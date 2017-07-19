Home to Roost: Gazzy B Gettin' Rowdy - Video

His pride and joy, the Escort MK2.

Who would have thought a 2016 V10 would be bolted on top of such a classic and thrown sideways.

A little panshot action cruising along the moors.

Gaz' hauls ass, and not everyone is aware that he got his speed from riding with the best of them, Gee Atherton and Joe Smith to name a few.

A few weeks back I headed down to Mid-Wales and visited everyone's favorite truck driver, Gazzy B on some of his home tracks for some super dusty downhill in the early summer heat. Along with a blast across the moors in his MK2 Escort and some inevitable hooning from the classic Ford fan, Gaz still has the speed to be reckoned with and style envied by many.