Video: Home Team Advantage & Pressure at EWS Whistler with the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Sep 20, 2018
by Race Face  

The Enduro World Series stop in Whistler is one of the can’t-miss events of the EWS season: between the spectacle of Crankworx, the world-renowned rugged terrain, and the 20+ minute final stage, Whistler is a true test for enduro racers. The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team was formed this year, and naturally, the Whistler EWS stop was circled on the calendar early on, with Jesse Melamed returning as the 2017 Whistler EWS champ. This is a true ‘Home Team’ event for the RM/RF riders, support staff, and team sponsors – both exciting and daunting as it creates a whole new level of pressure for the crew. Take an in-depth look as Jesse, Remi Gauvin and ALN navigate the challenges while dropping in to race their own backyard!

A huge thanks to the riders, staff and sponsors who made this in-depth look possible, and good luck to the team as they hit the next stops on the EWS tour!

Riders: Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Video: Connor Macleod – Race Face
Photos: Nicholas Kupiak – Race Face, Ale di Lullo, Kike Abelleira

2 Comments

  • + 1
 so sorry for Jesse and his injury. man it's tough sport and the danger is always there. here's hoping for better luck next season.
  • + 1
 Does anyone know why the team does not ride the Slayer??

