conditions of regular training? Regular competitions and events? Sponsorships, and professional contracts? — Torch!, 2015

On the Academy, Moscow (2007)

No. That's not about her. That's why, as riders age, even the most talented end up doing something else: living by riding in Russia is simply impossible. — Torch!, 2015

For 5 long years we were accumulated our anger to help us finish this movie. We gathered everyone together, again, to show our middle finger to the system; which in reality nearly consumed us. We give you a chance to see and judge for yourself. — Torch!, 2015

This movie is entirely non-commercial, and was carried on the shoulders of the enthusiasts to awaken this abomination of an industry in Russia! Hopefully you'll enjoy it so much you can't look away, wanting to see more. Live your life to the fullest. Don't be afraid to be a freak! — Torch!, 2015

Look, I get it. You've spent a lot of time on it, seriously. The technical side of things is absolutely not cheap... but there's no soul! Yes, the riding's decent; but that's not something I will watch again. — Bocharov, 2011

What is Bocharov (2011) talking about? Well, let's find out. The movies I leave up for your viewing pleasure, but let's rewind back to the early 2000s, again: you have a communication boom in states once ideologically conservative. Suddenly everyone around you has a phone, and are sharing pictures, videos, music. Suddenly starts the epoch of primitive internet forms of life; the epoch of internet-cafes and ringtones.



Following is a sudden popularization of a previously [relatively] unheard of extreme sport; video rental shops borrow out Down, Double Down, JIB...

Dada's .243 in Moscow (2005)

Thumping is great. Beer stimulates art! — Monster T, 2004

B.A.D. in Moscow (2003)

Finally - our annual video is finished. As always - only the best Russian riders; only the professional equipment. Our white-collar approach allowed us to reach the entirely new heights, so If you don't throw up on twentieth minute - we failed in our intention!!! — Pil_ka, 2004

Mega insane, especially how you opened the beer bottle with the Monster T!! Riding dirty wearing white, and hucks to flat, hucks to flat, hucks to flat... where can I pirate the song?! This kind of evil is the streetetz, upvotes! — SINDIKAT, 2007

Streetetz was born on the VVC. You deserve death by burning, for not knowing even the basics; the absolute prerequisites... without which you will never understand our mental depths. You don't choose to ride cross-country: you are stuck riding cross-country. — GAz67, 2009

a la huck-bikes (dirt-cheap hardtails with dual crowns and thick tires) would regularly show up on the VVC, cruise around, huck to flat. When those who actually streeted/parked on VVC were asking a la huck-bikers: "what are you riding, precisely?", they answered, shrugging shoulders: "street".



That happened so regularly and was so funny that Pil_ka (2003) ultimately came up with an appropriate name. "Within days since the creation of the term, we ironically came up with an entire subculture, where the key ideological dogmas were summarized: Super Monster as the meaning of life; Gazzaloddi 3.0's; 24's and the widest rims; brakes with shitload of pistons and 200+ rotors; the Seatlaz-Loveseat-whatever; the motocross bars with skyscraping rise. The apogee, of course, was the mounted beer basket, to emphasize the uselessness and worthlessness of all this junk" (SEi, 2021).



So riders from VVC were trolling people who were new to the sport, but knew very little about the sport; and the trolling was so

SSup (2007)

dirt.ru It has been my understanding that not everybody knows where Streetetz, the Streetsefer cult, the philosophy came from. Did it all begin on? Could you please tell us a little more? — Kubas interviewing Dronix, 2010

The sacred flame, the pinnacle of streetetz by Dronix (2003)

Yes-yes! I actually remember who came up with the term - Andrej Pil_ka. I think it's the Russian mentality: you must be cool, but what if you do don't know any tricks and don't have what it takes, the only thing left to do is to get a top-of-the-line bike. — Dronix, 2010 Unknowns (2007)

Slava (2007)

But how does one know - that the bike is *top-of-the-top*? Oh, it must look *super-f*cking-insane*; in fact so that even the most distant from MTB people look at it, and say - "now *that* is a super-f*cking-insane bike, he simply *MUST* be *THAT* good! — Dronix, 2010 Art-tour (2010)

"He loves hucking to flat, Gazza 3.0's, and Karpiel. Watching the sunsets he sits on his Loveseat, drinking beer, and thinking about him (streetetz). Lighters die from making eye-contact with him. He is so real, so pure... (Prohor, 2011)

Obviously those who were actually good and rode Street/Park were trolling and condemning; those who weren't good and neither had the super-f*cking-insane bike would condemn and troll doubly. We all had a good sense of humour - at some point Pil_ka just called it " Streetetz". — Dronix, 2010 DenveR and Colowrat (2011)

PNTRZ Miha's and Streetcifer's rides (2007)

The Streetsefer, the God of Streetetz, came later - to please him you had to drink lots of beer in crowded places and put on a 2.7+ tire. The legend said that if one encountered the wrath of the Streetsefer, one would be cursed with tire punctures and fork leaks... — Dronix, 2010 Dan Beast (2013)

Komaroff (second from the right) and the boys in Alushta, Crimea (2009)

Wait-wait-wait, WHAT? GAz, does it mean that all these LVNs and other Streetetzlovers were just puppets all along?! Those LIGHTERS YOU TALKED ABOUT CREATED YOU, the lighters you so sincerely troll and hate! Streetetz was just an insecurity! GUYS YOU GOT SHREKED! — =lex=, 2009

And like =lex= (2009), you might go: "wait-wait-wait, WHAT? If all of that was deep fried trolling all along, what was the catch, if there ever was one"? Yes: there was a catch.



The catch was that quite few from the VVC Force and 154!, while trolling and having fun, would consciously, self-ironically indulge in streetetz; and even would go as far as make considerable efforts to popularize the movement. "...A year or two later Kubas and I decided to take the trolling to the next level - we intentionally took such bikes to the downhill races, and raced on them. At that point the artificially created synthetic streetetz, thanks to our continuous endeavors, became popular and was finally brought to the masses" (SEi, 2021).



There was once a time when regional linguists, together with sociologists, attempted to understand and operationalize streetetz (Polyphony of the Big City, 2014). They understood a lot, but they haven't understood everything. But, as it later turned out, it wasn't just them: remarkably few knew that things aren't always what they seem.

Anon's babushka, admiring his choice to ride streetetz (year unknown)

The year 2004 was held under the auspices of the birth of the new style - streetetz. You might not think of it as you think of sport, but this is not true: do you know how much energy and effort you need to pedal your chunk boy way to a beer stand? And how much more - to go back? — Dronix, 2005

Marzocchi Super Boxxers (2013)

But of course, pedalling to a beer stall is bike's secondary use, primary being - dropping to flat, and riding down the stairs... and we thought: how do we reward the streetetz enjoyers? — Dronix, 2005

Banz (2009)

Behero and Aloe (2012)





And so the decision is made: we are hosting Ultimate Streetetz Challenge of 2005! Аt the heart of streetetz is the bike, so that's exactly what we will be collectively evaluating. Pimp your ride. On April the 1st we will publish the rules, and the registration will begin. Jury will be awarding points, the points will then be summed. The winners will be blessed with some exclusive, original awards! The jury are the administrators of dirt.ru: Dronix, Torch!, Tallion, Heathen, SEi, Pil_ka, Air, GR. The main prize: a set of Arrow Racing PrimeBite, from our sponsor - BikeSport! — Dronix, 2005 Fuzh, the B.A.D. drop, Moscow (2004)

Krosavcheg and his Scream (2013)

Well, perhaps now you understand why I was asking you about the Deep Forest Tales, whether you have read this "magnificent" book. — SEi, 2021

Practice runs in Orekhovo, Moscow (2010)

INFERENCE

Kisses to everyone in the chat. Guess I should say a few words, myself. Streetetz, once created, has left a mark. It left it in Russia; in Ukraine; in Belarus; in the Baltic; pretty much all around post-USSR. — SEi, 2021

And, like all things must, streetetz had a beginning; a meaning; and the end. Let's summarize the key pivotal points.



Point number one : streetetz can be traced back to the VVC, in Moscow, Russia. Point number two : streetetz didn't just appear out of the blue, it was invented by street riders like Pil_ka, the Name, and others from 154! and dirt.ru; point number three : it turned out that many streetseveds had no clue that the despised by them lighters were actually behind the very creation of streetetz culture.



Four : streetetz started as trolling those who unknowingly tried riding street on huck-bike inspired dual-crown hardtails. Five : streetetz took off as a self-ironic twisted joke. Six : the Holy Fathers themselves, despite all the trolling, were actually forcing the movement, and wanted it to take off. Seven : streetetz was the pinnacle of having a good time. And lastly, finally : streetetz was the closest we ever were to JIB, at least on this side of the globe.

Profan (2005)

Some say streetetz was absurd, but streetetz wasn't about bikes; it was about the people. — SEi, 2021

Nocrofreerider's V10mk1 and Hanabi's Big Hit (2011)



...About those who decided not to wash the poison down their veins, or obtain hemorrhoids through Linage and WOW; those who went on the streets, took their bikes, and flexed; doing what they enjoyed. — SEi, 2021 Snegurka and the Banshees (2012)

Konastab and his Kona Stab from Saint-Petersburg (2010)

It was as far away from the sport as mother's tit was from the soviet milk industry, and yet! And yet, it has left a mark. Through streetetz walked many, and after getting to know a few of them I can't confidently say they were bad people. — SEi, 2021 FPDen's Norco T-34 (2013)

Kyiv's Mousetrap (2012)





Streetetz died: like freeride and all-mountain did. But similar faith awaits enduro; down-country; trail gravel, and the rest. Because nothing is eternal under the moon. Streetetz was an epoch, but first and foremost it was a human epoch. Peace! — SEi, 2021 Unknowns (2005)

Me with Aloe (2012)

Long live streetetz! — LVN, 2012

The Deep Forest Tales, while controversial, told a story about human lives. SEi (2021) correctly pointed out that streetetz, too, perhaps had different flavors - but the movement was about the people, and how these people interacted in the universe of anthropology.



In retrospective, this movement was probably the most fun we as the Eastern European biking community ever collectively had. It redefined mountain-biking, because it was as untraditional and as anti-sport as it could have possibly gotten.



It originated from a misunderstanding; begun as a trolling of such; but over the years, it became an MTB cult, a religion. As the time went by, and the knowledge was lost, some just started to believe differently; and into slightly different things. What remained unchanged was that at the heart of streetetz was the bike; but it was people who gave it a meaning of its own.



Streetetz is dead. Long live Streetetz.

Repa (2010)

We are filming a first of its kind Ukrainian MTB documentary about oldschool freeride, social problems, and environmental destruction. — BipolarExpress, 2021

A screenshot from what we are currently working on, the Tales From Underground (2021)

WHAT'S NEXT?

We gonna film Deathcycles, if you wish. Urban freeride on Super Monster T's, PDCs, and Karpiels; using Phantoms to record Super Monster and Apocalypse bottom-outs, filmed in the decaying suburbs, in the realities of life in the Ukraine. — BipolarExpress, 2021

Tales From Underground is a project dedicated to documenting the quickly fading away life. It consists of many smaller projects: movie(s); articles; the Invisible People (hey, 154!) series... all of them coming from the underground scene of MTB.



While conducting interviews and talking to people I suddenly realized that there is a much bigger story to be told. A story that is uncomforting, depressing - but which appears to be the story of life itself, here in Ukraine.



I invite you to enter the void, to join me on an MTB journey to the other side of the world. To a state heavily wounded, but remarkably alive; to a state that is yet to legalize her mountain-biking trails; to a state where 95% of all the trash is still landfilled, and often in forests, equivalent to forests of the beautiful British Columbia; where locals dump their trash by the side of the highway, next to churches; where everything is bought and sold; where corruption is not a per se phenomenon, but rather - a fundamental institute.

PNTRZ Miha (2009)

I started filming, but I quickly realized I cannot afford it yet. KEK. I will stick to writing for now, but once I have enough support from the community - I continue to film. Perhaps a teaser or two, soon? — BipolarExpress, 2021

Dan Beast's and Wittman's Demo 9s (2010)

...In the meantime, while the Tales from Underground are cooking: the Invisible People project. Each consecutive writing piece is a conversation with an extraordinary person. They will then tell you their stories - but they will not reveal their faces. For now. — BipolarExpress, 2021

My family thinks I am totally insane, because I've invested an inappropriate amount of time (no, like seriously!) into something I am not even getting paid for. I argued it's for a noble cause, and that I know I can trust Pinkbike on this. They replied I should be more careful, and I shouldn't trust strangers, especially online strangers. Oh well.



I have been secretly filming future movie scenes and conducting interviews: I talked with engineers, anodizers, mechanics, advocates (who happen to freeride), environmentalists, pros, and many others. I invite you to support an underground project that will talk about the gear; about how the philosophies of life and contemporary economics changed over time, and influenced MTB; about life in Ukraine, and other depressing, soul-chilling things. We will also review the unobtainable, most sought-after bikes which happen to be in her possession, drawing the parallel to its modern counterparts. Tips, tutorials, thematic articles such as this one... fun!

LVN and his Cock (2021)

What happened to that guy on the Richi Hulk? Is he still riding? Is he selling? — Maksimilian, 2021

Richi Hulk from Kyiv (2007)

Ugh. What's the point of discussing the RICHI HULK? The Hulk is self-sufficient. It - exists, and it's a reason good enough for it to exist. Many hate it, many love it - but it's big, it's from aluminium, and it gives zero shits about what someone is writing about it on the forums. I presume that the owner of the frame, too, couldn't care less. — vollhala, 2007

Invisible People Series is, coincidentally, one of the best interviews I ever did. It is an excerpt from a conversation I had during a spontaneous midnight ride. Topics were diverse, were many; but there was one topic in particular that made it special.



Even after all these years, legends about Ukrainian Richi Hulk are exchanged at campfires. Many remember the 230-page



Where is it now? Is it true it has mercury bearings? Does it have a 5:1 ratio? What was its point, really? Oh, and can we do a slo-mo of the bottom-out?



Richi Hulk from Kyiv (2007)

Maksimilian! Too early for a thread like this, the Friday is the day after tomorrow! — jeka_kit, 2021

Filming the Tales From Underground (2022)

Next thread: what happened to Kosto? Yeah, let's do another 20 of those, talking about each and every one who ever rode streetetz. You are going in a wrong direction, mate. They all got older, have families now; they work, and live the real life, in the reality. Go find something useful to do. — TH0R26 to Maksimilian, 2021

then depends entirely on you.



I hope you're doing well. If not - then I hope this article shined things up. It also so happens that, during this particular rainy moment, your support is something I need. Things haven't been that sunny.



Find me on right bikes, the right way.



Merry Christmas. Happy 12022. Happy trails.

- Y .

Seismic Industries 4" hubs, Big Hit, and Monster 2's (2012)