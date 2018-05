The Dirt Stylers crew is still busy taking care of their legendary Nutbush Forest. Even if wooden features are no longer allowed there, there are not many places like this in Germany to fly through the air with the Big Bike.

What could be better than spending time at home? Spending a bit more time at home maybe? Bam has definitely not forgotten where he comes from and spends as much time as possible at his home spot when he's at home in Cologne.

Has anyone said 29er would not be agile and manoeuvrable enough? Bam Hill loves his Switchblade, even though he is short, and he prefers to fly through the air sideways instead of straight.

Even tricks are not a problem. And where do you learn these the best? Of course on the local hills, where you feel comfortable.

And remember, Suicide No-Hands and Suicide No-hands are not the same, the handlebars must go down and the shoulders must move back to collect more style points.

The guy behind the camera, Marvin Gebauer, flies with his camera faster through the trails than most bikers do. He achieves to capture the most dynamic images possible.

Even if the 29er effortlessly goes over big jumps and feels very comfortable there, it is nevertheless at home on the trails and rides with love on the front wheel through narrow and steep curves.

On the home trails, the big wheels definitely roll fast and you completely forget that you only have 135mm of travel in the rear.

Rider: Sascha Bamberg Video: Marvin Gebauer Photo: Pia Rummland