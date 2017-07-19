Home to Roost: Gazzy B Gettin' Rowdy - Video

Jul 19, 2017 at 18:00
Jul 19, 2017
by Tom Caldwell  
 
Home to Roost Ep.14 - Gazzy B

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 342    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


A few weeks back I headed down to Mid-Wales and visited everyone's favorite truck driver, Gazzy B on some of his home tracks for some super dusty downhill in the early summer heat. Along with a blast across the moors in his MK2 Escort and some inevitable hooning from the classic Ford fan, Gaz still has the speed to be reckoned with and style envied by many.

Home To Roost EP14 Images - Gazzy B. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

His pride and joy, the Escort MK2.


Home To Roost EP14 Images - Gazzy B. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Who would have thought a 2016 V10 would be bolted on top of such a classic and thrown sideways.


Home To Roost EP14 Images - Gazzy B. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

A little panshot action cruising along the moors.


Home To Roost EP14 Images - Gazzy B. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Gaz' hauls ass, and not everyone is aware that he got his speed from riding with the best of them, Gee Atherton and Joe Smith to name a few.



MENTIONS: @caldwellvisuals / @JuiceLubes
1 Comment

  • + 1
 That was beautiful! First I was impressed by the stability of the roofrack but now watching the pictures it seems pretty much a ghetto setup Smile .

Post a Comment



